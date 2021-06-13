Successfully reported this slideshow.
Evaluation of Newborn Dr Isha Deshmukh Assistant Professor BJGMC , Pune 12/06/2021
Definitions Definitions of Newborn 1. Newborn: The infant from Day 0 to 28 days of life 2. Early Neonatal Period: First 7 ...
Catagorization by Birth Weight  Neonates are classified according to weight.  Low Birth Weight – BW < 2.5 kg  Very Low ...
Categorization by weight for Gestational Age  Small for Gestational age – BW <10th centile for GA  Large for Gestational...
Timings of Newborn Assessment 1. At birth to assess need for resuscitation 2. Assessment as the newborn completes transiti...
Anticipation of a Congenital Anomaly 1. Family history of congenital anomalies 2. Maternal illness in first trimester 3. M...
General Health Assessment  Temperature stability  Vital signs  HR, Perfusion, murmur, pulses, CRT  Ability of BF – by ...
Danger Signs • Respiratory distress • Lethargy • Poor feeding/ sucking • Icterus till soles • Seizures/ abnormal movements...
Components of Neonatal History  Maternal, paternal and family history  History of antenatal events  Details of birth  ...
Paternal history • Fathers age • Blood group • Consanguinity • Presence of any current infections • Chronic illness in fat...
Past Neonatal history  Details of previous pregnancies (number, abortions, stillbirths, live births, any previous infant ...
History of Antenatal Events  LMP, EDD, MBG, Hb level  Platelet count , WBC count  Exposure to teratogens  PIH, Eclamps...
History of antenatal events • Duration of rupture of membranes • Presentation of fetus • Operative delivery • Drugs or ana...
Sequence of Examination • Before touching observe spontaneous movements, eye opening and respiratory rate • Feel the AF an...
Normal Vital Signs in a Newborn  1. Temperature 36.5 to 37.5 degree Celsius axillary/ rectal  2. Heart Rate : 120 to 160...
 Both feet and abdomen are warm to touch , baby is at thermal comfort  Feet cold and abdomen warm – cold stress  Both f...
Colour Guide for Newborn • 1. Red – plethoric – Send Hct, Hb, Plt • 2. Blue – (cyanosis) Only hands and feet – peripheral ...
Common Anomalies Noted on Initial Examination Anomaly Frequency Skin tags 10 – 15 Polydactyly 10 – 15 Cleft Lip or palate ...
Common Birth Injuries  Cord Prolapse  Premature placental separation  Scalp : Cephalhematoma and subgaleal hematoma , i...
Components of Head to Toe Examination  1. Skin 10. Neck  2. Face 11. Chest  3. Head 12. Abdomen  4. Skull defects 13. ...
Thank you...!!
