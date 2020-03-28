Successfully reported this slideshow.
Interactive Textbook Pages 98-105

Forces and Motion section 1

  1. 1. Copyright©byHolt,RinehartandWinston.Allrightsreserved. InteractiveTextbook91ForcesandMotion SECTION 1 NameClassDate BEFOREYOUREAD CHAPTER6ForcesandMotion GravityandMotion Afteryoureadthissection,youshouldbeabletoanswer thesequestions: •Howdoesgravityaffectobjects? •Howdoesairresistanceaffectfallingobjects? •Whatisfreefall? •Whydoesanobjectthatisthrownhorizontallyfollow acurvedpath? HowDoesGravityAffectFallingObjects? InancientGreece,agreatthinkernamedAristotle saidthatheavyobjectsfallfasterthanlightobjects.For almost2,000years,peoplethoughtthiswastrue.Then,in thelate1500s,anItalianscientistnamedGalileoGalilei provedthatheavyandlightobjectsactuallyfallatthe samerate. IthasbeensaidthatGalileoprovedthisbydropping twocannonballsfromthetopofatoweratthesame time.Thecannonballswerethesamesize,butonewas muchheavierthantheother.Thepeoplewatchingsaw bothcannonballshitthegroundatthesametime. Whydon’theavyobjectsfallfasterthanlightobjects? Gravitypullsonheavyobjectsmorethanitpullsonlight objects.However,heavyobjectsarehardertomovethan lightobjects.So,theextraforcefromgravityontheheavy objectisbalancedbyhowmuchharderitistomove. ������������� ������ ������ ������ ������ ����������������� ��������� STUDYTIP PracticeAftereverypage, stopreadingandthink aboutwhatyou’veread.Try tothinkofexamplesfrom everydaylife.Don’tgoon tothenextsectionuntilyou thinkyouunderstand. READINGCHECK 1.DescribeWhatdid thepeoplewatchingthe cannonballsseethattold themthecannonballsfellat thesamerate? TAKEALOOK 2.PredictThegolfball isheavierthanthetable tennisball.Ontheﬁgure, drawthreecirclestoshow wherethegolfballwillbeat times2,3,and4. Copyright©byHolt,RinehartandWinston.Allrightsreserved. InteractiveTextbook92ForcesandMotion SECTION1 NameClassDate GravityandMotioncontinued HowMuchAccelerationDoesGravityCause? Becauseofgravity,allobjectsaccelerate,orspeedup, towardEarthatarateof9.8meterspersecondpersec- ond.Thisiswrittenas9.8m/s/sor9.8m/s2 .So,forevery secondanobjectfalls,itsvelocity(speed)increasesby 9.8m/s.Thisisshowninthefigurebelow. 4.9m v=0m/sdownward v=9.8m/sdownward v=19.6m/sdownward v=_______________________ 14.7m 24.5m Firstsecond Secondsecond Thirdsecond Afallingobjectacceleratesataconstantrate.Theobjectfalls fasterandfarthereachsecondthanitdidthesecondbefore. ? WhatIstheVelocityofaFallingObject? Supposeyoudroparockfromacliff.Howfastisitgoing whenitreachesthebottom?Ifyouhaveastopwatch,you cancalculateitsfinalvelocity. Ifanobjectstartsfromrestandyouknowhowlong itfalls,youcancalculateitsfinalvelocitybyusingthis equation: vfinal gt Intheequation,vfinal standsforfinalvelocityinmeters persecond,gstandsfortheaccelerationduetogravity (9.8m/s2 ),andtstandsforthetimetheobjecthasbeen falling(inseconds). Iftherocktook4stohittheground,howfastwasit fallingwhenithittheground? Step1:Writetheequation. vfinal gt Step2:Placevaluesintotheequation,andsolvefortheanswer. vfinal 9.84s m/s s 39.2m/s Thevelocityoftherockwas39.2m/swhenithitthe ground. MathFocus 3.CalculateHowfastisthe ballmovingattheendofthe thirdsecond?Explainyour answer. MathFocus 4.CalculateApennyis droppedfromthetopofatall stairwell.Whatisthevelocityof thepennyafterithasfallenfor 2s?Showyourwork.
