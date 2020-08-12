HISTORY & DEVELOPMENT OF FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HISTORY & DEVELOPMENT OF ACCOUNTING • Accountingis more than just the act of keeping a list of debits and credits. • It is...
What Are the Origins of Accounting? • Bookkeepers emerged when societies used the barter system and needed to record the a...
The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants(AICPA) is the non-profit professional organization of certified pub...
The Accounting Principles Board (APB) was the authoritative body of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants...
ECONOMIC EVENTS In accounting, an economic event is referred to as Transaction Transaction in any business is an event tha...
Event Transaction (1) All events are not transactions. (1) All transactions are events. (2) An event may or may not bring ...
TRANSACTION VS EVENTS All transactions are events, but all events are not transactions because to become a transaction, an...
  1. 1. HISTORY & DEVELOPMENT OF ACCOUNTING • Accountingis more than just the act of keeping a list of debits and credits. • It is the language of business and, by extension, the language of all things financial. • Our senses collect information from our surroundings that our brains then interpret; • Accountants translate the complexities of finance into information that the public can understand.
  2. 2. What Are the Origins of Accounting? • Bookkeepers emerged when societies used the barter system and needed to record the agreements they were making regarding goods or service transactions. • Later accounting ledgers were completed by hand and used either a single-entry or double-entry system. • Luca Pacioli, a monk, laid the groundwork for modern accounting creating independent records that provided a clearer picture of a BUSINESS financial activities • The railroads and the emergence of corporations were the stimulus for the establishment of accounting professionals.
  3. 3. The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants(AICPA) is the non-profit professional organization of certified public accountants (CPA) in the United States. The American Accounting Association (AAA) is an organization that supports accounting education, research, and practice.
  4. 4. The Accounting Principles Board (APB) was the authoritative body of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) from 1959 until 1973. It was replaced in 1973 by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB). The Accounting Principles Board (APB) was a group that issued authoritative pronounce ments about accounting theory and the practical application of accounting. According to the Accounting Principles Board of AICPA Function of Accounting is to provide quantitative information,primarily in financial nature, about economic entities, (Business) that is intended to be useful in making economic decisions.
  5. 5. ECONOMIC EVENTS In accounting, an economic event is referred to as Transaction Transaction in any business is an event that impacts the account balances( MONEY/CASH/BANK)
  6. 6. Event Transaction (1) All events are not transactions. (1) All transactions are events. (2) An event may or may not bring change in the financial position of a person, family, or organization. (2) An event must bring financial change. (3) Financial changes caused by events may or may not be measurable in terms of money. For example, the death of a skilled employee may bring heavy loss to a business, but this loss is not measurable in terms of money. (3) The financial changes caused by transactions must be measurable in terms of money. (4) Events are used in a wider sense. It may or may not require two parties for the occurrence of an event. (4) Transactions are used comparatively in a narrow sense. In the case of transaction two parties are must. (5) Transfer of goods or services may or may not occur for an event. (5) As a consequence of transactions transfer of goods or service is a must. Of course, in some cases, there is an exception. For example, burning of goods, fixed asset depreciation etc. (6) It is. not necessary that every event will be recorded in the books of accounts. It is needless to record any event in the books of accounts if it is not measurable in terms of money. (6) Every transaction must be recorded in the books of accounts; otherwise accurate results cannot be ascertained from the books of accounts. (7) Transaction relating event is settled for cash. (7) Financial transactions may be settled in Cash or are made on credit. (8) As per accounting principle of events— (a) Cash statement. (b) Separate statements for receipts and payments head wise and, (c) Final statement of receipts and payments are made. (8) In the accounting process of the transaction in the first phase journalizing, in the second phase posting in the ledger and in the third phase financial statement is prepared. (9) The scope of the event is very wide. (9) The scope of the transaction is limited. (10) The scope of the event is very wide. (10) The scope of the transaction is limited. (11) Transactions related to events are not always supported by evidence. (11) Business transactions must be supported by evidence. Difference between Event and Transaction
  7. 7. TRANSACTION VS EVENTS All transactions are events, but all events are not transactions because to become a transaction, an event must be of financial nature. The transaction is nothing but business activity, that can be expressed in monetary terms, while an event is just the ultimate result of the transaction.

×