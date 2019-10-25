Ppt ai 1[1]

Successfully reported this slideshow.
AGAMA ISLAM III SHALAT Dosen Pembimbing : ABDUL HAMID ALY ,S.Pd ,M.Pd
Disusun oleh kelompok 7: a. Ahmad Alvin Febryansyah (21801081068) b. Agus Salim (21801081223) c. Desti Ikromah (2180108123...
A. Pelafalan Niat Niat adalah amalan dari hati dan hanya Allah yang mengetahuinya. Niat itu sendiri tempatnya di dalam hat...
B. Qadla’, jama’, dan Qashar Shalat 1. Shalat Jama’ Pengertian shalat Jama’ Shalat jamak adalah shalat yang menggabungkan...
 Syarat – Syarat Sahnya Melaksanakan Shalat Jamak Untuk Jamak takdim syaratnya adalah : • Berniat untuk melaksanakan shal...
2. Shalat Qasar  Pengertian shalat Qasar Shalat fardhu yang dilakukan dengan meringkas bilangan rakaatnya. Seperti dari e...
 Syarat – Syarat Sahnya Melaksanakan Shalat Qasar Shalat qasar ini diberlakukan bagi mereka yang sedang sakit atau mereka...
C. Pengertian Shalat Jamak plus Qasar (Jamak Qasar) Untuk pengertian shalat jamak qasar ini adalah shalat dua waktu yang d...
 Manfaat dari Shalat Jamak Qasar Adapun manfaat dari shalat jamak qasar ini antara lain adalah: Merupakan salah satu keri...
3. Salat berjamaah  Pengertian (Arab: ‫الجماعة‬ ‫صالة‬Sholatul jama'ah) merujuk pada aktivitas salat yang dilakukan secar...
 Tata cara sholat berjamaah yang benar dalam Islam 1. Membaca Niat 2. Makmum berdiri di barisan belakang imam. 3. Mengiku...