  2. 2. Copyright©byHolt,RinehartandWinston.Allrightsreserved. InteractiveTextbook93ForcesandMotion SECTION1 NameClassDate GravityandMotioncontinued HowCanYouCalculateHowLonganObject WasFalling? Supposesomeworkersarebuildingabridge.Oneof themdropsametalboltfromthetopofthebridge.When thebolthitstheground,itismoving49m/s.Howlong doesittakethebolttofalltotheground? Step1:Writetheequation. t vfinal g Step2:Placevaluesintotheequation,andsolvefortheanswer. t49m/s m/s9.8 5s s Theboltfellfor5sbeforeithittheground. HowDoesAirResistanceAffectFallingObjects? Trydroppingapencilandapieceofpaperfromthe sameheight.Whathappens?Doesthissimpleexperiment showwhatyoujustlearnedaboutfallingobjects?Now crumplethepaperintoatightball.Dropthecrumpled paperandthepencilfromthesameheight. Whathappens?Theflatpaperfallsmoreslowlythanthe crumpledpaperbecauseofairresistance.Airresistanceis theforcethatopposesthemotionoffallingobjects. Howmuchairresistancewillaffectanobjectdepends onthesize,shape,andspeedoftheobject.Theflatpaper hasmoresurfaceareathanthecrumpledsheet.This causestheflatpapertofallmoreslowly. ������������ ���������� ���������������� ������� ��������� ������������� ����� ����������������������������������� MathFocus 5.CalculateArockfalls fromacliffandhitsthe groundwithavelocityof 98m/s.Howlongdoesthe rockfall?Showyourwork. READINGCHECK 6.IdentifyWhichhasmore airresistance,theﬂatpaper orthecrumpledpaper? TAKEALOOK 7.ExplainWhydoesthe crumpledpaperfallfaster thantheﬂatpaper? Copyright©byHolt,RinehartandWinston.Allrightsreserved. InteractiveTextbook94ForcesandMotion SECTION1 NameClassDate GravityandMotioncontinued READINGCHECK 8.DescribeWhendoes anobjectreachitsterminal velocity? TAKEALOOK 9.IdentifyAskydiveris fallingatterminalvelocity. Drawandlabelanarrow showingthedirectionandsize oftheforceduetogravityon theskydiver.Drawandlabela secondarrowshowingthe directionandsizeoftheforce ofairresistanceontheskydiver. TAKEALOOK 10.PredictWhenair resistanceactsontheapple andthefeather,whichfalls faster? WhatIsTerminalVelocity? Asthespeedofafallingbodyincreases,airresistance alsoincreases.Theupwardforceofairresistancekeeps increasinguntilitisequaltothedownwardforceofgrav- ity.Atthispoint,thetotalforceontheobjectiszero,so theobjectstopsaccelerating. Whentheobjectstopsaccelerating,itdoesnotstop moving.Itfallswithoutspeedinguporslowingdown.It fallsataconstantvelocitycalledtheterminalvelocity. Terminalvelocityisthespeedofanobjectwhenthe forceofairresistanceequalstheforceofgravity. Airresistancecausestheterminalvelocityofhailstones tobebetween5m/sand40m/s.Withoutairresistance,they couldreachthegroundatavelocityof350m/s!Airresistance alsoslowsskydiverstoasafelandingvelocity. WhatIsFreeFall? Freefallisthemotionofanobjectwhengravityisthe onlyforceactingontheobject.Thefigurebelowshowsa featherandanapplefallinginavacuum,aplacewithoutany air.Withoutairresistance,theyfallatthesamerate. ����������������������� �������������������� ���������������������� ����������������������� �������������������� ������������������ �������������� ��������������������� ���������������������� Theparachuteincreasestheair resistanceofthisskydiverand slowshimtoasafeterminal velocity.
  3. 3. Copyright©byHolt,RinehartandWinston.Allrightsreserved. InteractiveTextbook95ForcesandMotion SECTION1 NameClassDate GravityandMotioncontinued OrbitingObjectsAreinFreeFall SatellitesandthespaceshuttleorbitEarth.Youmay haveseenthatastronautsinsidetheshuttlefloatunless theyarebeltedtoaseat.Theyseemweightless.Infact, theyarenotweightless,becausetheystillhavemass. Weightisameasureofthepullofgravityonanobject. Gravityactsbetweenanytwoobjectsintheuniverse. Everyobjectintheuniversepullsoneveryotherobject. Everyobjectwithmasshasweight. Theforceofgravitybetweentwoobjectsdependson themassesoftheobjectsandhowfaraparttheyare.The moremassivetheobjectsare,thegreatertheforceis. Theclosertheobjects,thegreatertheforce. YourweightisdeterminedmostlybythemassofEarth becauseitissobigandsoclosetoyou.Ifyouwereto moveawayfromEarth,youwouldweighless.However, youwouldalwaysbeattractedtoEarthandtoother objects,soyouwouldalwayshaveweight. Astronautsfloatintheshuttlebecausetheshuttle isinfreefall.That’sright—theshuttleisalways falling.Becausetheastronautsareintheshuttle,theyare alsofalling.Theastronautsandtheshuttlearefallingat thesamerate.Thatiswhytheastronautsseemtofloat insidetheshuttle. IsaacNewtonfirstpredictedthiskindoffreefallin thelate17thcentury.Hereasonedthatifacannonwere placedonamountainandfired,thecannonballwould falltoEarth.Yet,ifthecannonballwereshotwith enoughforce,itwouldfallatthesameratethatEarth’s surfacecurvesaway.Thecannonballwouldneverhitthe ground,soitwouldorbitEarth.Thefigurebelowshows