Ергономіка розміщення відомостей на веб-сторінці Мультимедійні та гіпертекстові документи
Завдання 1 Створити текстове гіперпосилання
Завдання 2 Створити графічне гіперпосилання
Завдання 3 Створити слайд-шоу на веб-сторінці
Завдання 4 Додати відео з YouTube
Завдання 5 Додати мапу розташування Київської астрономічної обсерваторії
Завдання 6 За допомогою html-коду додати форматований текст <p align=left/center/right>Текст</p> <font color=колір_англійс...
Домашнє завдання П. 4.4, с. 131-133
Принципи, на яких базується дизайн веб- сайту
Означення ергономічного сайту Ергономічний сайт - це сайт, що забезпечує необхідні зручності відвідувачеві, зменшує фізичн...
Інтуїтивно зрозумілий інтерфейс
Загальні правила щодо розробки структури веб-сайту: ● подавати відомості у зрозумілій і стислій формі; ● пропонувати кільк...
Чого стосується ергономіка веб-сайту?
Критерії оцінювання ергономічності веб-сторінок Розташування відомостей на сторінці ● Назва сайту - в заголовку всіх сторі...
Критерії оцінювання ергономічності веб-сторінок Зручність навігації ● З будь-якої сторінки є можливість перейти до головно...
Критерії оцінювання ергономічності веб-сторінок Оформлення ● Єдиний стиль оформлення та компоновки матеріалу на всіх сторі...
Критерії оцінювання ергономічності веб-сторінок Швидкість завантаження ● Час завантаження сторінки — якомога менший. ● Зоб...
Орієнтування на користувачів з особливими потребами
Інформатика, 8 клас

