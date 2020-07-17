Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Задачи на нахождение вычитаемого
Десять белых голубей Во дворе сидели. Серый кот их напугал, В небо синее прогнал. Через несколько минут Три гуляют снова т...
Девять музыкантов в лесном оркестре есть. Все скрытые таланты у них не перечесть: Часть из них танцует, а четверо поет. Ск...
Семь верблюдов гордых по пустыне шли. Сочные кактусы часть из них нашли. Ну, а три голодных продолжили свой путь. Сколько ...
Десять сочных яблок Зайчик собрал в саду. И по дороге к дому Часть их отдал дружку. У зайки в корзинке осталось Шесть нали...
Для завтрака мартышка 10 бананов собрала, Но сразу съесть их , конечно, не смогла. Четыре самых сочных на полдник припасла...
У курочки Рябы десяток яиц. Мышка бежала, Хвостиком махнула- Несколько упало и разбилось. Целых семь осталось. Сколько же ...
Семь пирожков лежало в миске, Несколько взяла Лариса. И осталось ровно три. Сколько взяли подскажи?
Подогрела чайка чайник, Пригласила десять чаек. Опоздали часть подружек, Только три пьют чай из кружек. Сколько чаек, отве...
УДАЧИ
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

04

21 views

Published on

Задачи на нахождение вычитаемого

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

04

  1. 1. Задачи на нахождение вычитаемого
  2. 2. Десять белых голубей Во дворе сидели. Серый кот их напугал, В небо синее прогнал. Через несколько минут Три гуляют снова тут. Помоги узнать скорей, Сколько в небе голубей?
  3. 3. Девять музыкантов в лесном оркестре есть. Все скрытые таланты у них не перечесть: Часть из них танцует, а четверо поет. Скорее подскажите, Сколько в пляс сейчас пойдет?
  4. 4. Семь верблюдов гордых по пустыне шли. Сочные кактусы часть из них нашли. Ну, а три голодных продолжили свой путь. Сколько же решили поесть и отдохнуть?
  5. 5. Десять сочных яблок Зайчик собрал в саду. И по дороге к дому Часть их отдал дружку. У зайки в корзинке осталось Шесть наливных плодов. А сколько же у друга Кто сказать готов?
  6. 6. Для завтрака мартышка 10 бананов собрала, Но сразу съесть их , конечно, не смогла. Четыре самых сочных на полдник припасла. Подскажите же скорее, Сколько бананов съедено ею?
  7. 7. У курочки Рябы десяток яиц. Мышка бежала, Хвостиком махнула- Несколько упало и разбилось. Целых семь осталось. Сколько же смахнула?
  8. 8. Семь пирожков лежало в миске, Несколько взяла Лариса. И осталось ровно три. Сколько взяли подскажи?
  9. 9. Подогрела чайка чайник, Пригласила десять чаек. Опоздали часть подружек, Только три пьют чай из кружек. Сколько чаек, отвечай, Задержались невзначай?
  10. 10. УДАЧИ

×