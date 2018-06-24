Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
THE YOUNG AND ACTIVE POLITICIANS FROM DISTRICT SWABI AND THEIR CONTRIBUTIONS FROM 2000 TO 2015 SUBMITTED BY QUDRAT ULLAH C...
THE YOUNG AND ACTIVE POLITICIANS FROM DISTRICT SWABI AND THEIR CONTRIBUTIONS FROM 2000 TO 2015 Submitted By QUDRAT ULLAH A...
i APPROVAL SHEET Supervisor: Name: Dr.Tauqir Alam Designation: Assistant Professor Signature: ____________________________...
ii DEDICATION I dedicate this research to my Late father Mr. Kamdar Khan, Muhammad Ali Khan and all my loving friends for ...
iii Table of Contents APPROVAL SHEET ........................................................................................
iv 3.8 ELECTION MANIFESTO OF 2013 .......................................................................22 3.9 ABDUL KARI...
v ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS First of all, all glory is to Allah Almighty Who created us among the men of noble birth, and I would l...
vi ABSTRACT Swabi got separated from the Mardan District on 1st July 1988. Respectively Swabi and Mardan came into being. ...
vii A View of District Swabi Map with Geography
1 CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION Swabi has played a very significant role in the political history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It acqui...
2 provincial assembly in 1932.He was the father of late colonel Abdul Rahim Khan who had served Pakistan as first represen...
3 Swabi Qaumi Mahaz and Awami Jamhoori Ittehad Swabi have signed an electoral alliance. Swabi Qaumi Mahaz was established ...
4 1.2 Why Study for this Area As a permanent resident of this District it is important to talk about those issues which I ...
5 6The Revenue Administration is being headed by District Officer Revenue and Estate who is assisted by Deputy District Of...
6 District Swabi is a newly created District. It acquired the status of tehsil in 1867 when in 1937 Mardan was upgraded to...
7 Historically, The District Swabi perceived to be a stronghold of the ANP– a left-wing and pro-nationalist party. The Awa...
8 CHAPTER 2 BREIF HISTORY OF SWABI 2.1 Introduction District Swabi is a newly created District. . It acquired the status o...
9 The District zakat and baitul mal.both the offices are functioning in the district very effectively by providing financi...
10 the Zilla Council for performance of its functions. Act as Principal Accounting Officer of the District Government. Ass...
11 by ethnic politics. Amir Rahaman is the current administrator and head of the District’s government Swabi. The 2001 loc...
12 by Abdul Karim Khan from Qaumi Watan Party,PK-35 won by the Asad Qaisar from Pakistan Tehreek Insaf and last constituen...
13 strong contenders in the district. The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), meanwhile, has adjusted seats with the Jamiat Ulma-e-Is...
14 PK-33 Swabi-III In this Constituency participants twelve candidates from different political parties are contesting PK-...
15 contenders in this constituency are the Qaumi Watan Party is Abdul Karim Khan won this constituency on 9714 votes. PK-3...
16 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) also have strong vote banks in this constituen...
17 CHAPTER 3 AMIR RAHMAN KHAN Nazim-e-Ala (Mayor) of Swabi & Ex-MPA PF-32 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2008 3.1 Personal Life and Ed...
18 proficient in many a languages, which include Urdu, English, Pashto and Punjabi. He is an avid reader of newspapers he ...
19 and JI also have their candidates contesting for the seat .Once again, the ANP and the AJI candidates were neck and nec...
20 ABDUL KARIM KHAN MPA PK-34 Industrial & Commerce Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3.5 Early Life Abdul Karim Khan was bor...
21 presence as eloquent speaker, extempore orator and editor of the college magazine, while being a good player of badmint...
22 Party. He represented Qaumi Watan Party Pakistan at several platforms, including Jamiat Ulma Islam Tordher alliance and...
23 3.9 Abdul Karim Khan’s Persona Revisited Spending his leisure time, which he hardly manages, watching TV or reading boo...
24 BABAR SALEEM KHAN (Member of Provincial Assembly PK-31 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ) Chairman Swabi Qaumi Mahaz 3.10 Personal Li...
25 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa .Babar Saleem khan grew up with his three brothers in relatively and he received primary and midd...
26 ideology of Bacha Khan to support and strongly ANP and their workers In 1997, Dr Saleem Khan belonged to a family of na...
27 3.12 BabarSaleemKhan PoliticalCareer Initial politics (2010–2016) 21It was after the assassination of his father Dr. Sa...
28 3.15 Political Platform Babar Saleem Khan's proclaimed political platform and declarations include 22Islamic values, to...
29 SITARA AYAZ Senator & Ex-Minister of Social Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3.16 PersonalFront Sitara Ayaz was born on 2nd J...
30 finds great solace in Rahman baba and Ghani Khan poetry. She urges the youth to develop tolerance in them as a permanen...
31 so many hurdles and because of her courageous acts she has been politically and personally victimized yet she did not g...
32 SHAHRAM KHAN TARAKAI Member of Provincial Assembly, Minister for Health, IT & Senior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 3.19 PersonalL...
33 Tarakai. 26 He got educate in at Fazal Haq College in Mardan and Edwards College in Peshawar before travelling to Austr...
34 District Nazim (Mayor) in 2005.The election campaign of 2005 is slogan ‘Swabi is First’ Vote For Change” Vote for Candl...
35 contested the 2002,2008 elections. Usman defeated Awami National Party president Asfandyar Wali Khan and the latter Ex-...
36 in Swabi for many years, it gained prominence during the Musharraf era when it was part of the Pakistan Muslim League-Q...
37 CHAPTER 4 CONCLUSION It acquired the status of tehsil in 1867 when in 1937 Mardan was upgraded to full- fledged distric...
38 grandfather of late president of Pakistan 29Mr.Sardar Farooq Ahmad Khan Leghari. Khan Fateh Muhammad Khan ,who was a fe...
39 Swabi was established by most top Industrialist and Businessman Liaqat Khan Tarakai. The stalwarts of Qaumi Watan Party...
40 District Swabi Asad Qaisar was nominated Speaker of KP Assembly, Shahram Khan is Health ,Information & Technology and S...
41 BIBLIOGRAPHY Books Jadoon Zia, “Tarikh-e-Swabi” (Afghan Research Center Lahor Press, 2015) Zaeem Muhammad, Diyar Khan E...
42 7. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shahram_Khan 8. http://www.dawn.com/news/673626 9. http://www.pakistan.web.pk/threads/...
43 ANNEXURE Researcher with Abdul karim Khan
44 Researcher with Sohail Khan Tehsil Nazim Lahor & Information Secretary Pakisatn Tehreek Insaf Swabi at Town Committee T...
45 Researcher with Muhammad Ali Khan interviewed about Swabi Political History & Politics
46 Researcher with Babar Saleem Khan
47 Researcher with Amir Rahman Khan
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The young and active politicians from district swabi Qudrat Ullah Yaqubi

31 views

Published on

A short Paper

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The young and active politicians from district swabi Qudrat Ullah Yaqubi

  1. 1. THE YOUNG AND ACTIVE POLITICIANS FROM DISTRICT SWABI AND THEIR CONTRIBUTIONS FROM 2000 TO 2015 SUBMITTED BY QUDRAT ULLAH Class No: 6863 ( BS Political Science ) SUPERVISED BY Dr TAUQIR ALAM DEPARTMENT OF POLITICAL SCIENCES ISLAMIA COLLEGE PESHAWAR SESSION (2012-2016)
  2. 2. THE YOUNG AND ACTIVE POLITICIANS FROM DISTRICT SWABI AND THEIR CONTRIBUTIONS FROM 2000 TO 2015 Submitted By QUDRAT ULLAH A thesis submitted to the Department of Political Science Islamia College, in partial fulfillment of the requirements for the degree of BACHELOR OF STUDIES IN POLITICAL SCIENCE DEPARTMENT OF POLITICAL SCIENCES ISLAMIA COLLEGE PESHAWAR SESSION (2012-2016)
  3. 3. i APPROVAL SHEET Supervisor: Name: Dr.Tauqir Alam Designation: Assistant Professor Signature: ______________________________________ Date: _______________________________________ External examiner: Name: Muhammad Zubair Designation: Assistant Professor University of Peshawar Signature: ______________________________________ Date: _______________________________________ Internal examiner: Name: Dr. Tauqir Alam Designation: Assistant Professor Islamia Collage Peshawar Signature: ______________________________________ Date: _______________________________________
  4. 4. ii DEDICATION I dedicate this research to my Late father Mr. Kamdar Khan, Muhammad Ali Khan and all my loving friends for being with me and helping me in each and every difficulty I faced in this research completion and to my teachers and all those who taught me, trained me and polished my abilities at Islamia College, Peshawar.
