데이터마이닝 1차 과제 산업공학과 B611239 신연재
Flat File을 Import
(1)Excel ‘Filter’ 기능을 이용한 속성의 유형 및 수준 파악
(2) Automobile Data로 어떤 데이터마이닝 분석을 할 수 있는가? 고속도로 mpg(갤런 당 마일)값과 도시 mpg값을 비교했을 때, 고속도로 mpg가 더 높은 것으로 나타났다.
(2) Automobile Data로 어떤 데이터마이닝 분석을 할 수 있는가? Fuel-type과(Gas or Diesel) Compression-Ratio(엔진 압축비)와의 관계를 분석한 결과, Diesel 연료를 쓰...
(3) Excel 기술통계법을 사용한 기초통계량 구해보기
(4) Excel Data를 R로 Import
(5) R에서의 요약정보 보기 - 1
(5) R에서의 요약정보 보기 - 2
(6) R의 Automobile Data를 Excel로 Export : Visualization 0 5 10 15 20 25 gas gas gas gas gas 연료에 따른 압축비
(6) R의 Automobile Data를 Excel로 Export : Visualization 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 1 7 13 19 25 31 37 43 49 55 61 67 73 79 85 91 97...
R Automobile data를 Export
Data Science 1st HW

데이터 과학 시간 중 첫 번째 과제로 주어진 데이터를 엑셀로 다루며 통계량을 구해 분석하고, 또한 R로 요약 정보 확인 및 Visualization을 진행하였습니다.

Published in: Data & Analytics
  1. 1. 데이터마이닝 1차 과제 산업공학과 B611239 신연재
  2. 2. Flat File을 Import
  3. 3. (1)Excel ‘Filter’ 기능을 이용한 속성의 유형 및 수준 파악
  4. 4. (2) Automobile Data로 어떤 데이터마이닝 분석을 할 수 있는가? 고속도로 mpg(갤런 당 마일)값과 도시 mpg값을 비교했을 때, 고속도로 mpg가 더 높은 것으로 나타났다.
  5. 5. (2) Automobile Data로 어떤 데이터마이닝 분석을 할 수 있는가? Fuel-type과(Gas or Diesel) Compression-Ratio(엔진 압축비)와의 관계를 분석한 결과, Diesel 연료를 쓰는 경우의 압축비가 상대적으로 Gas보다 더 높았다는 것을 알 수 있다. gas
  6. 6. (3) Excel 기술통계법을 사용한 기초통계량 구해보기
  7. 7. (4) Excel Data를 R로 Import
  8. 8. (5) R에서의 요약정보 보기 - 1
  9. 9. (5) R에서의 요약정보 보기 - 2
  10. 10. (6) R의 Automobile Data를 Excel로 Export : Visualization 0 5 10 15 20 25 gas gas gas gas gas 연료에 따른 압축비
  11. 11. (6) R의 Automobile Data를 Excel로 Export : Visualization 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 1 7 13 19 25 31 37 43 49 55 61 67 73 79 85 91 97 103109115121127133139145151157163169175181187193199205 city-mpg highway-mpg City/ highway mpg 비교
  12. 12. R Automobile data를 Export

