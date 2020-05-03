Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
단순 재고관리 시스템 대량주문으로 인한 수요 변동성 수요Data의 부재  JITD(Just in Time Distribution)를 제안함  유통업체의 판매 데이터 제공을 꺼려하여 수요예측 불가  기존의 단순 재고...
유통업체의 데이터를 받는 조건으로 바릴라 사에서 유통업체의 팔리지 않은 재고를 다시 회수하는 방식으로 인센티브를 제공 → 유통업체의 리스크 감소 → 유통업체의 데이터 제공 의지 상승 EDI를 이용하여 유통업체와 바릴라사...
1 바릴라 사가 수요 Data를 바탕으로 유통업체의 재고를 관리 →바릴라 사의 수요 예측을 기반으로 유통업체는 최소한의 재고만 유지 따라서, 유통업체의 재고유지비용 감소 → 재고 부족으로 발생하는 품절비용(재고부족비용)...
1 예상 방향 문제점 JITD 프로그램을 실행하기 위한 방안 – 대량 주문으로 인한 수요 변동성 - 1년을 10~12개의 ‘캔버스’기간으로 나누어 캔버스마다 다른 제품을 할인하여 판매 - 판매 목표 달성 시 담당자에게 ...
1 고객 대상 선정과 고객의 JITD 프로그램 참가 독려 방법  고객 대상 선정 → 재고 관리가 불규칙하여 재고의 양을 가늠하지 못하여 과다 재고 혹은 과소 재고를 보유한 업체, 수요 변화에 대응하지 못하여 위험에 빠...
결론 JITD 유형의 프로그램이 실행 가능하겠습니까? 어떤 고객을 대상으로 해야 하겠습니까? 어떻게 해야 그들이 이러한 프로그램에 참가할 수 있겠습니까? 현 상황에 있어 JITD의 문제점(수요 data 부재,단순 재고관...
참고문헌 서용원,박건수,신광섭,정태수. 공급사슬관리. 생능출판사,2016
1st scm hw
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

1st scm hw

39 views

Published on

scm 첫 번째 과제로 스파게티 중 1위 기업인 바릴라사의 현황과 문제점 및 해결 방안을 제시해봤습니다.

