пд рада-50-14.-25.09

  1. 1. ПРОЕКТ Порядок денний засідання Вищої ради правосуддя 14–25 вересня 2017 року Розгляд матеріалів щодо внесення подання Президентові України про призначення суддів на посади: 14 вересня 2017 року - до Касаційного господарського суду у складі Верховного Суду: 1. Краснова Єгора Володимировича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Овсієнко А.А.) 2. Жукова Сергія Вікторовича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Малашенкова Т.М.) 3. Погребняка Володимира Яковлевича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Шапран В.В.) 4. Мамалуя Олександра Олексійовича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Гречківський П.М.) - до Касаційного адміністративного суду у складі Верховного Суду: 5. Мацедонської Вікторії Едуардівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Артеменко І.А.) 6. Золотнікова Олександра Сергійовича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Мірошниченко А.М.) 7. Гімона Миколи Михайловича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Беляневич В.Е.) 8. Анцупової Тетяни Олександрівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Маловацький О.В.) - до Касаційного кримінального суду у складі Верховного Суду: 9. Антонюк Наталії Олегівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Гречківський П.М.)
  2. 2. 2    10. Стороженка Сергія Олександровича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Худик М.П.) 11. Яковлєвої Світлани Володимирівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Овсієнко А.А.)   12. Огурецького Василя Петровича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Волковицька Н.О.)     - до Касаційного цивільного суду у складі Верховного Суду: 13. Стрільчука Віктора Андрійовича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Гречківський П.М.) 14. Гудими Дмитра Анатолійовича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Худик М.П.) 15. Мартєва Сергія Юрійовича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Овсієнко А.А.)   16. Пророка Віктора Васильовича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Волковицька Н.О.)     15 вересня 2017 року - до Касаційного господарського суду у складі Верховного Суду: 17. Вронської Ганни Олександрівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Маловацький О.В.) 18. Рогач Лариси Іванівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Худик М.П.) 19. Катеринчук Лілії Йосипівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Мамонтова І.Ю.) 20. Пєскова В’ячеслава Геннадійовича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Беляневич В.Е.)
  3. 3. 3    - до Касаційного адміністративного суду у складі Верховного Суду: 21. Бучик Анни Юріївни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Волковицька Н.О.) 22. Данилевич Надії Андріївни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Артеменко І.А.) 23. Смоковича Михайла Івановича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Бойко А.М.) 24. Прокопенка Олександра Борисовича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Гусак М.Б.) - до Касаційного кримінального суду у складі Верховного Суду: 25. Лобойка Леоніда Миколайовича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Шапран В.В.) 26. Остапука Віктора Івановича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Гусак М.Б.) 27. Білик Наталії Володимирівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Беляневич В.Е.)   28. Мазура Миколи Вікторовича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Мірошниченко А.М.)         - до Касаційного цивільного суду у складі Верховного Суду: 29. Штелик Світлани Павлівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Шапран В.В.) 30. Лесько Алли Олексіївни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Мірошниченко А.М.) 31. Усика Григорія Івановича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Мамонтова І.Ю.)  
  4. 4. 4    32. Гулька Бориса Івановича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Бойко А.М.)     18 вересня 2017 року - до Касаційного господарського суду у складі Верховного Суду: 33. Чумака Юрія Яковича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Худик М.П.) 34. Данішевської Валентини Іванівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Гусак М.Б.) 35. Міщенка Івана Сергійовича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Комков В.К.) 36. Булгакової Ірини Валеріївни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Артеменко І.А.) - до Касаційного адміністративного суду у складі Верховного Суду: 37. Ханової Раїси Федорівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Мірошниченко А.М.) 38. Васильєвої Ірини Анатоліївни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Овсієнко А.А.) 39. Гриціва Михайла Івановича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Бойко А.М.) 40. Князєва Всеволода Сергійовича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Бенедисюк І.М.) - до Касаційного кримінального суду у складі Верховного Суду: 41. Макаровець Алли Миколаївни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Малашенкова Т.М.) 42. Марчук Наталії Олегівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Бойко А.М.)
  5. 5. 5    43. Яновської Олександри Григорівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Гречківський П.М.)   44. Марчука Олександра Петровича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Волковицька Н.О.)       - до Касаційного цивільного суду у складі Верховного Суду: 45. Антоненко Наталії Олександрівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Малашенкова Т.М.) 46. Черняк Юлії Валеріївни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Бенедисюк І.М.) 47. Олійник Алли Сергіївни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Маловацький О.В.)   48. Кузнєцова Віктора Олексійовича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Комков В.К.)     19 вересня 2017 року - до Касаційного господарського суду у складі Верховного Суду: 49. Ткача Ігоря Васильовича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Волковицька Н.О.) 50. Мачульського Григорія Миколайовича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Мірошниченко А.М.) 51. Селіваненка Володимира Павловича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Овсієнко А.А.) 52. Кушніра Ігоря Віталійовича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Малашенкова Т.М.) - до Касаційного адміністративного суду у складі Верховного Суду: 53. Бившевої Людмили Іванівни
  6. 6. 6    (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Худик М.П.) 54. Стрелець Тетяни Геннадіївни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Шапран В.В.) 55. Пасічник Світлани Сергіївни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Малашенкова Т.М.) 56. Юрченко Валентини Петрівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Маловацький О.В.) - до Касаційного кримінального суду у складі Верховного Суду: 57. Короля Володимира Володимировича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Гусак М.Б.) 58. Голубицького Станіслава Савелійовича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Маловацький О.В.) 59. Щепоткіної Валентини Володимирівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Артеменко І.А.)   60. Британчука Володимира Васильовича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Овсієнко А.А.)       - до Касаційного цивільного суду у складі Верховного Суду: 61. Карпенко Світлани Олексіївни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Овсієнко А.А.) 62. Білоконь Олени Валеріївни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Волковицька Н.О.) 63. Лященко Наталії Павлівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Мамонтова І.Ю.)   64. Хопти Сергія Федоровича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Мірошниченко А.М.)    