  5. 5. iii Table of Contents APPROVAL SHEET ................................................................................................... I DEDICATION.............................................................................................................II ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS .......................................................................................V ABSTRACT................................................................................................................VI CHAPTER 1.................................................................................................................1 INTRODUCTION........................................................................................................1 1.1 STATEMENT OF THE PROBLEM ............................................................................3 1.2 WHY STUDYFOR THIS AREA...............................................................................4 1.3 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY.................................................................................4 1.4 ORGANIZATION OF THE STUDY ...........................................................................4 1.5 LITERATURE REVIEW..........................................................................................4 CHAPTER 2.................................................................................................................8 BREIF HISTORY OF SWABI ...................................................................................8 2.1 INTRODUCTION ...................................................................................................8 2.2 POLITICAL / RELIGIOUS PARTIES.......................................................................10 2.3 POLITICS OF SWABI...........................................................................................10 2.4 ELECTORAL ARENA AND CONSTITUENCIES OF DISTRICT SWABI.....................12 2.5 PROVINCIAL ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCIES ......................................................13 2.6 NATIONAL ASSEMBLYCONSTITUENCY.............................................................15 CHAPTER 3...............................................................................................................17 3.1 PERSONAL LIFE AND EDUCATION .....................................................................17 3.2 POLITICAL CAREER...........................................................................................18 3.3 INTRA PARTYELECTION OF ANP SWABI..........................................................19 3.4 WELFARE ACTIVITIES .......................................................................................19 3.5 EARLY LIFE.......................................................................................................20 3.6 FAMILY POLITICAL BACKGROUND:...................................................................21 3.7 ON BOARD OF THE QAUMI WATAN PARTYPAKISTAN......................................21
  6. 6. iv 3.8 ELECTION MANIFESTO OF 2013 .......................................................................22 3.9 ABDUL KARIM KHAN’S PERSONA REVISITED ...................................................23 3.10 PERSONAL LIFE.............................................................................................24 3.11 FAMILY POLITICAL BACKGROUND:...............................................................25 3.12 BABAR SALEEM KHAN POLITICAL CAREER ..................................................27 3.13 2013 ELECTIONS CAMPAIGN:........................................................................27 3.14 WELFARE ACTIVITIES ...................................................................................27 3.15 POLITICAL PLATFORM...................................................................................28 3.16 PERSONAL FRONT .........................................................................................29 3.17 POLITICAL CAREER:......................................................................................30 3.18 SOCIAL ACTIVITY .........................................................................................31 3.19 PERSONAL LIFE & EDUCATION ....................................................................32 3.20 FAMILY POLITICAL BACKGROUND................................................................33 3.21 POLITICAL CAREER.......................................................................................33 3.22 ELECTION OF 2013........................................................................................34 3.23 AWAMI JAMHOORI ITTEHAD MERGE INTO PAKISTAN TEHREEK INSAF .........35 CHAPTER 4...............................................................................................................37 CONCLUSION ..........................................................................................................37 BIBLIOGRAPHY......................................................................................................41 ANNEXURE...............................................................................................................43
  7. 7. v ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS First of all, all glory is to Allah Almighty Who created us among the men of noble birth, and I would like to express the deepest sense of gratitude to Almighty Allah, the Most Gracious and the Most Merciful, Who enabled me to complete this project. It gives me pleasure to acknowledge my appreciation of kindness to all those who helped me in the completion of my thesis. I would like to express my gratitude to Dr. Muhammad Tauqir Alam Assistant Professor at Political science Department Islamia College Peshawar, who taught us the research methodology; these were his efforts which enabled us to know the process I would like to express cordial gratitude to my honorable Assistant Supervisor Mr. Sajid khan, for his sincere cooperation, noble guidance, useful criticism and valuable suggestions. It was his kindness and depth of knowledge which enabled me to complete the research in a proper way. At last I can‘t forget my sweet friends Muntazer Shah Mohmand and Muhammad Ali Khan Yaqubi, who helped me a lot to let me out of stress in way that I came to know after my thesis completion. They never miss a single chance to tease me which I was working the only aim of these carrying friends is to let me fresh on one way or another to do my work in a better way, and with fresh minds. I am thankful to my parents who provide me every kind of support which has enabled me in the completion my research.
  8. 8. vi ABSTRACT Swabi got separated from the Mardan District on 1st July 1988. Respectively Swabi and Mardan came into being. In the time of separation the Swabi was the first general election held in 1988. Under the election of 1988 the provincial Assembly was summoned in the ceremony elected the Rehmanullah Khan the Member of National Assembly of the first constituent assembly of Swabi. This study is an overview of life sketches and political services and their contributions of the politicians of Swabi District from the 2000 era to 2015. In order to make study accurate and practical interviewed a few politicians of the District Swabi. Keeping the data in mind collected from District Government Council Swabi,Fazal Ali Haqqani Library. Currently Amir Rahman is working Nazim-e-Ala (Mayor) of the Swabi District government. Regardless of having a number of problems the recent decade have shown a good impact on the democratic participation and continuity in the Political Process.
  9. 9. vii A View of District Swabi Map with Geography
  10. 10. 1 CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION Swabi has played a very significant role in the political history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It acquired the status of tehsil in 1867 when in 1937 Mardan was upgraded to full-fledged district. Swabi was made one of its tehsils. Later on, it got the status of a separate district on 1st July, 1988. It has an area of 1543 sq. kms. According to 1998 census its population was 11026823. There are four tehsils in Swabi. The major tribe residing in the area is yousafzai which is regarded one of the major tribes of the Pakhtuns in Pakistan. In 327 BC Alexander came here and for some time stayed at Hund. Hund was also the capital of Hindu Shahi dynasty that was then defeated by Sultan Mahmood of Ghazna in the eleventh century. Panini who wrote the first grammar of a language also belongs to tehsil Lahor of Swabi. The people of Swabi participated in the War of 1857, Mujahedeen Movement, Hijrat Movement and Pakistan Movement. After 1947 Swabi actively participated in local and national politics. In early 20th century, Sahibzada Abdul Qayum Khan, pioneer of modern education in former NWFP 2 (Now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the 18th Constitutional amendment), laid the foundation stone of Islamia College Peshawar in 1913. The college had played a key role in promotion of educational activities throughout Pakistan and Afghanistan. He was elected to provincial assembly in 1937 from Haripur and became the first chief minister of the province. Swabi also produced the great politicians like Late Khan Bahadur Abdul Ghafoor Khan,He was elected to the 1 According toPakistan Demographic Survey, FBS 1998 census its population was 1026823. 2 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa underthe 18th Constitutional amendment 2010.
