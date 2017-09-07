Copyright ©2014 ShARE. All Rights Reserved How can Micro-Finance help empower Women in Pakistan? 15 January 2016 Shaiyanne...
How Microfinance can help empower women in Pakistan

Microfinance is a proven way of alleviating poverty through the 'virtuous spirals' of economic empowerment, increased well-being and social and political equality that it fosters among women.

  1. 1. Copyright ©2014 ShARE. All Rights Reserved How can Micro-Finance help empower Women in Pakistan? 15 January 2016 Shaiyanne Mall Finance ShARE Lums
  2. 2. Copyright ©2014 ShARE. All Rights Reserved 2 • Integrating supportive terms into financial and non-financial products enables women to use them more efficiently. • Increasing micro-banking activities in sectors which have large shares of female participation raises their business output. • Enhancing micro-banking activities in women intensive sectors enhances their wealth. • Integrating non-financial services into micro-credit packages helps empower women. • The Micro-banking sector in Pakistan has made significant progress towards Women Empowerment. • Major challenges stand in the way of successful implementation of proposed Micro-Banking strategies Executive Summary
  3. 3. Copyright ©2014 ShARE. All Rights Reserved 3 • The nature of the industry that a woman works in determines her ability to use a financial product most productively. • Therefore consultation with prospective clients is necessary as they come from varying contexts. • The Bangladeshi NGO CODEC found that specialised terms enable women to use loans more strategically. • Assets purchased using the loan should be registered under the woman’s name to establish her control of her income. Integrating supportive terms into financial products enables women to use them more efficiently Special Interest rate Calculation Methods & Unique Repayment Schedules Collateral Requirements Messages Quotes ‘repayment schedules and methods of interest calculation preferred by women vary between context and type of program.. In the Bangladeshi NGO Community Development Centre (CODEC)..women preferred declining balance repayments because.. It prevented this (the loan) being diverted into other purposes by their husbands.’ Source: Development Studies Network ‘central emphases in proposals for best practice has been changes in collateral requirements to include female-owned assets and ‘social collateral’ in the form of women’s group guarantees...assets purchased with loans to be registered in women’s names, both as insurance…as means of increasing women’s control over assets.’ Source: Development Studies Network Types of supportive terms
  4. 4. Copyright ©2014 ShARE. All Rights Reserved 4 6.6% 10.2% 73.6% 0 20 40 60 80 100 Disagree No Response Agree Responses from women when asked whether their output increased as a result of Micro-banking in the agricultural sector, 2014 The majority experienced gains in output Increasing micro-banking activities in sectors which have large shares of female participation raises their business output A survey was conducted in Sub-Saharan Africa among women who had been part of a Microfinance program for two years. Women in this region represent 49% of the agricultural work force. Source The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations Source: International Journal of Academic Research in Economics and Management Sciences
  5. 5. Copyright ©2014 ShARE. All Rights Reserved 5 40.6 25.4 10.9 8.3 4 10.9 10.6 45.2 29 8.6 4.6 2 0 20 40 60 80 100 Strongly Agree Agree Neutral Disagree Strongly Disagree N/A Percentage of respondents % Education Health Care An overwhelming majority reported greater capital resources Enhancing micro-banking activities in women intensive sectors enhances their wealth Survey results to gauge the effect of micro-saving on Capital Resources for Health Care and Education among female sub-Saharan farmers, 2014 Source: HRmars
  6. 6. Copyright ©2014 ShARE. All Rights Reserved 6 Integrating non-financial services into micro-credit packages helps empower women Technical trainings given as part of micro-financial assets are more effectual than those without • Consultancy services for marketing and other business or group initiatives • Regional network with other banks to enhance access to more markets • Technical assistant and follow-up support regarding accounting or legal services • Information about prevailing standards and regulations. Non-financial features can include 28% 16% 10% 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 Bad Month Good Month Normal Month Marginal%IncreaseinSales Marginal impact of the impact of business training on female micro-entrepreneurs, 2006 Technical Trainings result in higher business performance consistently Source: Yale University
  7. 7. Copyright ©2014 ShARE. All Rights Reserved 7 • The government has launched various initiatives to further women empowerment through microfinance, major examples include: - The Microfinance Sector Development Project, establishing the Rozgar Bank and the Women’s Development Project which issues interest free loans, and The First Microfinance Bank. - Their aims are to mobilize women and increase their role as social catalysts to spur economic empowerment through microfinance. • Many Micro-banking Institutions have also propped up in the last decade; major examples include, FINCA International and U Microfinance bank, along with Microcredit NGO’s such as Akhuwat and Kashaf foundation. The Micro-banking sector in Pakistan has made significant progress towards Women Empowerment 93 69 30 27 18 120 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 Economic Interpersonal Political KeyEmpowermentIndicatorScores Dimensions of female Empowerment Gains in empowerment indicators among women through Microfinance, 2014 After Microfinance Before Microfinance Source: IBA Karachi
  8. 8. Copyright ©2014 ShARE. All Rights Reserved 8 Major challenges stand in the way of successful implementation of Micro- Banking strategies • Being an emerging sector in Pakistan the rules and regulations set down in the Microfinance Institutions Ordinance (2000) are unable to address the on going challenges within the industry. Regulatory norms also tend to be very complicated leading to increased cost of operations. Misperceptions about Microfinance • People remain restricted to microcredit only and are reluctant to explore the wide range of other products like micro-insurance, working capital loans and money transfers. • For instance, out of the 14 million active borrowers of micro-credit only 3.7million avail micro-insurance policies. Inadequate Regulations • Many private micro-banking practitioners fear government intervention with schemes such as the Prime Minister’s Youth Loan Scheme and Interest Free Loans have negative consequences for their business. Political Interference • Most microfinance banks lack the resilience to withstand interest rate fluctuations and other drastic economic changes since they can not charge higher interest rate from their clients, which leads to a reduced portfolio quality. Vulnerability to economic shocks Source: European Journal of Sciences Source: The Pakistan Microfinance Network
  9. 9. Copyright ©2014 ShARE. All Rights Reserved 9 Q&A

