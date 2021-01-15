Successfully reported this slideshow.
ユーザーを理解し、個別に提案する コミュニケーションAI
ユーザーとの自然な対話を自動で行うサービスです コミュニケーションAI 「 SELF TALK 」 顧客と企業間を 積極的、長期的に繋ぎます。
アプリ利用開始7日後には ユーザーの約90%が離脱しています 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% 当日 4日 7日 10日 14日 アプリの平均継続率2019 appsﬂyer調べ アプリやサイトで生じる問題 アプリを継続してくれない。 ...
コミュニケーションAIで、カスタマーサクセスを具現化 ・積極的なアプローチが可能。 ・ユーザーに直接聞くことができる。 ・チャットボットよりインタラクティブ  に希望を聞くことができる。 ■ コミュニケーションAIとは 顧客を 知る、憶える ア...
カスタマーサポート（受動的） 一時的 な対応 長期的 関係構築 チャット ボット Web接客 バナー表示 カスタマーサクセス（能動的） Communication AI ユーザーへの能動的な働きかけと長期的な関係構築 ■ コミュニケーションAI...
■ コミュニケーションAIとは 入会、登録数の向上 コンテンツ案内強化 / 新規顧客向け 既存会員継続率の向上 サービス活用率の向上 / 既存顧客向け / 可能なこと 能動的に会話を重ねることでユーザー属性を取得する 会話によってニーズや志向を...
■ サービス比較 コミュニケーションAIと他サービス比較 △ 一問一答会話 △ 行動に合わせて 画像の提示 ◎ 文脈がつながった会話で 双方向のやり取り コミュニケーション 用途の目的 情報活用 料金 Q&A、問い合わせ 接客、案内、購買促進、...
やりとり 会話処理、提案分析 通信 通信 を行い、ユーザーとの関係 構築を行います。 コンテンツデータ （御社） 端末内に設置、会話により ユーザーとの接触 を深堀り ユーザー属性調査 ユーザー関心把握 属性、関心別提案 属性、関心別説明 属性...
※既存チャットボットやLINE連携などの性能強化も可能です。 iOS、Android向け SELFコミュニケーションAI モバイル、PCサイト向け SELFコミュニケーションAI For アプリ For サイト ■ プラン構成 各種端末への対応...
ルーム形式 SELF for サイト ボックス形式 ■ コミュニケーションAIとは 1画面を活用 顧客との長期的で密な関係 づくりに最適なUIです。 画面内に設置 既存コンテンツを活かしな がら、付加価値を提供でき ます。 インターフェイス ル...
効果、導入例 ■ コミュニケーションAIとは アプリ起動率 導入前 導入後 2.5倍∼ コンテンツ利用率 2倍∼ 導入前 導入後 導入効果例 ログイン数・レッスン利用率とも飛躍的に向上。 夏限定の企画が、会員からの反響で通年導入に。 特定保健指...
データの活用 管理画面 ユーザー像の把握 利用傾向の把握 ユーザー像を多角的に把握できる 会話で取得したユーザー特性の割合を各セグメント内の分 布で把握できます。 また、そのサービスに対してどのような特性を持ったユー ザーの利用が多いのかという...
■ スケジュールイメージ 導入手順 会話開発は、専門の担当者が対応 システム導入だけでなくリリース後の調整で、結果が大きく変わります。 SELF側との調整を行い、全体期間は1ヶ月 2ヶ月となります。 1 要件調整 改善点、KPIの確認等を行 い...
SELF 株式会社 TEL：03-6908-8434 Eメール：info@self.systems 担当者：山本 サイト：：https://self.systems/