  11. 11. 2 provincial assembly in 1932.He was the father of late colonel Abdul Rahim Khan who had served Pakistan as first representative to the United Nation In 1947-1948,he was the maternal grandfather of late president of Pakistan 3Mr. Sardar Farooq Ahmad Khan Leghari. Khan Fateh Muhammad Khan ,who was a federal Minister during Pakistan first days,4 Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar Founder of the Tehree-e-khilafat and also his brother Co-Founder of tehreek-e-khilafat Maulana Shoukat Ali Johar also belonged to Swabi.Late Ghulam Ghous Hazarvi,Manfat khan Baba,Abdul Aziz khan,Firdus Khan Minister of Commerce, Wahab Khan, Abdur Raziq Khan late he was elected to the provincial assembly 1970 era. Dr.Saleem Khan Ex-Health Minister and also the founder of Swabi Qaumi Mahaz ,Sher Zaman Sher Khan Ex-MPA and first Nazim Ala Swabi ,Late Hajji Rahman Ullah Khan several time elected from national assembly and also president of District Swabi for last 23 years and several others were elected from Swabi. A large number of freedom fighters who remained in late Khan Abdul Ghafar Khan is Khudayee Khidmatgaar Tehreek also belonged to Swabi late Sahibzada Imtiaz and Javed Iqbal Khan are considered amongst top bureaucrats.Javed Iqbal Khan is Punjab chief Secretary and his father Muhammad Ajab Khan had served former princely Swat state as Hakim Sahib a very prestigious post. They are all of belonged to Swabi. Due to its agriculture, economic and religious importance, Swabi remained very rich and fertile in politics. Swabi people played a key role in nationalist, progressive and religious politics. In current election campaign 2013, leaders of newly established political forces are utilizing various options and resources for mustering support of electorates. Both 3 Sardar FarooqAhmadKhanLeghari Ex-President ofPakistan, Oct,20, 2010) Ehtisham Ali Sethi 4 History ofSwabi Politics March 17, 2013 by Dr. Khurrum Yousafzai
  12. 12. 3 Swabi Qaumi Mahaz and Awami Jamhoori Ittehad Swabi have signed an electoral alliance. Swabi Qaumi Mahaz was established by late 5Dr. Muhammad Saleem Khan after his revolt against Awami National Party leadership of Swabi whereas Awami Jamhoori Ittehad Swabi was established by most top Industrialist and Businessman Liaqat Khan Tarakai. The stalwarts of Qaumi Watan Party entered into seats adjustment with Fazal Ur Rahman is JUI-F. The Jamat-E-Islami leaders succeeded in an alliance with JUI (S) and Jumaat Ishaat Wa Tauheed are known is Panjpeeris. All these alliances aimed at blocking Awami National Party candidates. Whatever might be strategy and policies on the part of leaders and candidates of three different alliances, The recently election of 2013 was very different from the various election history of Swabi in this election the large number of young candidates participants and also produced young politicians to District Swabi like Mr. Shahram Khan Tarakai elected from PK-32 Health Minister and Information Technology. Babar Saleem Khan ,Abdul Karim Khan Industrial and Commerce Minister ,Asad Qaisar Speaker of KP Assembly and other young politicians raised in this election 2013 a great gift of politicians to the district Swabi. 1.1 Statement of the Problem The Mardan Division was divided between two separate District in 1988. Mardan and Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained the part of Pakistan. I designed my thesis on life and political contributions of the young politicians of Swabi 2000 to 2015. 5 Swabi Qaumi Mahaz was established by Dr. Muhammad Saleem Khan
  13. 13. 4 1.2 Why Study for this Area As a permanent resident of this District it is important to talk about those issues which I am facing. So, due to easy accessibility of data collection and with less expense I propose my research on this topic. 1.3 Objectives of the Study Objective of doing research are to highlight the name of the elected from Local Government, National assembly and provincial assembly in Pakistan. The importance of this research is to preserve the contributions and political struggle of politicians .Secondly, it will be easy and important for the coming students to do research on this topic or some other problems in the same subject area . 1.4 Organization of the Study The first chapter highlights the introduction of the study. The review of relevant literature is presented in chapter 2nd. Data and discussions are carried out in chapter 3rd. This is followed by a conclusion. 1.5 Literature Review The District Swabi (formally it’s the part of Mardan District Swabi was a tehsil of Mardan) after Separation and given the status of District it is divided into three tehsils and further divided into more one tehsil .under the article 106 constitution. There is one national assembly and four provincial assembly. According to the rules and under constitution 1973 of Pakistan after the Census of 1998 of Pakistan the its increased one national assembly and two provincial assembly constituencies on the basis of population.
  14. 14. 5 6The Revenue Administration is being headed by District Officer Revenue and Estate who is assisted by Deputy District Officer (Revenue) and Deputy District Officer (Judicial). There are 69 Patwar Circles and 157 Hadbast in the District. Each Sub Division has Revenue set up comprising of Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars who have a number of Girdawars under each. Each Girdawar looks-after the work of several Patwaris in his Girdawar Circle. The Patwaris stay in their Patwar Halqa for the maintenance of Land Record. The Judicial set up in the district is headed by District and Sessions Judge. The District and Sessions Judge is assisted by five Additional Sessions Judges, one Senior Civil Judge and 10 Civil Judges cum Judicial Magistrates. They hear criminal and civil cases. In criminal cases, the Public Prosecutors contest the cases on behalf of the state. There is well establish bar of lawyers in the District. Appeals from Session Court are heard by High Court at Peshawar. For under trial prisoners Judicial Lock Up is available at Swabi. The Executive set up District Coordination Officer, Swabi stationed at District Headquarter, exercises general supervision over programmes, projects, services and activities of the District Administration. He also coordinates the activities of the groups of offices for coherent planning, synergistic development, effective and efficient functioning of the District Administration, flow of information required by the 7Zilla Council for performance of its functions. Act, as Principal Accounting Officer of the District Government. Assists the Zilla Nazim in accomplishment of administrative and financial discipline 6 Data from Swabi District Government 15 Dec, 2016Qudrat Ullah. 7 Zillah Council means District Council/Government
  15. 15. 6 District Swabi is a newly created District. It acquired the status of tehsil in 1867 when in 1937 Mardan was upgraded to full-fledged district. Swabi was made one of its tehsils. tehsils namely Swabi, Lahor,Topi and newly add 8Tehsil Razzar. Later on, it got the status of a separate district on 1st July, 1988. It has an area of 1543 sq. kms. According to 1998 census its population was 1026823. There are four tehsils in Swabi..Then 18th Amendment in 2010 changed the name of Province North West Frontior Province to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa It is bounded on the north by Buner District, on the east by Haripur District, on the South by Attock District of the Punjab Province and on the West by Nowshehra and Mardan District. The total area of the District is 1,543 square Kilometers and total population of this District is 1,026,804 as per Census of 1998 with an intercensal percentage increase of 64.3 since March 1981 when it was 625,035 souls. The average annual growth rate is 3.0 percent during this period. Now days the population is proximately 2.15 percent of people lived in foreign countries. 9Pashto is the main speaking language of the district .Pashto is compulsory subject in primary school level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However Hindko is also spoken in few villages i.e. Jehangira, Tordher, Manki and Jangidher etc. All the popular games i.e. Cricket, Hockey, Football, Volley Ball and Basket Ball are being played in the District. 10Whereas the locals are also taking part in traditional games like Kabbadi, Makha and Kodda with great zeal and enthusiasm. The literacy ratio for male is 64.0% as against 18.3% for females. The ratio is much higher in urban areas when compared with rural areas both for male and females. 8 Add new tehsil on 18th Amendment 2010. 9 Pashtois Native language of Swabi Peoples 10 Kabbadi, MakhaandKodda are thetraditional game ofPashtons
  16. 16. 7 Historically, The District Swabi perceived to be a stronghold of the ANP– a left-wing and pro-nationalist party. The Awami Jamhoori Ittehad also enjoyed a considerable vote bank in the District due to its socialist agenda. However in 2002, the religious conservatism began to rise with the religious alliance, the MMA, forming the government which had an Anti-American agenda during the election campaign in 2002. Public disapproval of ANP's leftist program integrated in civil administration and popular opposition against religious program promoted by the MMA swiftly shifted the District s leniency towards the right-wing spectrum led by the PTI in 2012.With PTI forming the government in 2013, the Swabi serves as a stronghold of the rightist PTI and is perceived as right-wing spectrum of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
  17. 17. 8 CHAPTER 2 BREIF HISTORY OF SWABI 2.1 Introduction District Swabi is a newly created District. . It acquired the status of tehsil in 1867 when in 1937 Mardan was upgraded to full-fledged district. Swabi was made one of its tehsils. Tehsils namely Swabi, Lahor,Topi and newly add tehsil Razzar. Later on, it got the status of a separate district on 1st July, 1988. It has an area of 1543 sq. kms. According to 1998 census its population was 1026823. There are four tehsils in Swabi..Then 18th Amendment in 2010 changed the name of Province North West Frontior Province to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa It is bounded on the north by Buner District, on the east by Haripur District, on the South by Attock District of the Punjab Province and on the West by Nowshehra and Mardan District. The total area of the District is 1,543 square Kilometers and total population of this District is 1,026,804 as per Census of 1998 with an intercensal percentage increase of 64.3 since March 1981 when it was 625,035 souls. The average annual growth rate is 3.0 percent during this period. Now days the population is proximately 2000000.15 percent of people lived in foreign countries. Pashto is the main speaking language of the district. Pashto is compulsory subject in primary school level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However Hindko is also spoken in few villages i.e. Jehangira, Tordher, Manki and Jangidher etc. All the popular games i.e. Cricket, Hockey, Football, Volley Ball and Basket Ball are being played in the District. Whereas the locals are also taking part in traditional games like Kabbadi, Makha and Kodda with great zeal and enthusiasm. The literacy ratio for male is 64.0% as against 18.3% for females. The ratio is much higher in urban areas when compared with rural areas both for male and females.
