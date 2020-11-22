Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
정보통신공학과 20193015 손동현 20193032 조우철 Java를 이용한 타자연습 게임
Index  프로젝트 주제/기획 의도  게임 소개  구현 계획  화면 구성 2
프로젝트 주제/기획의도 프로젝트 주제 자바의 스윙 -> 타자연습 미니게임 환경 구축 기획의도 어릴 적 한 번쯤 해본 추억의 한컴타자 연습게임을 직접 구현해보면서 새로운 기능을 추가•보완하여 제작 3
게임 소개  이름 타자 연습게임 – 내려오는 단어 빨리 치는 게임  게임 설명 위에서 랜덤의 단어들이 밑으로 내려옴. 입력창에 내려오는 단어를 올바르게 입력하면 단어가 사라짐. 미처 지우지 못하고 경계선 밑으로 단어...
구현 계획 1. level을 이용해 난이도 조절 가능 2. 한국어와 영어 둘 중 언어를 선택하여 단어의 언어 설정 가능 3. 내려오는 단어를 올바르게 입력하면 점수 +, 동시에 입력한 단어가 지워짐 4. 단어가 경계선 ...
화면 구성 - (1) 닉네임 입력창 6
화면 구성 - (2) 난이도, 언어 선택창 7
화면 구성 - (3) 게임 실행 화면 8 기회는 3번 영어 선택 시 영단어가 내려옴
화면 구성 - (3) 게임 실행 화면 9 글자가 경계선 밑으로 내려와 생명이 깎이면 사용자 이미지가 바뀜
화면 구성 - (4) 게임 종료 화면 10 점수 출력 다시시작 버튼
11 Q & A 감사합니다!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Termproject_손동현,조우철

33 views

Published on

visual programming term project

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Termproject_손동현,조우철

  1. 1. 정보통신공학과 20193015 손동현 20193032 조우철 Java를 이용한 타자연습 게임
  2. 2. Index  프로젝트 주제/기획 의도  게임 소개  구현 계획  화면 구성 2
  3. 3. 프로젝트 주제/기획의도 프로젝트 주제 자바의 스윙 -> 타자연습 미니게임 환경 구축 기획의도 어릴 적 한 번쯤 해본 추억의 한컴타자 연습게임을 직접 구현해보면서 새로운 기능을 추가•보완하여 제작 3
  4. 4. 게임 소개  이름 타자 연습게임 – 내려오는 단어 빨리 치는 게임  게임 설명 위에서 랜덤의 단어들이 밑으로 내려옴. 입력창에 내려오는 단어를 올바르게 입력하면 단어가 사라짐. 미처 지우지 못하고 경계선 밑으로 단어가 내려오면 생명이 1씩 감소  게임 방식 1. 시작 버튼을 누르면 위에서부터 랜덤의 단어들이 밑으로 내려옴 2. 내려오는 단어를 올바르게 입력하면 단어가 사라짐. 동시에 점수 + 3. 경계선 밑에까지 단어가 내려오면 생명 -1. 생명이 0이 되면 게임 종료 (초기 생명 개수는 3개) 4
  5. 5. 구현 계획 1. level을 이용해 난이도 조절 가능 2. 한국어와 영어 둘 중 언어를 선택하여 단어의 언어 설정 가능 3. 내려오는 단어를 올바르게 입력하면 점수 +, 동시에 입력한 단어가 지워짐 4. 단어가 경계선 밑으로 내려올 경우 생명 -1 (초기 생명은 3개) 5. 단어를 입력할 수 있는 JTextField 생성. <Enter> 키를 입력하면 이벤트 발생 6. 게임 종료 시 누적된 점수와 닉네임, 다시 시작 버튼 표시 5
  6. 6. 화면 구성 - (1) 닉네임 입력창 6
  7. 7. 화면 구성 - (2) 난이도, 언어 선택창 7
  8. 8. 화면 구성 - (3) 게임 실행 화면 8 기회는 3번 영어 선택 시 영단어가 내려옴
  9. 9. 화면 구성 - (3) 게임 실행 화면 9 글자가 경계선 밑으로 내려와 생명이 깎이면 사용자 이미지가 바뀜
  10. 10. 화면 구성 - (4) 게임 종료 화면 10 점수 출력 다시시작 버튼
  11. 11. 11 Q & A 감사합니다!

×