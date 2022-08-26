Data Con LA 2022 - AutoDC + AutoML = your AI development superpower

Zac Yung-Chun Liu, Head of AI Research, Andromeda 360 AI

Scott Tarlow, Principal Applied Scientist, Hypergiant

The availability of AutoML (automated machine learning) with publicly accessible pre-trained models enable domain experts to automatically build high-quality custom ML applications without much requirement for ML model construction knowledge, which greatly speeds up the ML model development. AutoML has been an essential piece in the model-centric approach in the data science community. ' AutoDC (automated data-centric processing), similar to the purpose of AutoML, is a newly developed open source tool that enables domain experts to automatically and systematically improve datasets by fixing incorrect labels, adding examples that represent edge cases, and applying data augmentation, without much coding requirement and manual process. ' Coming these two frameworks enable the domain experts to improve both dataset and model concurrently and iteratively. ' In this talk, we will showcase 3 data science use cases and examples, which demonstrates the effectiveness of these two frameworks combined and how it empowers domain experts who don't know ML coding to do AI development.