  18. 18. 9 The District zakat and baitul mal.both the offices are functioning in the district very effectively by providing financial help to the poor / needy persons in the shape of Guzara Allowance/Food Support Programme, Education Scholarship, Rehabilitation Programme, Medical Assistance and Jehaiz etc. The Revenue Administration is being headed by District Officer Revenue and Estate who is assisted by Deputy District Officer (Revenue) and Deputy District Officer (Judicial). There are 69 Patwar Circles and 157 Hadbast in the District. Each Sub Division has Revenue set up comprising of Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars who have a number of Girdawars under each. Each Girdawar looks-after the work of several Patwaris in his Girdawar Circle. The Patwaris stay in their Patwar Halqa for the maintenance of Land Record. The Judicial set up in the district is headed by District and Sessions Judge. The District and Sessions Judge is assisted by Five Additional Sessions Judges, one Senior Civil Judge and 10 Civil Judges cum Judicial Magistrates. They hear criminal and civil cases. In criminal cases, the Public Prosecutors contest the cases on behalf of the state. There is well establish bar of lawyers in the District. Appeals from Session Court are heard by High Court at Peshawar. For under trial prisoners Judicial Lock Up is available at Swabi. The Executive set up District Coordination Officer, Swabi stationed at District Headquarter, exercises general supervision over programmes, projects, services and activities of the District Administration. He also coordinates the activities of the groups of offices for coherent planning, synergistic development, effective and efficient functioning of the District Administration, flow of information required by
  19. 19. 10 the Zilla Council for performance of its functions. Act as Principal Accounting Officer of the District Government. Assists the Zilla Nazim in accomplishment of administrative and financial discipline 2.2 Political/ Religious Parties All the main National, Provincial and District level political religious parties have their supporters in the district Swabi. 1 National Political Parties:  Pakistan People’s Party  Pakistan Muslim League N  Pakistan Muslim League Q  Pakistan Tehreek Insaf  Jamat E Islami  Jamiat Ulma Islam 2 Provincial Political Parties:  Awami National Party  Ishaattu Tawheed  Qaumi Watan Party  Pakhtunkhwa Milli Party 3 District Level Party:  Swabi Qaumi Mahaz  Olasi Tehreek  Pakistan Justice Party  Swabi Jamhoori Ittehad 2.3 Politics of Swabi The politics of Swabi takes place at the municipal, provincial and federal levels. Swabi is a multiethnic, multilingual, multicultural and multireligious district Swabi. The demographics of Swabi are important as most politics in Swabi is driven
  20. 20. 11 by ethnic politics. Amir Rahaman is the current administrator and head of the District’s government Swabi. The 2001 local government ordinance provided for the devolution of government to district administrations. Sher Zaman Sher Khan was elected as the first Nazim (mayor) of Swabi in 2001 after the devolution plan. 11 Mr.Shahram Khan was elected as the second Nazim of Swabi in 2005. The Awami National Party (ANP) dominates the municipal political scene in Swabi. The ANP had the most elected members in the District Government of Swabi elections in 2015.Mr Amir Rahman was elected the third Nazim-e-Ala( Mayor) of Swabi under the grand alliance of political party Swabi JI,JUI-F,PMLN,SQM, to strongly support the election of Nazim-e-Ala Swabi Awami National Party in 2015. During the 2002 Pakistani general election, most of the seats in Swabi were won by the MMA member. The results showed and finalized a tilt in the favor of MMA from the city in terms of both provincial and federal politics. In 2008 Pakistani general election the large number of seats won by the most strong political party of Swabi Awami National Party and one National Assembly Constituency NA-12 won by Independent Candidate Usman Khan Tarakai .The recently 2013 general election of Pakistan, Most of the Seats won the new political party Awami Jamhoori Ittehad Pakistan his chairman Mr.Shahram Khan Tarakai his party to won the three constituency of provincial assembly in Swabi PK-31,PK-32,PK-33 and also his uncle won the national assembly constituency NA-12, the other national assembly constituency NA-13 won by the Asad Qaisar brother Mr.Aqib Ullah .The PK-34 won 11 Karam Sattar, “Azeem Sapot Swabi,” Hujra Yaqubi Magazine,March 12, 2005.
  21. 21. 12 by Abdul Karim Khan from Qaumi Watan Party,PK-35 won by the Asad Qaisar from Pakistan Tehreek Insaf and last constituency of Swabi PK-36 won by Sheraz Khan from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz . The municipal elections were held in Swabi on May 11, 2015 and the most seats in the District were won by the Awami National Party. The ANP 26 won, PTI won 25, Jamaat-e-Islami and PTI alliance won only 17 union council seats. Amir Rahman was nominated as the next Mayor of Swabi on December 15, 2015. 2.4 Electoral Arena and Constituencies of District Swabi Electioneering in Swabi is marked by alliances on one hand, and strong nationalistic politics spurring support for the Awami National Party on the other.12 Swabi is one of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa central districts, and consists of two national assembly and six provincial assembly seats. In the run up to the polls, a total of 204 candidates filed nomination papers to stand from the district Swabi. However, as election day drew closer, 92 of these either withdrew their papers or were rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan on various grounds. Now, a total 112 candidates those standing as independents and those representing various political parties are in the run to contest from Swabi. In 2008, the Awami National Party proved itself to be a strong political force in Swabi by winning four provincial assembly seats and one national assembly seat. As far as electoral partnerships are concerned, the Swabi Qaumi Mahaz (SQM), established by the late Dr Muhammad Saleem Khan after he dissented from the ANP, has entered an alliance with the Awami Jamhoori Ittehad (AJI) founded by industrialist Liaqat Khan. The partnership has allowed both to become 12 Brief history of election Swabi,The Express Tribune By Abdur Rauf ,Published :May ,2013.
  22. 22. 13 strong contenders in the district. The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), meanwhile, has adjusted seats with the Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam-Fazal Ur Rahman (JUI-F). The Jamaat-e- Islami (JI) has made an alliance with the Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) and the Jamaat Ishaattu Wa Tuheed Sunnah (JIWTS). 2.5 Provincial Assembly Constituencies PK-31 Swabi-I Sixteen candidates are contesting for the provincial assembly seat. A contest is expected between the ANP, AJI, PML-N and QWP. The PTI and PPP meanwhile do not have the vote bank to back their claim to the seat. The circumstances also offer favorable prospects for Irshad Khan, an independent, and Fayaz Ali Khan of the QWP who also enjoys the support of the JUI-F. Interestingly, the ANP’s Gul Zameen Shah, the AJI’s Babar Saleem Khan and the PML-N’s Dildar Khan are from the same village. PK-32 Swabi-II In this constituency, there was a contest between the ANP’s Amir Rahman, and the AJI’s Shahram Khan Tarakai. As in Swabi’s other constituencies, the PTI, PML-N, PPP and JI also have their candidates contesting for the seat. Once again, the ANP and the AJI candidates are neck and neck. The ANP’s Amir Rahman, who is the son of ANP district president Haji Rehmanullah, won this seat in the 2002 elections but was defeated in 2008 at the hands of Javed Khan Tarakai, Shahram Khan’s uncle. In recently election of 2013 also defeated on Shahram Khan Tarakai he won on the high margin.
