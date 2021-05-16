Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PIANO
Hernnette runner knip Boesendorfor grand piano Yamaha upright piano TYPES OF PIANO
HEINTZMAN PIANO • Designed by Canadian manufacturer Heintzman Pianos this beautiful instrument was played for the first ti...
The piano has been an extremely popular instrument in Western classical music since the late 18th century. The piano was i...
A piano has a keyboard with white keys and black keys. When a key is pressed down, the damper comes off the string and a h...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Design
49 views
May. 16, 2021

piano

TO THE PIANO LOVERS

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

piano

  1. 1. PIANO
  2. 2. Hernnette runner knip Boesendorfor grand piano Yamaha upright piano TYPES OF PIANO
  3. 3. HEINTZMAN PIANO • Designed by Canadian manufacturer Heintzman Pianos this beautiful instrument was played for the first time in front of an audience at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games by a Chinese pianist Lang Lang. The piano features a gorgeous transparent design and is called the Crystal Piano. It was later sold at an auction for $3.22 million, making it the most expensive piano in the world.
  4. 4. The piano has been an extremely popular instrument in Western classical music since the late 18th century. The piano was invented by Bartolomeo Cristofori of Padua, Italy. He made his first piano in 1709. It developed from the clavichord which looks like a piano but the strings of a clavichord are hit by a small blade of metal called a “tangent”.In the piano the strings are hit by a block of wood called a hammer. The early keyboarded instruments, such as the clavichords, harpsichords and organs that were used at that time, had a much shorter keyboard than they do today. Gradually the keyboard became longer until it had the 88 notes (7 octaves plus three notes) of the modern piano. THE GRAND PIANO
  5. 5. A piano has a keyboard with white keys and black keys. When a key is pressed down, the damper comes off the string and a hammer hits the string. It hits it very quickly and bounces off so that the string is free to vibrate and make a sound. Each key is a level that makes a hammer inside the piano hit a sound inside, producing a sound. Each string has a different length and so produces-a differentnote When the player takes their finger off the key the damper falls back onto the string and the sound stops. The strings are stretched very tightly across the frame, passing over a sound on the way. The bridge touches the soundboard. This means that the vibrations are sent to the soundboard. The soundboard is a very important part of the piano. If it is damaged the piano will not make a sound. Inside an upright piano

×