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

1st scm hw

  1. 1. 단순 재고관리 시스템 대량주문으로 인한 수요 변동성 수요Data의 부재  JITD(Just in Time Distribution)를 제안함  유통업체의 판매 데이터 제공을 꺼려하여 수요예측 불가  기존의 단순 재고 관리 시스템으로 인한 기업의 수요 변동성 존재  대량주문, 제품할인으로 인한 수요 변동성 존재 - JITD 프로그램을 실행하기 위해 해결해야 하는 문제점 바릴라의 현재 상황  기존 : 바릴라 기업의 물류 책임자였던 조르지오 마가알리가 적절한 배송물량을 유통업체 대신 결정해오는 방식을 유지함
  2. 2. 유통업체의 데이터를 받는 조건으로 바릴라 사에서 유통업체의 팔리지 않은 재고를 다시 회수하는 방식으로 인센티브를 제공 → 유통업체의 리스크 감소 → 유통업체의 데이터 제공 의지 상승 EDI를 이용하여 유통업체와 바릴라사 간 정보 공유 - 수요 정보 예측의 정확성이 상승 - 실시간으로 재고 관리를 도울 수 있어 재고 감소가 가능 - 유통사의 측면에서 재고가 남을 경우 바릴라 사에서 회수하는 조건 : 창고비용 감소 가능 따라서, 수요에 대한 제품의 일관성을 향상시켜 고객서비스의 품질 향상 가능 유통업체가 데이터를 제공하지 않음 방안 예상 방향 문제점 JITD 프로그램을 실행하기 위한 방안 – 수요Data 확보
  3. 3. 1 바릴라 사가 수요 Data를 바탕으로 유통업체의 재고를 관리 →바릴라 사의 수요 예측을 기반으로 유통업체는 최소한의 재고만 유지 따라서, 유통업체의 재고유지비용 감소 → 재고 부족으로 발생하는 품절비용(재고부족비용) 감소 등의 Benefit으로 인한 유통업체의 Data 제공 의지 상승 예상 방향 문제점 JITD 프로그램을 실행하기 위한 방안 – 단순 재고관리 시스템 유통업자는 주에 한 번 재고 확인과 주문을 함 - 수요 변동에 취약하여 재고 부족현상 발생 - 수요 변동폭이 심해지는 채찍효과 발생 - 주문 리드타임이 길어지는 현상 발생 방안 Barilla 유통업체 Data 제공 유통업체의 재고를 관리 VMI(Vender Managed Inventory) 도입 공급량, 공급시기를 바릴라 사에서 정하여 유통업체의 재고를 관리 → 공급량, 공급시기를 바릴라 사에서 정하므로 공급 리드타임 단축가능 → 제품수요의 채찍효과가 감소 → 수요정보 집중화로 불확실성 감소 VMI를 통한 단일수요시그널 형성 가능
  4. 4. 1 예상 방향 문제점 JITD 프로그램을 실행하기 위한 방안 – 대량 주문으로 인한 수요 변동성 - 1년을 10~12개의 ‘캔버스’기간으로 나누어 캔버스마다 다른 제품을 할인하여 판매 - 판매 목표 달성 시 담당자에게 인센티브 - 만차 수송 주문량에 대해 인센티브 제공 → 비 주기적인 대량주문으로 채찍효과 발생 방안 EDLP(Everyday Low Pricing)정책 도입 → 가격할인 시 발생하는 대량구입을 막아 수요변동을 제거함 → 제품수요의 채찍효과 감소 판매 담당자의 인센티브 정책을 재수립 판매 분야만의 성과지표를 폐지하고 공급사슬 성 과지표를 만들어 조직간 연계에 힘쓰게 함 → 판매 담당자는 대량 판매가 목적이 아닌 공급사슬 구성원의 상호 편익이 목적이 됨 → 비 주기적인 대량주문을 막아 채찍효과 감소 보다 안정된 고객수요 패턴을 달성할 수 있음 - 수요 정보 예측 정확성 상승 - 수요 예측 정확성 상승에 따른 재고비용 감소 - 상호 편익을 추구함으로써 유통업체와의 전략적 파트너 십 형성
  5. 5. 1 고객 대상 선정과 고객의 JITD 프로그램 참가 독려 방법  고객 대상 선정 → 재고 관리가 불규칙하여 재고의 양을 가늠하지 못하여 과다 재고 혹은 과소 재고를 보유한 업체, 수요 변화에 대응하지 못하여 위험에 빠질 수 있는 업체  고객의 프로그램 참가 독려 방법  유통업체 → 바릴라 사에서 유통업체의 팔리지 않은 재고를 다시 회수하는 방법으로 인센티브를 제공함 유통업체의 리스크를 대신 부담하는 것으로 JITD 프로그램을 참가하도록 협상  슈퍼마켓 → 수요 예측 정보를 통해 재고비용, 품절비용을 절감할 수 있다는 것을 이해시킴 EDI를 통하여 정보 공유가 가능하게 장려함으로써 수요 Data를 제공하도록 협상  유통업체, 슈퍼마켓 공통 → 전략적 파트너 십이 견고해짐에 따라 상호 편익을 극대화 할 수 있다는 점을 강조
  6. 6. 결론 JITD 유형의 프로그램이 실행 가능하겠습니까? 어떤 고객을 대상으로 해야 하겠습니까? 어떻게 해야 그들이 이러한 프로그램에 참가할 수 있겠습니까? 현 상황에 있어 JITD의 문제점(수요 data 부재,단순 재고관 리 시스템,수요 변동성)에 대한 전략적인 구조를 형성한다면 실행 가능  재고 관리가 불규칙하여 재고의 양을 가늠하지 못하여 과다 재고 혹은 과소 재고를 보유한 업체  수요 변화에 대응하지 못하여 위험에 빠질 수 있는 업체  EDI를 이용하여 유통업체와 바릴라사 간 정보 공유  수요 Data를 바탕으로 유통업체의 재고를 관리  EDLP(Everyday Low Pricing)정책 도입하여 수요변동과 채찍효과에 대한 대응을 도와야 한다.  단일 수요시그널을 형성하여 예측한 data로 계획을 미리 정해주어 유통업체의 부담을 감소해주어야 한다. 전략적 방안  유통업체의 리스크를 대신 부담하여 JITD에 참가하도록 협상 Ex) 유통업체의 팔리지 않은 재고를 다시 회수하는 방법으로 유통업체의 리스크를 대신 부담  EDI를 통하여 정보 공유가 가능하도록 장려 Ex) 수요 Data 정보를 통해 재고비용, 품절비용을 절감할 수 있다는 것을 이해시킴  전략적 파트너 십이 견고해질수록 상호 편익을 극대화 할 수 있다는 점을 강조
  7. 7. 참고문헌 서용원,박건수,신광섭,정태수. 공급사슬관리. 생능출판사,2016

×