  23. 23. 14 PK-33 Swabi-III In this Constituency participants twelve candidates from different political parties are contesting PK-33, once a stronghold candidate of the Awami National Party Mr. Muhammad Ishfaq Khan Advocate from village Kalu Khan. The main contenders in this constituency are the ANP’s Muhammad Ashfaq Khan, AJI’s Muhammad Ali Khan, PML-N’s Darvesh Khan, QWP’s Suleman Wali, PPP’s Arsala Khan, PTI’s Zubair Ali, JI’s Mehmudul Hasan and JUI-F’s Maulana Saleh Muhammad. Analysts claim although the AJI is the ANP’s main opponent, it will not be able to give the latter tough competition as the constituency has traditionally been an ANP-dominated region.Awami National Party won this constituency five time consecutive Asmat Ullah,Muhammad Shoib Khan ,Awal Sher Khan and the last two time by Mr.Mukhtiar Khan. But the strategy was totally changed on 2013 general election Awami Jamhoori Ittehad candidates Mr. Muhammad Ali Khan Tarakai won this Seat. PK-34 Swabi-IV In PK-34, the ANP’s Amjad Ali Khan and QWP’s Abdul Karim Khan will put up a fight. The two candidates are once again facing each other in the polls, amid 10 other candidates standing for the seat. In 2008, the seat was won by Sardar Ali Khan who defeated the QWP’s Abdul Karim Khan by securing 9,728 votes. Amjad Ali of the ANP was third in the race with a total of 7,415 votes. This time, the contest will be between the latter two as Sardar Ali is not contesting after a fake degree case was filed against him. This election of 2013 In this constituency participants Twelve candidates from different political parties are contesting PK-34, once a stronghold candidate of the Qaumi Watan Party Abdul Karim Khan from Tordher .The main
  24. 24. 15 contenders in this constituency are the Qaumi Watan Party is Abdul Karim Khan won this constituency on 9714 votes. PK-35 Swabi-V In this constituency, there are 12 candidates. The contest is between the PML-N’s Sajjad Khan, the PTI’s Asad Qaisar, and the ANP’s Muhammad Islam Khan. In 2008, the constituency was won by the ANP’s Sikandar Irfan Khan. In 2013 general election Asad Qaisar won this constituency and also the national assembly constituency NA.13. PK-36 Swabi-VI The district’s last constituency has 14 candidates hoping to win the seat. The ANP’s Sarfaraz Khan, PTI’s Rangez Ahmed Khan, JI’s Saeed Zada, PML-N’s Muhammad Sheraz Khan and the JUI-F’s Sajjad Khan are the main candidates who will be testing their popularity in the region. Sajjad Khan is the son of former MPA, Ghafoor Khan Jadoon, who won this seat thrice in the past. In 2008, the seat was won by ANP candidate Sarfaraz Khan Jadoon. Once again, the Ghafoor Khan Jadoon family and the Awami National Party candidates are neck and neck. but these are defeated by the stronghold candidate of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muhammad Sheraz Khan win the majority votes in 2013. 2.6 NationalAssembly Constituency NA-12 There are a total of 15 candidates jostling for this national assembly seat. However, the real competition between the ANP and AJI. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP),
  25. 25. 16 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) also have strong vote banks in this constituency. However, neither of these parties are major contenders. The ANP candidate for NA-12 is Haji Rehmanullah Khan, who has won this particular seat twice in the past. He will be facing Usman Khan Tarakai of the AJI.In 2008 the General Election the Central Chief of Awami National Party grandson of Khan Abdul Ghafar Khan (Bacha Khan) Asfandayar Wali Khan defeated on against the Usman Khan Tarakia he was won this seat two time from Hajji Rahman Ullah and Asfandyar Wali Khan. NA-13 Eighteen candidates from various political parties are contesting election Swabi’s second National Assembly seat. An area with a strong ANP vote bank in the past, the situation now may be very different. This time the ANP has awarded a ticket to Muhammad Sarwar Khan, a retired banker from Marghuz village. The PTI on the other hand has fielded Asad Qaisar, the party’s provincial president who is also from the same village. Qaisar is a strong contender and may well force the ANP to fight harder for success this time round. Asad Qaisar won this seat on high margin and also leave them and once again his brother Aqib Ullah won on Bye lection.
  26. 26. 17 CHAPTER 3 AMIR RAHMAN KHAN Nazim-e-Ala (Mayor) of Swabi & Ex-MPA PF-32 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2008 3.1 Personal Life and Education Amir Rahman was born 25 December 1982. Popularly known as Amir obtained his education from Khyber Islamic School Swabi.13 He has obtained Intermediate and Bachelor Degree from Post Graduate College Swabi, and then he did Master in Pashto from University of Peshawar .Amir Rahman comes from a well-known politicians family of Hajji Rahman Ullah son, He father was parliamentarian and president of ANP in District Swabi for last 23 years consecutive his tenure. Amir Rahman is 13 Interview with Amir Rahman Khan at “Chak Yar Hussain” Swabi,November 3,2016
  27. 27. 18 proficient in many a languages, which include Urdu, English, Pashto and Punjabi. He is an avid reader of newspapers he finds great solace in Khushal Khan Khattak, Rahman baba and Ghani Khan poetry. He urges the youth to develop tolerance in them as a permanent feature and then nothing will stop them from achieving success. He is very fond of music, and his love for the great work of singer Sardar Ali Takkar and also like local music (Hujra Tang Takor) is simply overwhelming. He has elected District Nazim-e-Ala (Mayor) of Swabi on reserved seat of District Council 2015 and also elected on Intra party election of ANP is president for District Swabi for five year of tenure. 3.2 PoliticalCareer Amir Rahman started his politics from College level .He was President of Pakhton Student Federation of Post Graduate College Swabi for two year and then he was nominated for District senior vice president of Pukhton Student Federation.14 But he left the college life and joined the National Youth Organization NYO Swabi. He was attend the public gathering (Jalsa) with his late father Hajji Rehmanullah in whole district Swabi. He participated in the local government election of 2001 but lost his seat against the independent candidates in his native union council Nawan Killi now Karnel Sher Killi. In 2002 he contested election PF-32 constituency on ANP a strong candidate and he won the seat and become member of North West Frontier Province (Now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the 18th Constitutional Amendment ). In this constituency, there is a contest between the ANP’s Amir Rehman, and the AJI’s Shehram Khan Tarakai. As in Swabi’s other constituencies, the PTI, PML-N, PPP 14 Interviewwith General SecretaryM.IshfaqANP Swabi ,November 7 ,2016
  28. 28. 19 and JI also have their candidates contesting for the seat .Once again, the ANP and the AJI candidates were neck and neck. The ANP’s Amir Rahman, who is the son of ANP district president Haji Rehmanullah, won this seat in the 2002 elections but was defeated in 2008 at the hands of Javed Khan Tarakai, Shahram Khan’s uncle. Now he was elected District Nazim-e-Ala (Mayor) of Swabi on reserved seat of District Council 2015 and also elected on Intra party election of ANP is president for District Swabi for five year of tenure. 3.3 Intra Party Electionof ANP Swabi 15First time ANP Swabi arranged intra party election in Swabi history for his workers for President of Swabi District, Tehsils president and Union Council as well as for the Village councils /Neighborhood Councils and more different party organizations of ANP like PSF,NYO,MDO,MUO etc.In December 2016 Amir Rahman was elected as District President of Awami National Party Swabi. 3.4 Welfare Activities Amir Rahman Khan is very active politician during the 2014 -2016 Amir Rahman Khan also special representative for sports and promoted health education and other local national levels festival ,He also attends wedding ceremony of his workers local areas and condolences according to the Pashtun culture and Customs. 15 The Islah weekly Magazine December 22,2016
  29. 29. 20 ABDUL KARIM KHAN MPA PK-34 Industrial & Commerce Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3.5 Early Life Abdul Karim Khan was born on 1968 at Tordher Swabi .16He attended University Public School Peshawar for his Middle and Matriculation, and then moved to Edward College Peshawar from where he did his Intermediate and Bachelors. He obtained Bachelor in Political Science and Elective English. As a student, he marked his 16 Interview with Abdul Karim Khan at Karim House,December 15,2016
  30. 30. 21 presence as eloquent speaker, extempore orator and editor of the college magazine, while being a good player of badminton and played real good cricket and Table Tennis. Among his teachers at school, he drew inspiration from Teachers and Lecturers and also respectful notable personality. Abdul Karim Khan was joined the College on 1985 and participant in every social and political activities. 3.6 Family PoliticalBackground: The father of Abdul Karim Khan is Abdur Raziq Khan (late) was the most Active member of Pakistan Muslim League founder group he struggle for the separation of muslim welfare state for the muslim and he the part of all movement of Pakistan in every Engle then Abdur Raziq Khan join the most largest political party of Pakistan is founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto is Ideology and Manifesto Pakistan People’s Party. He was nominated for the board of provincial level and elected general secretary of the N.W.F.P (Now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the 18th Constitutional amendment) and also for the Central Executive Council is Vice General Secretary of Pakistan for the four years of terms .He left the Pakistan people party and joined the Pakistan people party sherpao group now the sherpao group made a new platform for his party and given new name Qaumi Watan Party Pakistan. 3.7 On Boardof the Qaumi WatanParty Pakistan Abdul Karim Khan became member of Pakistan People Party Parliamentarian in 1967 without any gap between the membership of student life .17 He served Swabi unit as Deputy Secretary, General Secretary, and Chairman of the PK-34. He was also elected to the Member of Central and the Executive Council of the Qaumi Watan 17 www.qwp.org.pk.
