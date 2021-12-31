Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dec. 31, 2021
Fibromyalgia

Dec. 31, 2021
Fibromyalgia is a disorder that affects the muscles and soft tissues. Symptoms of fibromyalgia are severe body pains, mental distress, joint pains like arthritis, fatigue; sleep problems, which can be managed through proper medications and lifestyle changes.

These symptoms accumulate over a period of time due to many reasons such as physical trauma, surgery, infection or psychological stress. There is no particular reason for this problem. No lab tests or X-rays shows up the problem. Doctors diagnose it based on the symptoms. Fibromyalgia does not damage your joints or organs.

Fibromyalgia

  1. 1. Fibromyalgia About: Fibromyalgiaisadisorderthataffectsthemusclesandsofttissues.Symptomsoffibromyalgiaare severebodypains,mentaldistress,jointpainslikearthritis,fatigue;sleepproblems,whichcanbe managedthroughpropermedicationsandlifestyle changes. Thesesymptomsaccumulateoveraperiodoftimeduetomanyreasonssuchasphysicaltrauma, surgery, infection or psychological stress. There is no particular reason for this problem. No lab tests or X-rays shows up the problem. Doctors diagnose it based on the symptoms. Fibromyalgia doesnotdamage yourjointsororgans. Symptoms: Themainsymptomoffibromyalgiaismusclepainthroughoutthebody,sleep problems,stiffness in joints and muscles in early hours, headache, irritable bowel syndrome, painful menstrual cramps, sensitivity to cold and heat, restless leg syndrome (RLS), fatigue, anxiety or depression, numbnessortingling. Fibromyalgia oftencomeswithotherpainful conditionssuchas • Migraine • Interstitial cystitis or painful bladder syndrome • pelvic and urinary problems • nausea • jointdisorders • problem whileurination Who can get fibromyalgia? Womenbetween35to60yearsofagehavehighchancesofdevelopingfibromyalgia.Womenare more likelytoget 10timesmorethan men.Even doctorsaren’t sureaboutthis. Causes: The exact cause of fibromyalgia is not known. However, present thinking in the arena of Rheumatology advises that fibromyalgia is a problem with central pain processing in the brain, wherethere maybean enlargedsensitivityorperceptionofpaintoa giventrigger.
  2. 2. Therearemanyfactorsthatareincluded: • Physical traumasuchas car accidentor any other. • Genetics- women whose close relative with fibromyalgia have higher risk of developing thedisorder. • Repetitiveinjuries • It may occur due to Rheumatoid arthritis or other autoimmune diseases, such as lupus • jointdisorders • Central nervous system (CNS)problems Diagnosis: Fibromyalgiaisverydifficulttodiagnose,asthesymptomskeepvaryingandtherecouldbeother disorders. The symptoms are very much similar to other conditions like hypothyroidism or rheumatoidarthritis. There is no specific X-ray or blood tests or scans to confirm fibromyalgia. The diagnosis of fibromyalgia wasmadebasedonthespecifictenderpointsincertain partsofyourbody. Earliersome miscellaneouspointswere usedtodiagnose the condition,butnowit isnolonger recommendedtodiagnosefibromyalgia. Miscellaneous points: “Miscellaneous points or Tender points” are the definite areas of the body where fibromyalgia causes severe pain. The areas includes back of the head, inner knees, and outer elbows. The pain passesontoneckandshoulders,theouterhips,andtheupperchest.Doctorsanalyzefibromyalgia based on the heaviness at these points. However, this method is not practiced to diagnose the condition anymore. Instead of precise areas, fibromyalgia is recognized by the harshness and chronicnatureofthepain. Treatment: There is no permanent cure for fibromyalgia, but it can be managed with medications and therapies. Manypeople tryacupuncturein the first 2years. It mayworkbutitneedsmoreexploration. Medicationismost importantbecause fibromyalgia isdifficulttomanage asit ischronic
  3. 3. syndromeandeverypatienthasdifferent setofsymptoms.Sothetreatmentswillbesuggested accordingtothepatient.Sometreatmentsareasfollows: • regular exercises • acupuncture • psychological therapies includes relaxation,coping withstress, • occupational therapists • massage • chiropractic care • low-dose anti-depressants, although these are not the first-line treatment Patients with fibromyalgia need to work with their doctor to come up with a treatmentplan thatprovides thebestresults. Drugs: Doctorsprescribe drugstoreducethesymptomsbuttheycannot curethedisease,the treatment willhelptoreducethepain,sleepdisorder, ordepressionassociatedwithfibromyalgia. For some people drugs may give side effects so check with your doctor before starting them. Intake of drugs should be stopped if there is no benefit. Generally doctors prescribe the below medicinestoease the symptoms. • Over-the-counter (OTC)pain relievers. • Antidepressants, such as duloxetine, or Cymbalta, and milnacipran, or Savella, may help reducepain. • Anti-seizuredrugs,suchasgabapentinalsoknownasNeurontin,andpregabalin, or Lyrica,may beprescribed. Youneedtodiscusswithyourdoctorabouttheimprovement ofthepains.Basedon your feedbackdoctorscandothenecessarychangesandhelp youovercome fromfibromyalgia. How to manage the symptoms: Manypeople sufferingfromfibromyalgiahave leant tomanage theircondition,Sothat theycan leadtheirlivescomfortably.
  4. 4. Exercise: Usuallywhen you’reinpain,youmaynotlike toexercise but lackofactivitycanleadtoother problemslike muscle weakness. Acombination ofaerobicactivityandexerciseswillimprove yourflexibility.Exercisecanalsohelpyoutogeta betternight'ssleep. Exercisemeansincreasingthe circulationofoxygen throughtheblood.Swimming, walkingand cyclingaremostlyrecommended. Diet: Thereisnoparticulardiet recommendedforfibromyalgia,buteatingabalanceddietwithplenty offruitsandvegetables,andalsomaintaininga healthyweight isveryimportant. Acupuncture: Somepatientshaveexperiencedgoodimprovementintheirlife afterstartingacupuncture therapyand massage forfibromyalgia. Thesetherapieseasethepainanddiscomfort;butdonot give longtermrelieftothe symptoms.Some people alsofoundbenefit fromcapsaicincreamand homeopathy.Butthecapsaicincreammight notbe practicalfora widespreadpain. Behaviormodificationtherapy: Behaviormodificationtherapyisaprocedure ofcognitivebehavioraltherapy(CBT)that helps diminishnegativestress-orpain-increasingbehaviorsandreinstatepositive, mindfulbehaviors. CBTisveryeffective forpeople whohaveimpropersleep. Sleep: Gettingenoughgoodqualitysleepisveryimportant totreat fibromyalgia. It willnotonlyhelp in reducingtirednessandfatiguebutalsohelpsin minimizingpain. Toget goodsleepyoumaytry these-keep yourroomtemperature warm, take hotshowerbefore goingtobedmayhelp ease painandstiffness, listen tomusic, gentle exercisestoreduce muscletension, avoidalcohol, teaor coffeein thenight,avoidsmoking,don’t use mobilesortabletsoranyotherelectronicdevicesin thebedroom,developasleeproutine.

