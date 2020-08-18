Successfully reported this slideshow.
Artificial and decorative

การแกะสลักผักผลไม้

  1. 1. ยินดีต้อนรับนักเรียนพลฯสหโภชน์ ผลัดที่3/62
  2. 2. วิชาประดิษฐ์ และตกแต่ง
  3. 3. จุดประสงค์เชิงพฤติกรรม เลือกอุปกรณ์ที่เหมาะสมกับการแกะสลักผักและผลไม้ได้ เลือกผักและผลไม้เหมาะสมกับงานแกะสลักได้ แกะสลักใบไม้แบบต่างๆได้ แกะสลักดอกไม้แบบต่างๆได้บอกวิธีการเก็บรักษาผลงานแกะสลัก ได้ ตกแต่งอาหารด้วยงานแกะสลักได้ เหมาะสมกับลักษณะของงาน เห็นคุณค่าของงานแกะสลักผักผลไม้
  4. 4. ความรู้ทั่วไปเกี่ยวกับการแกะสลัก การแกะสลักเป็นงานฝีมือ ที่เป็น ศิลปะ ประกอบด้วย การตกแต่งอย่างประณีตสวยงาม ศิลปะแขนงนี้สืบเนื่อง มาแต่โบราณ ดังปรากฏหลักฐานเรื่องนางนพมาศ
  5. 5. • การแกะสลักผักและผลไม้เดิมเป็นวิชาที่เรียนขั้นสูงของ กุลสตรีในรั้วในวัง ที่ ต้องมีการฝึกฝนและเรียนรู้จนเกิดความชานาญ บรรพบุรุษของไทยเราได้มีการ แกะสลักกัน มานานแล้ว แต่จะเริ่มกันมาตั้งแต่สมัยใดนั้น ไม่มีใครรู้แน่ชัด เนื่องจากไม่มีหลักฐานแน่ชัด จนถึงในสมัยสุโขทัยเป็นราชธานี ในสมัยของสมเด็จพระร่วงเจ้า ได้มีนางสนมคนหนึ่งชื่อ นางนพมาศ หรือท้าวศรี จุฬาลักษณ์ ได้แต่งหนังสือเล่มหนึ่งชื่อว่า ตารับท้าวศรีจุฬาลักษณ์ขึ้น และในหนังสือ เล่มนี้ ได้พูดถึงพิธีต่าง ๆ ไว้ และพิธีหนึ่ง เรียกว่า พระราชพิธีจองเปรียงในวันเพ็ญ เดือนสิบสอง เป็นพิธีโคมลอย นางนพมาศได้คิดตกแต่งโคมลอยที่งดงามประหลาด กว่าโคมของพระสนมคนอื่นทั้งปวง และได้เลือกดอกไม้สีต่าง ประดับให้เป็น ลวดลายแล้วจึงนาเอาผลไม้มาแกะสลักเป็นนกและหงส์ให้เกาะเกสรดอกไม้อยู่ตาม กลีบดอก เป็นระเบียบสวยงามไปด้วยสีสันสดสวยชวนน่ามองยิ่งนัก รวมทั้งเสียบ ธูปเทียน จึงได้มีหลักฐานการแกะสลักมาตั้งแต่สมัยนั้น
  6. 6. ในสมัยกรุงรัตนโกสินทร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระพุทธเลิศหล้านภาลัย ทรงโปรดการประพันธ์ยิ่ง นัก พระองค์ทรงพระราชนิพนธ์กาพย์แห่ชมเครื่องคาวหวาน และแห่ชมผลไม้ได้พรรณนา ชมฝีมือการทาอาหาร การปอกคว้านผลไม้ และประดิดประดอยขนมสวยงาม และอร่อย ทั้งหลาย ว่าเป็นฝีมืองามเลิศของสตรีชาววังสมัยนั้น และทรงพระราชนิพนธ์บทละครเรื่อง สังข์ทอง พระองค์ทรงบรรยายตอนนางจันทร์เทวี แกะสลักชิ้นฟักเป็นเรื่องราวของนางกับ พระสังข์ นอกจากนั้นยังมีปรากฏในวรรณกรรมไทยแทบ ทุกเรื่อง เมื่อเอ่ยถึงตัวนางซึ่งเป็น ตัวเอกของเรื่องว่า มีคุณสมบัติของกุลสตรี เพรียกพร้อมด้วยฝีมือการปรุงแต่งประกอบ อาหารประดิดประดอยให้สวยงามทั้งมี ฝีมือในการประดิษฐ์งานช่างทั้งปวง ทาให้ทราบว่า กุล สตรีสมัยนั้นได้รับการฝึกฝนให้พิถีพิถันกับการจัดตกแต่งผัก ผลไม้ และการปรุงแต่งอาหาร เป็นพิเศษ จากข้อความนี้น่าจะเป็นที่ยืนยันได้ว่า การแกะสลักผัก ผลไม้ เป็ นศิลปะของไทยที่ กุลสตรีในสมัยก่อนมีการฝึกหัด เรียนรู้ผู้ใดฝึกหัดจนเกิดความชานาญ ก็จะได้รับการยกย่อง
  7. 7. คุณค่าของงานแกะสลัก 1 นามาใช้ในชีวิตประจาวันได้เช่น จัดแต่งผักให้สวยงาม น่ารับประทาน สะดวกแก่การรับประทาน 2 นามาใช้ในโอกาสพิเศษ งานประเพณีต่างๆ งานวัน สาคัญ จัดในงานพระราชพิธีต่างๆ 3 จัดประกวดการแกะสลักผักและผลไม้เป็นการอนุรักษ์ ศิลปะวัฒนธรรมของชาติ
  8. 8. 1 นามาใช้ในชีวิตประจาวันได้เช่น จัดแต่งผักให้สวยงาม น่ารับประทาน สะดวกแก่การรับประทาน
  9. 9. 2.นามาใช้ในโอกาสพิเศษ งานประเพณีต่างๆ งานวัน สาคัญ จัดในงานพระราชพิธีต่างๆ
  10. 10. 3. จัดประกวดการแกะสลักผักและผลไม้เป็นการอนุรักษ์ ศิลปะวัฒนธรรมของชาติ
  11. 11. อุปกรณ์ที่ใช้แกะสลัก • มีดปอกมีดแกะสลัก • ถาดใส่เศษผัก และผลไม้ • ผ้าขาวบาง • ภาชนะใส่น้า • กล่องพลาสติก • ผ้าเช็ดมือ
  12. 12. การเก็บรักษามีดแกะสลัก 1 ต้องล้างยางผักที่คมมีดออกให้หมด 2 มีดแกะสลักต้องมีความคมอยู่เสมอ 3 ต้องทาความสะอาดเช็ดให้แห้ง 4 เก็บมีดในฝักหรือในปลอก
  13. 13. วิธีจับมีดแกะสลัก มี 2 แบบ 1 จับมีดแบบหั่นผัก 2 จับมีดแบบดินสอ

