Functions, Anonymous Functions and the Function Type Kotlin Study Group John
Hi, I am John - Android Developer - Work on Rakuten Viki - Use Kotlin for 2 years - Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/...
Outline - What’s a Function? - Call a Function - Anatomy of a Function - Function Header - Visibility Modiﬁer - Function N...
Outline - Named Functions v.s Anonymous Functions - Function Type - Implicit returns - it keyword - Function Inference Sup...
Q&A - How to achieve backticks symbol naming? - How Top level function in Kotlin is achieved on JVM? - How default argumen...
What’s a Function?
Call a Function
Anatomy of a Function
- Visibility modiﬁer - Use private/internal/public - Without specify any visibility modiﬁer, public is used by default - V...
- Function Parameters - Function Overloading
- Return Type - Return type can any type, primitive or class - If no specify return type, default type is Unit - Nothing t...
- Function Body - Function Scope - Single-Expression Function
Named Function v.s Anonymous Function
Function Type
Function Arguments
Function Arguments - it keyword
Type Inference Support
Deﬁne a Function That Accepts a Function
If we deﬁne a function that accepts a function, we can call it high-order function
If we deﬁne a function that accepts a function, we can call it high-order function Reference from High-Order Function and ...
How to pass a instance of function type as arguments? Use Lambda
If function type is last parameter, it even pass Lambda with the shorthand syntax
How to pass a instance of function type as arguments? Use Function Reference
How to pass a instance of function type as arguments? Use Anonymous Function
Function Inlining
Function Inlining - without inline
Function Inlining - use inline
Closure Behavior
Function Support: Kotlin v.s Java - Java version
Function Support: Kotlin v.s Java - Kotlin version
Q&A
How to achieve backticks symbol naming on JVM? Kotlin Java
How Top level function in Kotlin is achieved on JVM? Kotlin Java
How default arguments in Kotlin is achieved on JVM? Kotlin Java
How naming function arguments in Kotlin is achieved on JVM? Kotlin Java
How to achieve Nothing type and TODO() function? TODO Nothing
×