  31. 31. 22 Party. He represented Qaumi Watan Party Pakistan at several platforms, including Jamiat Ulma Islam Tordher alliance and the Pakistan Muslim League and PPP the recently alliance with again JUI-F Contesting Provincial Assembly election in 2013, he secured the highest votes in Swabi. He is the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Mr,Pervez Khattak Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also nominated on 5 Nov 2015 as Industrial Minister and Commerce Khyber Pakhtunkhwa . 3.8 ElectionManifesto OF 2013 The following is the manifesto of the QWP, here in after the Party for the elections 2013. Derived from the detailed action papers of the Party on different subjects, the manifesto is based on broad principles to guide the Party conduct if voted to power by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. As well as for the provincial constituencies . The manifesto The manifesto consists of the following points ,  Comprehensive and Sustainable Peace  Good Management  Good Governance  Energy Crises  Economic Development  Urban Development  Social Sector Development  Women’s Empowerment, Youth, Labor and Minorities  Local Government Institutions Cultural Development  Job Opportunity available  Improvement in Education and Health
  32. 32. 23 3.9 Abdul Karim Khan’s Persona Revisited Spending his leisure time, which he hardly manages, watching TV or reading books. Abdul Karim Khan is a true intellectual soul. He has read and finds a great deal of good work in the poetry of famous poet Rahman Baba, Allama Iqbal. He loves being with his friends, workers and family, and believes that a man’s acquaintances are reflective of his own personality. He has been to many a government, semi government institutions and organization of Swabi and also KP which include Kunda Village Panjper Lahor Degree College Hospitals Industrial estate of Swabi and also participates in weddings ceremony, condolence and also Hatam Ul Quran Programs.
  33. 33. 24 BABAR SALEEM KHAN (Member of Provincial Assembly PK-31 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ) Chairman Swabi Qaumi Mahaz 3.10 Personal Life Babar Saleem Khan was born in Swabi on 5 January 198318. He is the eldest son of Muhammad Saleem Khan 19.His father a doctor .His paternal family are of Pashton ethnicity and belong to the yousafzai tribe . which had produced several successful in his political career in Swabi history Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including his grandfather Mr.Ferdus khan elected from ANP the Khudai Khidmatgar team Swabi 1970 Minister 18 Interview with Babar Saleem Khan at office “Swabi Clinic” ,October 24,2016 19 His father was established Swabi Qaumi Mahaz 1999.
  34. 34. 25 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa .Babar Saleem khan grew up with his three brothers in relatively and he received primary and middle level education from Fauji Foundation Peshawar and matriculation from Tameer-e-seerat Swabi privileged education. He was educated at Peshawar Public College in Peshawar and the B.Sc from Iqra University Islamabad. In 2008 he enrolled in Allama Iqbal Open University where he studied Master in Business Administration graduating with honors in 2010. On 16 May 2013 he got married with his relative, wedding ceremony conducted in native village Hamil Khel Swabi according Pashton wali traditions. The couple have two children. 3.11 Family Political Background: Babar Saleem Khan’s family tree and cross-marriages in other influential families has given him a unique edge over his political opponents. Babar Saleem s family has for long been a prominent and influential family in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The family belongs to the prominent yousafzai tribe his father Dr Muhammad Saleem Khan being one of the most influential leaders in NWFP, supporting the Khudai Khidmatgar. His grandfather Ferdus Khan was a key figure in the non-violent freedom movement and an influential political leader. Dr.Muhammad Saleem Khan and his father Mr.Ferdus Khan played the main and strong part of ANP in District Swabi from 1918-1999.His father Ferdus Khan was working on the great Khudai Khidmatgar Bacha Khan Philosophy ,Policies he become the Minister in 1970 and his Son Dr.Saleem Khan was professionally doctor but joining the Bacha Khan Tehreek Khudai Khidmatgar and follow his great policies and philosophy. The struggle of Dr.Muhammad Saleem for the people of Swabi under
  35. 35. 26 ideology of Bacha Khan to support and strongly ANP and their workers In 1997, Dr Saleem Khan belonged to a family of nationalist Pakhtuns having long association with Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan’s Khudai Khidmatgar movement and then Awami National Party. Following in the footsteps of his father Dr Saleem also joined the politics of the Awami National Party and devoted his life to the cause of the Pakhtuns. He was elected to provincial assembly in 1993 and severed as health minister. Later after the dissolution of the assembly in 1997, he wanted to contest elections for the second time. However, the ANP central leadership denied him the ticket and he along with former forest minister Awal Sher Khan and member provincial assembly (MPA) Abdul Majid left the ANP in protest. After quitting ANP, Dr Saleem Khan along with Awal Sher Khan and Abdul Majid formed a Political Party in Swabi in the of this Party Swabi Qaumi Mahaz in 1997. He was nominated as chairman of the Mahaz Dr Saleem was widely respected in the district for his social services and it was due to his popularity among the people of Swabi that the ANP leadership tried to reach a patch up with him on a number of occasions, but he used to refuse to rejoin the Awami National party. In 1997 the Dr.Muhammad Saleem khan announced foundation of Swabi Qaumi Mahaz with the nationalist approach towards existing issues and problems. Organizational setup remains the same i.e. Dr.Muhammad Saleem Khan was elected as chairman whereas Awal Sher Khan Yar Hussain as the secretary general and 20Abdul Majid Khan the central senior vice-president. The Dr.Saleem Khan was three time participants in election on the Swabi Qaumi Mahaz platform 1999,2002 and also before the Death of Dr.Saleem Khan in last election 2008. 20 Swabi Qaumi Mahaz is Central Senior Vice President
  36. 36. 27 3.12 BabarSaleemKhan PoliticalCareer Initial politics (2010–2016) 21It was after the assassination of his father Dr. Saleem Khan in 2010 that Babar Saleem jumped into the political arena. Babar Saleem parliamentary career began in 2013 when he was elected to the member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly. Babar Saleem Khan Participant in General Election of Pakistan 2013 for Member of Provincial Assembly on Swabi in constituency PK-31,In this election they electoral alliance with the religio-political parties with other District level political party Awami Jamhoori Ittehad Swabi and also to religious group in this election. Babar Saleem Khan was the most strong candidate on PK-31 constituency he won the election on high margin 16500 plus votes the other candidate was Gul Zamin Shah from Awami National Party is second position. 3.13 2013 Elections Campaign: The election campaign was started in this Area three months ago the people are mostly cooperative with Babar Saleem Khan. He attended total meetings in his constituency 30 grands Jalsas also included in this campaign. 3.14 Welfare Activities Babar Saleem Khan is very active politician during the 2010 -2016 Babar Saleem Khan also special representative for sports and promoted health education and other local national levels festival , He was also attending wedding ceremony of their workers local areas and condolence according to the Pashtun culture and customs. 21 Interview with Firdus Khan Maneri Bala President of Swabi Qaumi Mahaz October 24,2016
  37. 37. 28 3.15 Political Platform Babar Saleem Khan's proclaimed political platform and declarations include 22Islamic values, to which he rededicated himself in the 2010 with the promise of loads ding, available job opportunities to poor people deregulating the economy and creating a welfare state; decreased bureaucracy and the implementation of anti-corruption laws, to create and ensure a clean government; the establishment of an independent judiciary, police system. 22 Manifesto of Swabi Qaumi Mahaz,2013
  38. 38. 29 SITARA AYAZ Senator & Ex-Minister of Social Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3.16 PersonalFront Sitara Ayaz was born on 2nd July 1976 at village Jhanda Swabi.23 She was educate University Model School Peshawar, Intermediate at Jinnah College Peshawar and also Bachelor from same Jinnah College for Women Peshawar she did Economic and Law. Sitara Ayaz is a mother of a son and a daughter, She praises her husband who has come a long way with her to help her in every way, her kids who never made her feel anything which she did not want to, and now her extended family of Awami National Party who have always pushed her in the positive direction and groomed her into what she is today. Sitara Ayaz is proficient in many a languages, which include Urdu, English, Pashto, Hindko and Punjabi. She is an avid reader of newspapers she 23 www.senate.gov.pk
