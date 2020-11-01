How to setup lale for asn

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LALE will be used for Sold to Party and LAVA will be used for Ship to Party
  1. 1. How to SetupLALE & LAVA output type for ASN To trigger EDI outputs (of whatever type of outbound sales IDoc) is pretty easy to set up. 1. Ensure that your Output Determination Procedure has been set up and linked (Output Control within the Basic Shipping Functions node of the IMG) - Maintain and Assign. You could use either 'LAVA' or 'LALE';
  2. 2. LALE will be used for Sold to Party and LAVA will be used for Ship to Party
  3. 3. 2. If you need to trigger only on PGI, then assign the standard requirement '1' to the condition type in the output determination procedure; 3. Set up your Partner Profiles via WE20 - if you are only sending through to specific customers then use 'KU' partner types. If you intend to send out ASN's to potentially 100's or thousands, then set up a Logical System e.g. 'ZSHP_ASN' (or whatever naming convention your customer has. Save.
  4. 4. Double Click on SP, BP and SH and get their details
  5. 5. 4. Create an Outbound Parameter, inputting Message Type 'DESADV' and the relevant Receiver Port. Set 'Transfer IDoc immediately' radio button, Basic Type will be one of the DELVRY01 - 03, or more likely the DESADV01 Message Type; 5. Select Message Control. Your application will be as per your output determination setup i.e 'V2', select your Output Type e.g. 'LAVA', select your Process Code - probably 'SD05' based on your stated requirement. Give that a lash and let me know how you get on. Once you have sorted that I can step you through the slightly trickier stuff i.e. Custom Process Codes and settig up RFC destinations, port config etc

×