Unit 6.Money and business
Unit 6.Money and business

Unit 6.Money and business

Published in: Education
Unit 6.Money and business

  1. 1. Ways of spending money CASH Coins and banknotes CREDIT CARDS The bank lends us money and we pay it back later. We pay interest to the bank. DEBIT CARDS The money leaves our bank account inmmediately. People can spend money on products and services.
  2. 2. Ways of saving money SAVING ACCOUNTS People put money into the account, and the bank pays interest on it. MONEY BOX A money box is a box or container where people save money. You can put money into a money box whenever you want. People save money for different reasons. For example, to buy a house or for a holiday.
  3. 3. SHARES You invest money in a business and buy a part of the company. You receive some money if the business does well. Ways of investing money Some people invest money. When you invest, you buy something with the objective of making more money. BONDS If you buy bonds, you lend money to the government or a company and they pay you interest.
  4. 4. We spend money on consumer products and services. CONSUMER PRODUCTS SERVICES HIGH ORDER PRODUCTS -They have a high price (cars, houses, fridges, computers…) -We don`t buy them regularly. LOW ORDER PRODUCTS -They have a lower price (food, drinks, medicines…) -We buy them regularly. Gas, electricity and water are services. We receive bills that we have to pay. Bars, cinemas, restaurants… are other services.
  5. 5. Where do we spend money? Town centres Shopping centres The Internet
  6. 6. A budget is a plan of how much money we can spend and how we spend it. HOUSEHOLD BUDGETS Many people use budgets for their food shopping. BUSINESS BUDGETS Businesses use budgets to plan their costs.
  7. 7. SELF-EMPLOYED Self-employed people work for themselves. Ex: electricians, plumbers… SMALL BUSINESS A small business employs a small number of people. Ex: transport… COOPERATIVE All the people working in the company are owners. CORPORATION It is owned by the people who have shares in the company. Some corporations are very big and operate in many countries. They are the multinationals.

×