  39. 39. 30 finds great solace in Rahman baba and Ghani Khan poetry. She urges the youth to develop tolerance in them as a permanent feature and then nothing will stop them from achieving success. She is very fond of music, and her love for the great work of singer Sardar Ali Takkar is simply overwhelming. 3.17 PoliticalCareer: 24She has been affiliated with the ANP for 10 years. She does not have any link to a known political family, but is a relative of Bushra Gohar, another ANP MNA elected on a reserved seat On 7 March 2008 The Awami National Party has nominated a young educated woman as the minister for social welfare and women development and she was elected MPA on a reserved seat for women who will be the first woman minister in an elected government in the NWFP. She is the first active politician from District Swabi who has created a history in being the first women minister in the entire history of politics of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. Sitara Ayaz authored all five ANP bills tabled in the provincial assembly, Women Empowerment Bill. She has the credit to pass bill against old custom “Ghag”. She passed the bill and established provincial commission on status of women and children. She was the first one to represent Women Harassment Act in assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and played active role in implementation of this Act in province. She established a model women shelter home for homeless women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She took initiation of introducing transport system exclusively for women. Inspire of the fact that she belongs to a conservative society, She has managed to stand on every forum for the rights of women and children. She has faced 24 www.anpleaders.com.pk
  40. 40. 31 so many hurdles and because of her courageous acts she has been politically and personally victimized yet she did not give up her mission. During senate election 2015, when her party was almost pushed to a corner, she was elected as a senator. As an active human rights activist, she has always emphasized to uplift women but within limits that the religion has set for a woman and that is the reason she is not only appreciated by the broad-minded people of society but the religious people also have an optimist thinking for her. Presently, Sitara Ayaz is a member of the Senate Committee on Human Rights. Her services are recognized by the federal government and she has again become the first woman from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to receive a national human rights award. 3.18 SocialActivity Sitara Ayaz is founding chairman Alumni Committee Jinnah College Peshawar. Founders of 25Women Action forum in Peshawar , founder members of Human Rights Committee Peshawar , Chairperson Ehsaas Foundation who till recently was active in social welfare activities as directress of the All Pakistan Women's Association's Peshawar NWFP chapter, for three years. Awards:  Sitara Ayaz was awarded for National Award for human rights by President Pakistan.  Federal Government and she is again the first women from KPK for receiving National human rights award on 10th December, 2016.  Sitara Ayaz was also awarded for Aman (Peace) award on April 2012 at Swabi. 25 Founder of Women Action Forum Peshawar 1999.
  41. 41. 32 SHAHRAM KHAN TARAKAI Member of Provincial Assembly, Minister for Health, IT & Senior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 3.19 PersonalLife & Education Shahram Khan was born in 01 March 1983 at Village Tarakai ,Swabi and He was the eldest son of most top industrialist and businessman Senator Laiqat Ali Khan
  42. 42. 33 Tarakai. 26 He got educate in at Fazal Haq College in Mardan and Edwards College in Peshawar before travelling to Australia for further study, Where he completed his master degree in Business Administration. After some time in Australia Shahram Khan returned to Pakistan and firstly he married with his cousin. He was also the Chairman of Awami Jamhoori Ittehad and Tarakai Welfare Trust . 3.20 Family PoliticalBackground Though the family of late Israr Khan, a founding member of the Pakistan People’s Party, had been politicking in Swabi for many years, it gained prominence during the Musharraf era when it was part of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid. Israr Khan served as a town committee administrator in Nawan Kalay now karnel Sher Khan Killi when former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was ruling the country in the mid-1970s.He was the Member Executive Council of Pakistan People’s Party North west Frontier Province and he was the General Secretary of the Province in Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto era. 3.21 PoliticalCareer He returned to Pakistan and stood for election as the Nazim-e-Aala (Mayor) in Swabi District. His extensive and well-funded election campaign, featuring newspaper, television, and billboard advertisements, attracted national attention. Though opposition candidates accused Khan of exploiting his father's wealth to buy votes, he won by a large majority. On taking office he pledged to pioneer development of Swabi. He was second Nazim of Swabi after Sher Zaman Sher Khan. He was Independent candidates for district Nazim election. Shahram Khan was elected 26 Data Recovered from Tarakai house ,January 03,2017
  43. 43. 34 District Nazim (Mayor) in 2005.The election campaign of 2005 is slogan ‘Swabi is First’ Vote For Change” Vote for Candle . Shahram Khan achieved to get an amount of Rs.100 Million for reconstruction of Swabi, District council passed various projects such as improvement in education and health, two signal free roads and a huge water supply scheme and also constriction of street and culverts, Bridge for the people of Swabi. It was first time in the history of Swabi that all the stake holders in Swabi were incorporated for the developmental works in Swabi. The Swabi development plan comprises signal free main roads, many constricted of street and the replacement of water and sewerage lines after 2008 election Shahram khan Tarakai established a political party named Swabi Jamhoori Ittehad and vested to while country to changed the Awami Jamhoori Ittehad Pakistan .He was the chairman of this political party. 3.22 Electionof 2013 The chairman of Awami Jamhoori Ittehad Pakistan decided to participated in election of 2013 Swabi and also District Bunner Awami Jamhoori Ittehad Pakistan (AJIP) has fielded eight candidates in the six provincial assembly and two National Assembly constituencies of Swabi district, nominate is also in the running for the provincial assembly from Buner district. Personally chairman AJIP candidate from NA-13 and for provincial constituency of PK-32 Swabi constituency Shahram Khan Tarakai and his uncle Muhammad Usman khan from NA-12 and provincial constituency of Swabi nominated by Muhammad Ali, Babar Saleem Khan alliance with Awami Jamhoori Ittehad.Mr Shahram is two uncles, Ex-MNA Usman Khan Tarakai and former MPA Javed Khan Tarakai,
  44. 44. 35 contested the 2002,2008 elections. Usman defeated Awami National Party president Asfandyar Wali Khan and the latter Ex-MPA Amir Rahman. Shahram and elders of his group decided to form their own party in 2010 at a time when PTI’s popularity was rising. The political maneuvering gave birth to AJIP. The group earlier had an understanding with late ANP dissident Dr Mohammad Saleem Khan who had won a provincial assembly seat as an independent candidate. In the 2013 elections, AJIP succeeded in winning three provincial and one national assembly seats from Swabi. The AJIP became the fourth partner in the PTI-led coalition government after the 2013 elections. Shahram was given an attractive ministerial slot and was appointed as one of the three senior ministers in the cabinet. The AJIP chief is also the cousin of Minister for Education Muhammad Atif Khan. After Joining PTI Shahram khan nominated the Health Minister ,IT and also for Agriculture and after rising of Siraj ul Haq become the Senior Minister of KP. 3.23 Awami JamhooriIttehad Merge into PakistanTehreek Insaf The Swabi-based Awami Jamhoori Ittehad Pakistan is all set to merge with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf that has been governing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since May 2013.27AJIP chief and Minister for Health Shahram Tarakai will announce the merger at a public meeting in Karnal Sher Kalay in Swabi on Sunday 22 Nov 2015. Beside others, PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Chief Minister Pervez Khattak will address the gathering. AJIP leaders decided on the merger in February when Shahram is father Liaqat Khan was allotted a PTI ticket for a Senate berth. .Though the family of late Israa Khan, a founding member of the Pakistan People’s Party, had been politicking 27 Daily Dawn, Sunday November 22,2015.
  45. 45. 36 in Swabi for many years, it gained prominence during the Musharraf era when it was part of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid. Israa Khan served as a town committee administrator in Nawan Kalay when former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was ruling the country in the mid-1970s. Shahram contested local government polls in 2005 for the office of district Nazim on a PML-Q ticket and emerged victorious. His influence in the right circles at the time saw him succeed in getting his uncle, Usman Khan, and Javed Khan elected to the National Assembly in 2008.Both of them were independent candidates and defeated Awami National Party’s Asfandyar Wali Khan and Amir Rahman Khan, respectively. The latter had served as an MPA from 2002 to 2007 and is the Swabi district Nazim. He is also the president of ANP’s Swabi chapter. 28Shahram also maintains close ties with PTI’s Jehangir Tareen. At Present, all PTI leaders and stalwarts are celebrating the merger. 28 At Shewa Ada Swabi, 2:00 PM Sunday, November 22,2015.
