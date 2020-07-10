Successfully reported this slideshow.
Camtasia getting started guide

e-learning

Published in: Design
Camtasia getting started guide

  1. 1. Record a Presentation Use the Camtasia Add-in to record your presentations. Start by going to the Add-ins tab.
  2. 2. Camtasia Recording Toolbar Begin recording Toggle camera recording Adjust specific recording options Toggle microphone recording Display camera preview
  3. 3. Start a Recording Select recording options Press the record button Test your audio and then start your recording
  4. 4. Finish a Recording End your presentation and give it a name Choose to produce or edit your video