this“thoughtexperiment.” �������������������������������������������������� ���������������������������������������������������� ������������������������������� � � � READINGCHECK 11.ExplainWhenwillan objecthavenoweight? Explainyouranswer. READINGCHECK 12.ExplainWhydon’tthe astronautsintheorbiting shuttlefalltotheﬂoor? CriticalThinking 13.InferComparedwith cannonballb,whatdoyou thinkcannonballcwoulddo? Copyright©byHolt,RinehartandWinston.Allrightsreserved. InteractiveTextbook96ForcesandMotion SECTION1 NameClassDate GravityandMotioncontinued WhatMotionsCombinetoMakean ObjectOrbit? Anobjectisinorbit(isorbiting)whenitisgoing aroundanotherobjectinspace.Whenthespaceshuttle orbitsEarth,itismovingforward.Yet,theshuttleis alsoinfreefall.Thefigurebelowshowshowthesetwo motionscombinetocauseorbiting. � ����������������������������������������������������������� ����������������������������������������������������������� ������������������������ ��������������������������������������������������������������������� ������������������������������������������������������������� ���������������������� �������������������������������������������������������������� ���������������������������������������� �� WhatForceKeepsanObjectinOrbit? Manyobjectsinspaceareorbitingotherobjects.The moonorbitsEarth,whileEarthandtheotherplanetsorbit thesun.Theseobjectsallfollownearlycircularpaths.An objectthattravelsinacircleisalwayschangingdirection. Ifalltheforcesactingonanobjectbalanceeachother out,theobjectwillmoveinthesamedirectionatthe samespeedforever.So,objectscannotorbitunlessthere isanunbalancedforceactingonthem.Centripetalforce istheforcethatkeepsanobjectmovinginacircular path.Centripetalforcepullstheobjecttowardthecenter ofthecircle.Thecentripetalforceofabodyorbitingin spacecomesfromgravity. �������� ��������������������������� �������������������� ������������������������� ����������������������� ��������� TAKEALOOK 14.IdentifyOntheﬁgure, drawalineshowingthepath thatthespaceshuttlewould takeifgravitywerenotacting onit. READINGCHECK 15.IdentifyWhatmust beappliedtoanobjectto changeitsdirection? TAKEALOOK 16.IdentifyDrawanarrow ontheﬁguretoshowthe directionthatcentripetal forceactsonthemoon.
  4. 4. Copyright©byHolt,RinehartandWinston.Allrightsreserved. InteractiveTextbook97ForcesandMotion SECTION1 NameClassDate GravityandMotioncontinued WhatIsProjectileMotion? Projectilemotionisthecurvedpathanobjectfol- lowswhenitisthrownneartheEarth’ssurface.The motionofaballthathasbeenthrownforwardisan exampleofprojectilemotion. Projectilemotionismadeupoftwoparts:horizontal motionandverticalmotion.Horizontalmotionismotion thatisparalleltotheground.Verticalmotionismotion thatisperpendiculartotheground.Thetwomotionsdo notaffecteachother.Instead,theycombinetoformthe curvedpathwecallprojectilemotion. Whenyouthrowaballforward,yourhandpushesthe balltomakeitmoveforward.Thisforcegivestheball itshorizontalmotion.Aftertheballleavesyourhand,no horizontalforcesactontheball(ifweforgetairresis- tancefornow).Sotheball’shorizontalvelocitydoesnot changeafteritleavesyourhand. However,gravityaffectstheverticalpartofprojectile motion.Gravitypullstheballstraightdown.Allobjects thatarethrownacceleratedownwardbecauseofgravity. READINGCHECK 17.ListWhattwomotions combinetomakeprojectile motion? CriticalThinking 18.InferIfyouareplaying dartsandyouwanttohitthe bulls-eye,whereshouldyou aim? TAKEALOOK 19.ListOntheﬁgure,ﬁll inthethreeblankswiththe correctwords. 20.ApplyConceptsIfthere werenoairresistance,how fastwouldtheball’sdown- wardvelocitybechanging? Explainyouranswer. aAftertheballleavesthepitcher’shand,theball’svelocity isconstant. bTheball’sverticalvelocityincreasesbecausecausesitto acceleratedownward. cThetwomotionscombinetoformapath. a b c Copyright©byHolt,RinehartandWinston.Allrightsreserved. InteractiveTextbook98ForcesandMotion NameClassDate Section1Review SECTIONVOCABULARY freefallthemotionofabodywhenonlythe forceofgravityisactingonthebody projectilemotionthecurvedpaththatan objectfollowswhenthrown,launched,or otherwiseprojectednearthesurfaceofEarth terminalvelocitytheconstantvelocityofa fallingobjectwhentheforceofairresistance isequalinmagnitudeandoppositein directiontotheforceofgravity 1.ExplainIsaparachutistinfreefall?Whyorwhynot? 2.IdentifyCauseandEffectCompletethetablebelowtoshowhowforcesaffect objects. CauseEffect Gravityactsonafallingobject. Thefallingobjectreachesterminalvelocity. 3.CalculateArockatrestfallsoffacliffandhitsthegroundafter3.5s.Whatisthe rock’svelocityjustbeforeithitstheground?Showyourwork. 4.IdentifyWhatforcemustbeappliedtoanobjecttokeepitmovingina circularpath? 5.ExplainWhichpartofprojectilemotionisaffectedbygravity?Explainhow itisaffected.

