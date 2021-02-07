Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Variables, Constants, Types, and Conditionals Kotlin Study Group John
  2. 2. Hi, I am John - Android Developer - Work on Rakuten Viki - Use Kotlin for 2 years - Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chang-john-0a95237a/
  3. 3. Outline - What’s the structure of declaring a variable? - Val v.s Var - Constants - Conditionals - If keyword - When keyword - Statement and Expression - Supplement - Inspecting Kotlin Bytecode - Range - String templates - Q&A
  4. 4. What’s the structure of declaring a variable? var experiencePoints: Int = 5 val playerName: String = “Estragon” val name = “Madrigal” var healthPoint = 100 var name: String Why type can ignore? Because of type inference
  5. 5. Built-in types
  6. 6. Val v.s Var Var usage Val usage Once variable is declared by val, it is read-only variable Once variable is declared by var, it is able to be modiﬁed variable We recommend that you use a val any time you do not need a var.
  7. 7. Why need to distinguish var and val? - Almost all of cases on production, value(data) is decided already when variable is declared. For example, get response from backend or get information from database, generate ﬁnancial report... - Avoid others to destroy your design For example, data class Person(val id: Int, val name: String) val p1 = Person(“123456789”, “John”) p1.name = “Johnny”
  8. 8. What are beneﬁts using val often? [Advanced] - When you need the variable, you just declare. - Due to feature of val is ready-only, you can track origin ﬁrst on debug(easy debug) - Due to variable by val must assign value while you declare and disallow be modiﬁed, you will build constructor-injection architecture unawarely(easy testing) - According to above beneﬁts, you will build a clear(immutable) codebase to decrease software complexity(easy maintain)
  9. 9. Compile-Time Constant Cannot exist ‘const’ only Cannot correspond with ‘var’ keyword Cannot enclose on function Cannot declare non primitive type
  10. 10. Compile-Time Constant Success - const is used for non-enclosed block(function, class) and primitive type Primitive Type: String, Int, Double, Float, Long, Short, Byte, Char, Boolean
  11. 11. Conditionals - If keyword One line if expression so that remove braces Append comparison and logical operators comparison logical Support nested
  12. 12. Conditionals - when keyword
  13. 13. Conditionals - statement and expression This is a statement This is an expression
  14. 14. What’s different when i use the expression? - Code become more straightforward statement expression
  15. 15. What’s different when i use the expression? - Code become more exhaustive statement expression
  16. 16. Inspecting Kotlin Bytecode
  17. 17. Inspecting Kotlin Bytecode Kotlin Java
  18. 18. Range Ctrl + Shift + P can understand its type
  19. 19. String template
  20. 20. String template
  21. 21. Q&A

