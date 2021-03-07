Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Index  Database  Database operations  Database application  DBMS  Advantages of DBMS  Disadvantages of DBMS
Database can be defined as “A well organized collection of data that are related in a meaningful way, which can be accesse...
Database operations  Insertion:- To add new data into the database.  Selection:- to view or retrieve the data stored.  ...
Database Application  Banking  Universities  Airlines  Sales  Telecommunication  Human resources  Manufacturing
DBMS  DBMS(database management system):- it is a software used to manage database and its various operation like insertio...
Advantages of DBMS  Minimized redundancy  Elimination of inconsistency  Sharing of data  Data security  Data integrit...
Disadvantages of DBMS  High cost  Security threats  Complexity of backup and recovery
Database
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Database

6 views

Published on

presentation about database and its operations etc..

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Database

  1. 1. Index  Database  Database operations  Database application  DBMS  Advantages of DBMS  Disadvantages of DBMS
  2. 2. Database can be defined as “A well organized collection of data that are related in a meaningful way, which can be accessed by different users but stored only once”. Database Data 1 Data 2 Data 3 organized
  3. 3. Database operations  Insertion:- To add new data into the database.  Selection:- to view or retrieve the data stored.  Updating:- to modify or edit the existing data.  Deletion:- to remove or delete the existing data from the database.  Sorting:- to arrange the data in a desired order.
  4. 4. Database Application  Banking  Universities  Airlines  Sales  Telecommunication  Human resources  Manufacturing
  5. 5. DBMS  DBMS(database management system):- it is a software used to manage database and its various operation like insertion, deletion, updation and retrieval. It enables users to store, modify and extract information from a database as per the requirements. It acts as an intermediator between the user and the database.
  6. 6. Advantages of DBMS  Minimized redundancy  Elimination of inconsistency  Sharing of data  Data security  Data integrity  Flexibility of the system is improved  Standards can be enforced  Provides backup and recovery.
  7. 7. Disadvantages of DBMS  High cost  Security threats  Complexity of backup and recovery

×