  7. 7. 7    20 вересня 2017 року - до Касаційного господарського суду у складі Верховного Суду: 65. Ткаченко Ніни Григорівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Шапран В.В.) 66. Львова Богдана Юрійовича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Гречківський П.М.) 67. Баранця Олександра Миколайовича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Мамонтова І.Ю.) 68. Дроботової Тетяни Борисівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Гусак М.Б.) - до Касаційного адміністративного суду у складі Верховного Суду: 69. Шипуліної Тетяни Михайлівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Бойко А.М.) 70. Коваленко Наталії Володимирівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Волковицька Н.О.) 71. Олендера Ігоря Ярославовича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Гусак М.Б.) 72. Гончарової Ірини Анатоліївни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Шапран В.В.) - до Касаційного кримінального суду у складі Верховного Суду: 73. Ємця Олександра Петровича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Гусак М.Б.) 74. Лагнюка Миколи Михайловича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Артеменко І.А.) 75. Франтовської Тетяни Іванівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Комков В.К.)  
  8. 8. 8    76. Кравченка Станіслава Івановича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Бойко А.М.)       - до Касаційного цивільного суду у складі Верховного Суду: 77. Ткачука Олега Степановича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Шапран В.В.) 78. Сімоненко Валентини Миколаївни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Маловацький О.В.) 79. Журавель Валентини Іванівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Артеменко І.А.)   80. Синельникова Євгена Володимировича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Комков Є.В.)     21 вересня 2017 року - до Касаційного господарського суду у складі Верховного Суду: 81. Сухового Валерія Григоровича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Мірошниченко А.М.) 82. Студенця Володимира Івановича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Малашенкова Т.М.) 83. Матюхіна Володимира Івановича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Мамонтова І.Ю.) 84. Стратієнко Людмили Василівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Мірошниченко А.М.) - до Касаційного адміністративного суду у складі Верховного Суду: 85. Білоуса Олега Валерійовича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Худик М.П.)
  9. 9. 9    86. Хохуляка В’ячеслава Віссаріоновича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Беляневич В.Е.) 87. Шарапи Василя Миколайовича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Овсієнко А.А.) 88. Мороз Лариси Леонтіївни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Гусак М.Б.) - до Касаційного кримінального суду у складі Верховного Суду: 89. Наставного Вячеслава Володимировича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Мамонтова І.Ю.) 90. Слинька Сергія Станіславовича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Бойко А.М.) 91. Стефанів Надії Степанівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Маловацький О.В.)   92. Шевченко Тетяни Валентинівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Гречківський П.М.)       - до Касаційного цивільного суду у складі Верховного Суду: 93. Ступак Ольги В’ячеславівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Гусак М.Б.) 94. Висоцької Валентини Степанівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Шапран В.В.) 95. Погрібного Сергія Олексійовича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Малашенкова Т.М.)   96. Фаловської Ірини Миколаївни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Артеменко І.А.)  
  10. 10. 10    22 вересня 2017 року - до Касаційного господарського суду у складі Верховного Суду: 97. Кібенко Олени Рувімівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Комков В.К.) 98. Білоуса Володимира Володимировича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Маловацький О.В.) 99. Бакуліної Світлани Віталіївни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Волковицька Н.О.) 100. Берднік Інни Станіславівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Бенедисюк І.М.) - до Касаційного адміністративного суду у складі Верховного Суду: 101. Берназюка Яна Олександровича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Мамонтова І.Ю.) 102. Стародуба Олександра Павловича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Гречківський П.М.) 103. Саприкіної Ірини Валентинівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Овсієнко А.А.) 104. Бевзенка Володимира Михайловича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Бойко А.М.) - до Касаційного кримінального суду у складі Верховного Суду: 105. Григор’євої Ірини Вікторівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Шапран В.В.) 106. Маринича В’ячеслава Карповича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Артеменко І.А.) 107. Могильного Олега Павловича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Худик М.П.)  
  11. 11. 11    108. Матієк Тетяни Василівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Малашенкова Т.М.)   - до Касаційного цивільного суду у складі Верховного Суду: 109. Курило Валентини Панасівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Мамонтова І.Ю.) 110. Крата Василя Івановича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Гречківський П.М.) 111. Коротуна Вадима Михайловича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Худик М.П.)   112. Луспеника Дмитра Дмитровича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Волковицька Н.О.)   25 вересня 2017 року - до Касаційного господарського суду у складі Верховного Суду: 113. Пількова Костянтина Миколайовича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Маловацький О.В.) 114. Уркевича Віталія Юрійовича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Комков В.К.) - до Касаційного адміністративного суду у складі Верховного Суду: 115. Желтобрюх Ірини Леонтіївни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Мамонтова І.Ю.) 116. Кравчука Володимира Миколайовича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Комков В.К.) - до Касаційного кримінального суду у складі Верховного Суду: 117. Бущенка Аркадія Петровича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Бенедисюк І.М.)
  12. 12. 12    118. Кишакевича Льва Юрійовича (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Комков В.К.) - до Касаційного цивільного суду у складі Верховного Суду: 119. Червинської Марини Євгенівни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Беляневич В.Е.) 120. Ситнік Олени Миколаївни (Доповідач – член Вищої ради правосуддя Артеменко І.А.)

