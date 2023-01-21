Successfully reported this slideshow.
ASHOKA , THE EMPROR.pptx

Jan. 21, 2023
Ashoka (/əˈʃoʊkə/, IAST: Aśoka; also Asoka; c. 304 – 232 BCE), popularly known as Ashoka the Great, was the third emperor of the Maurya Empire of Indian subcontinent during c. 268 to 232 BCE. His empire covered a large part of the Indian subcontinent, stretching from present-day Afghanistan in the west to present-day Bangladesh in the east, with its capital at Pataliputra. A patron of Buddhism, he is credited with playing an important role in the spread of Buddhism across ancient Asia.

Much of the information about Ashoka comes from his Brahmi edicts, which are among the earliest long inscriptions of ancient India, and the Buddhist legends written centuries after his death. Ashoka was a son of Bindusara, and a grandson of the dynasty's founder Chandragupta. During his father's reign, he served as the governor of Ujjain in central India. According to some Buddhist legends, he also suppressed a revolt in Takshashila as a prince, and after his father's death, killed his brothers to ascend the throne.

Ashoka's edicts state that during his eighth regnal year (c. 260 BCE), he conquered Kalinga after a brutal war, and the destruction caused by the war made him repent violence. This claim is omitted in his inscriptions found in the Kalinga region, possibly because Ashoka considered it politically inappropriate to admit his remorse before the people of Kalinga, or because the claims made in the edicts are not fully accurate and are meant to impress the people of other regions. Ashoka subsequently devoted himself to the propagation of "dhamma" or righteous conduct, the major theme of the edicts.
Upon Bindusara's death, Ashoka and his brothers engaged in a war of succession, and Ashoka emerged victorious after several years of conflict.To practice the dharma actively, Ashoka went out on periodic tours preaching the dharma to the rural people and relieving their sufferings. He ordered his high officials to do the same, in addition to attending to their normal duties; he exhorted administrative officers to be constantly aware of the joys and sorrows of the common folk and to be prompt and impartial in dispensing justice. A special class of high officers, designated “dharma ministers,” was appointed to foster dharma work by the public, relieve suffering wherever found, and look to the special needs of women, of people inhabiting outlying regions, of neighbouring peoples, and of various religious communities. It was ordered that matters concerning public welfare were to be reported to him at all times. The only glory he sought, he said, was for having led his people along the path of dharma. No doubts are left in the minds of readers of his inscriptions regarding his earnest zeal for serving his subjects. More success was attained in his work, he said, by reasoning with people than by issuing commands.

I HAVE PRESENTED A PPT FOR ASHOKA HISTORY

ASHOKA , THE EMPROR.pptx

  1. 1. ASHOKA,THEEMPROR WHOGAVE UPTHEWAR PREPARED BY –DEVANSHI YADAV
  2. 2. MAURYAN EMPIRE • The Mauryan Empire, which formed around 321 B.C.E. and ended in 185 B.C.E. • It was the first pan-Indian empire. • An empire that covered most of the Indian region. • It spanned across central and northern India as well as over parts of modern-day Iran. • The Mauryan Empire's first leader, Chandragupta Maurya, started consolidating land as Alexander the Great's power began to wane.
  3. 3. DYNASTY • A dynasty is a sequence of rulers from the same family, usually in the context of a monarchical system, but sometimes also appearing in republics. • A dynasty may also be referred to as a "house", "family" or "clan", among others.
  4. 4. RULING THE EMPIRE Ruling an Empire • Because the empire is so large, different regions have different ways of ruling. The area around Pataliputra was under the direct control of the emperor.Officials were appointed to collect taxes from farmers, herders, crafts persons and traders, who lived in villages and towns in the area. • Officials also punished those who disobeyed the ruler's orders, and many of these officials were given salaries. • Messengers went to and fro, and spies kept a watch on the officials, and of course the emperor supervised them all, with the help of members of the royal family, and senior ministers. • There were vast areas between the provincial centres, here the Mauryas tried to control roads and rivers, which were important for transport, and to collect whatever resources were available as tax and tribute.
  5. 5. ASHOKA , THE UNIQUE RULER • Ashoka - A Unique Ruler • A Unique Ruler He was the most famous Mauryan ruler, ruler, and was the first ruler who tried to take his message to the people through inscriptions. • Most of Ashoka's inscriptions were in Prakrit and were were written in the Brahmi script.
  6. 6. WAR THAT ASHOKA GAVE UP • KALINGA WAR •In ancient times, coastal Orissa was known as Kalinga. •Ashoka fought a war so that he could conquer the great Kalinga. But found out the results of the war. •He was terrified to see all the bloodshed and the massive loss of lives in •Ashoka is the only king in the history of the world who gave up conquest
  7. 7. DHAMMA • Ashoka's dhamma did not involve worship of a God, or performance of a sacrifice. • He was also inspired by the teachings of the Buddha. • A number of problems such as the people in the empire followed different religions, and this sometimes led to conflict, troubled him a lot. • Slaves and servants were ill-treated, besides, there were quarrels in families and amongst neighbours. • Ashoka's role as Emperor is to solve all the problems that occur in his kingdom. • Therefore, Ashoka appointed several officials known as dhamma mahamatta who went from place to place teaching people about dhamma. • Ashoka got his messages inscribed on rocks and pillars, instructing his officials to read his message to those who could not read it themselves. • He also sent messengers to spread ideas about dhamma to other lands, such as Syria, Egypt, Greece and Sri Lanka. He built roads, dug wells, rest houses, and he also arranged for medical treatment for both human beings and animals.

×