  46. 46. 37 CHAPTER 4 CONCLUSION It acquired the status of tehsil in 1867 when in 1937 Mardan was upgraded to full- fledged district. Swabi was made one of its tehsils. Later on, it got the status of a separate district on 1st July, 1988. Sher Zaman Sher Khan affiliated with Pakistan Muslim League was elected the first Nazim-e-Aala of the District Swabi in 2001. He continued in his office till Oct 13, 2003. In 2005 local government Mr.Shahram Khan Tarakai was elected District Nazim-e-Ala ,he belongs to PML-Q .In recently election of 2015 local government Amir Rahman is elected the third Nazim-e-Ala (Mayor) of Swabi. Swabi got the status of a separate district on 1st July, 1988. According to 1998 census its population was 1026823. There are four tehsils in Swabi. Before the census 1998 there was one seat for National Assembly and four Provincial Constituencies, National Assembly and also Provincial Assembly constituencies improved for election of 2002 and onward. Hamadullah Jan Maulana and Maulana Tayyab Tahri leaders of a religious party. In early 20th century, Sahibzada Abdul Qayum Khan, pioneer of modern education in former NWFP (Now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the 18th Constitutional amendment), laid the foundation stone of Islamia College Peshawar in 1913. The college had played a key role in promotion of educational activities throughout Pakistan and Afghanistan. He was elected to provincial assembly in 1937 from Haripur and became the first chief minister of the province. Swabi also produced the great politicians like Late Khan Bahadur Abdul Ghafoor Khan,He was elected to the provincial assembly in 1932.He was the father of late colonel Abdul Rahim Khan who had served Pakistan as first representative to the United Nation In 1947-1948,he was the maternal
  47. 47. 38 grandfather of late president of Pakistan 29Mr.Sardar Farooq Ahmad Khan Leghari. Khan Fateh Muhammad Khan ,who was a federal Minister during Pakistan is first days, Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar Founder of the Tehreek-e-Khilafat and also his brother Co-Founder of Tehreek-e-khilafat Maulana Shoukat Ali Johar also belonged to Swabi.Late Ghulam Ghous Hazarvi,Manfat khan Baba, Abdul Aziz khan, Firdus Khan Minister of Commerce ,Wahab Khan, Abdur Raziq Khan late he was elected to the provincial assembly 1970 era. Dr. Saleem Khan Ex-Health Minister and also the founder of Swabi Quami Mahaz, Sher Zaman Sher Khan Ex-MPA and first Nazim Ala Swabi, Late Hajji Rahman Ullah Khan several time elected from National assembly and also president of District Swabi for last 23 years and several others were elected from Swabi. A large number of freedom fighters who remained in late Khan Abdul Ghafar Khan is Khudai Khidmatgar Tehreek also belonged to Swabi late Sahibzada Imtiaz and Javed Iqbal Khan are considered amongst top bureaucrats. Javed Iqbal Khan is Punjab Chief Secretary and his father Muhammad ajab Khan had served former princely swat State as Hakim Saib a very prestigious post. They are all of belonged to Swabi. Due to its agriculture, economic and religious importance, Swabi remains very rich and fertile in politics. Swabi people played a key role in nationalist, progressive and religious politics. In current election campaign, leaders of newly established political forces are utilizing various options and resources for mustering support of electorates. Both Swabi Qaumi Mahaz and Awami Jamhoori Ittehad Swabi have signed an electoral alliance. Swabi Qaumi Mahaz was established by late Dr. Muhammad Saleem khan after his revolt against Awami National Party leadership of Swabi whereas Awami Jamhoori Ittehad 29 Personalities ofSwabi (Story of Pakistan)2010
  48. 48. 39 Swabi was established by most top Industrialist and Businessman Liaqat Khan Tarakai. The stalwarts of Qaumi Watan Party entered into seats adjustment with Fazal Ur Rahman is JUI-F.The Jamat-e-Islami leaders succeed in an alliance with JUI (S) and Jumaat Ishaat Wa Tauheed are known is Panjpeeris. All these alliances aimed at blocking Awami national Party candidates. Whatever might be strategy and policies on the part of leaders and candidates of three different alliances, The recently election of 2013 was very different from the various election history of Swabi in this election the large number of young candidates participants and also produced young politicians to District Swabi like Mr. Shahram Khan Tarakai elected from PK-32 Health Minister and Information Technology. Babar Saleem Khan, Abdul Karim Khan Industrial and Commerce Minister, Asad Qaisar Speaker of KP Assembly and other young politician’s a raised in this election 2013 a great gift of politicians to this District Swabi. The various elections like 2001,2002,2005,2008,2013 and also 2015 of Swabi was produced the bundle of young and active politicians to the District last ten years.Abdul Majid Khan,babar Saleem Khan,Sher Zaman Sher Khan,Sheraz Khan,Shahram Khan Tarakai,Sardar Ali Khan, Amir Rahman, Mukhtiar Ali Khan ,Ali Khan,Sohail Khan and Abdul Karim Khan.In 2002 Fazal ali Haqani has been nominated the Education Minister from Swabi by the Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA).In 2008 Zarsheed Khan Minister of Ushar zakat, Sitara Ayaz was minister of social welfare and senator from Awami national Party. 30 The elections of 2013 resulted in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf emerging as the largest party in the province In current election of 2013 elected four candidates of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf from 30 Daily Ajj, May 12,2013
  49. 49. 40 District Swabi Asad Qaisar was nominated Speaker of KP Assembly, Shahram Khan is Health ,Information & Technology and Senior Minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. There all of together contributed for people of Swabi development, betterment and their vision, mission to educate ,developed in every field .The politicians works honestly.
  50. 50. 41 BIBLIOGRAPHY Books Jadoon Zia, “Tarikh-e-Swabi” (Afghan Research Center Lahor Press, 2015) Zaeem Muhammad, Diyar Khan Education foundation Swabi & Afghan research center Lahor 2010. Sethi,Ehtisham “Sardar Farooq Ahmad Khan Leghari Ex-President of Pakistan” , Oct,20, 2010. Sattar, Karam. “Azeem Spot Swabi.” Hujra Yaqubi Magazine, March 12, 2005. Newspapers Daily Dawn, March 12, 2013. Daily Ajj, November 22,2015. Daily Express, November 22,2015, Daily Frontier Post, October 2015. Daily Ajj,May 12,2013. The Statement, may 13,2013. Journals Yousafzia,Khurram “ History of Swabi Politics” March 17, 2013 . Khan,Ajmal “Personalities” Story of Pakistan, June 01, 2003 Rauf,Abdur “Brief history of election Swabi” The Express Tribune ,Published May 9 ,2013. Akhtar.Shamim History of politicians of Swabi, May 9,2013. Internet Sources 1. http://www.senate.gov.pk/en/profile.php?uid=867 2. www.pakp.gov.pk/2013/member/pk-31/ 3. www.pakp.gov.pk/2013/member/pk-34/ 4. www.pakp.gov.pk/2013/abdul-karim/ 5. tarakai.pk/politics/senator-liaqat-khan/ 6. http://tribune.com.pk/swabi-politics/
  51. 51. 42 7. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shahram_Khan 8. http://www.dawn.com/news/673626 9. http://www.pakistan.web.pk/threads/swabi-district.2211/ 10. https://www.google.com.pk/#q=swabi+population 11. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Constituency_NA-12 12. https://www.google.com.pk/search?q=swabi+map 13. http://www.senate.gov.pk/en/profile.php?uid=867
  52. 52. 43 ANNEXURE Researcher with Abdul karim Khan
  53. 53. 44 Researcher with Sohail Khan Tehsil Nazim Lahor & Information Secretary Pakisatn Tehreek Insaf Swabi at Town Committee Tordher Swabi.
  54. 54. 45 Researcher with Muhammad Ali Khan interviewed about Swabi Political History & Politics
  55. 55. 46 Researcher with Babar Saleem Khan
  56. 56. 47 Researcher with Amir Rahman Khan

×