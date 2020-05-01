2020 Shepherd University College of Business Accounting Scholarships

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Accounting Scholarships
Carl & Susan Rauch Business Scholarship Dakota Ellis
Carl & Susan Rauch Business Scholarship Caleb Fabbri
Jerry & Carol Kerr Scholarship Austin Gilbert
Carl & Susan Rauch Business Scholarship Jenna Marple
Roger Hamood Accounting Scholarship Mason Steeley
Mark S. Grove Memorial Scholarship Kayla Weller
Business Administration Scholarships & Awards
Delta Sigma Pi Alumni Scholarship Tavon Bennett
Carl & Susan Rauch Business Scholarship Lucy Blue
Kay & Daniel De Palma Scholarship Stephanie Dees
Shenandoah Federal Savings Bank Scholarship Chrizelle Doolittle
T. Edward Stotler Memorial Scholarship Matthew Goode
E. William Johnson Memorial Scholarship Matthew Heath
T. Edward Stotler Memorial Scholarship Lillianna Juarez
Outstanding Service to the Financial Planning Club 2019-2020 Kylie Kerschner
Gerald F. Smith Memorial Scholarship Bridget Kline
Dale & Rozelle Leatherman Scholarship Emily Lemen
Marguerite Colavecchio Scholarship Julia Leon
Austin & Carmen Slater Scholarship Jenna Marple
Dr. Fred Kenamond Business Scholarship Sara Martin
Harry E. Wilt, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Tomiko Mattingly
Donald Myers Scholarship Lexi Ringquist
Business Administration Scholarship Julia Shroades
Dale & Rozelle Leatherman Scholarship Mason Steeley
Carl & Susan Rauch Business Scholarship Adam Weaver
Joseph & William Byers Scholarship Elizabeth Wellings
Austin & Carmen Slater Scholarship & Donald Myers Scholarship Zachary Wolf
Nevin M. Shank Memorial Scholarship Caleb Yost
Economics Scholarships & Awards
Economics Club Outstanding Senior 2019-2020 & New inductee into the ODE (The International Economics Honors Society) Ethan...
New inductee into the ODE (The International Economics Honors Society) Michael Freeman
E. William Johnson Memorial Scholarship Jordan Jalil
Outstanding Senior in Economics 2019-2020 Francisco Mitchell
New inductee into the ODE (The International Economics Honors Society) Mollie Sandy
John Glenn Phillips Memorial Economics Scholarship Diana Villalobos
×