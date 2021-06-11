Lecture 14; Habakkuk

Successfully reported this slideshow.
7th Century Habakkuk 630 Zephaniah 627 Obadiah ? Joel ? 8th Century Amos 760 Hosea 746 Micah 725 Jonah? Exile / Post-exile...
The Minor Prophets Do you know what you are doing?
The title comes from a Hebrew root word for "to embrace." However whether the embracing is to be taken in an active (the e...
Habakkuk is not known outside 1:1 that simply describes him as "the prophet." 628 Author
The time of the writing of is debated from: • 700 BC (too early since Assyrians are in view) • 300 BC (too late since Gree...
An Evil End to Judah Jehoahaz (Shallum) 609 (3 mos.) Josiah 640-609 (31 yrs.) Jehoiakim (Eliakim) 609-597 (11 yrs.) 256 Go...
How should we deal with injustice right inside the family of faith? Key Word for Habakkuk: Faith Have faith that God will ...
Book Chart Habakkuk: Babylon's Destruction Chapters 1–2 Chapter 3 Punishment of Babylon Praise Song Habakkuk's Perplexity ...
Habakkuk 1:3 "Why must I look on injustice?"
Habakkuk 1:5-11: God's Unexpected Response  I will use the Chaldeans (Babylonians) to punish the ungodly nation of Israel.
Habakkuk 1:6 "I am raising up the Babylonians, that ruthless and impetuous people, who sweep across the whole earth to sei...
Mediterranean Sea Syria Egypt Babylonian Expansion Israel Persian Gulf Judah Babylon 586 BC The Babylonian Threat
(Neo-Babylonian Empire) 625-539 BC
Waiting for an Answer (Hab. 2:1) "I will stand on my guard post And station myself on the rampart; And I will keep watch t...
Habakkuk 2:1 1. Greed (2:6-8) 2. Exploitation (2:9-11)
Habakkuk 2:9 "Woe to him who builds his realm by unjust gain to set his nest on high, to escape the clutches of ruin!"
Habakkuk 2:1 1. Greed (2:6-8) 2. Exploitation (2:9-11) 3. Violence (2:12-14)
Habakkuk 2:14 “For the earth shall be filled with the knowledge of the LORD, as the waters cover the sea.” – Habakkuk 2:14
Habakkuk 2:14 = Psalm 2:8? “Ask of me, and I will make the nations your inheritance, the ends of the earth your possession...
Habakkuk 2:1 1. Greed (2:6-8) 2. Exploitation (2:9-11) 3. Violence (2:12-14) 4. Immorality (2:15-17)
Habakkuk 2:15 "Woe to him who gives drink to his neighbors, pouring it from the wineskin till they are drunk, so that he c...
Habakkuk 2:1 1. Greed (2:6-8) 2. Exploitation (2:9-11) 3. Violence (2:12-14) 4. Immorality (2:15-17) 5. Idolatry (2:18-20)
Self-made idols are worthless Watcha doin' up here, Kid? …Just enjoying God's creation. Have you ever seen God? Nope. Then...
Book Chart Habakkuk: Babylon's Destruction Chapters 1–2 Chapter 3 Punishment of Babylon Praise Song Habakkuk's Perplexity ...
Habakkuk 3:1-2 “A prayer of Habakkuk the prophet. On shigionoth. 2LORD, I have heard of your fame; I stand in awe of your ...
Habakkuk 3:17 Expected Budding
Hab. 3:17-18 "Though the fig tree does not bud and there are no grapes on the vines, though the olive crop fails and the f...
I heard and my heart pounded, my lips quivered at the sound; decay crept into my bones, and my legs trembled. Yet I will w...
Habakkuk 3:18 "yet I will rejoice in the LORD, I will be joyful in God my Savior."
Habakkuk 3:19 “The Sovereign LORD is my strength; He makes my feet like the feet of a deer, He enables me to go on the hei...
God's Sovereignty God is sovereign over nature and nations. When the Lord appears in splendor, all of nature, including th...
God as Warrior Theology of Habakkuk Habakkuk's vision of the LORD Almighty, or LORD of Armies (2:13), is one of the most v...
God as Judge Since the Lord's "eyes are too pure to look on evil" (1:13), He had to judge these sins of injustice against ...
Even though the Babylonian invasion would devastate the land of Judah (3:17), the righteous, who had suffered under the op...
Evil is doomed but the righteous rely on God's promises. "… but the righteous will live by his faith –" (Habakkuk 2:4 Key ...
CONTACT @ +91-8309511427 coachinterculturalstudies@gmail.com
  1. 1. 7th Century Habakkuk 630 Zephaniah 627 Obadiah ? Joel ? 8th Century Amos 760 Hosea 746 Micah 725 Jonah? Exile / Post-exile Nahum 593 Haggai 520 Zechariah 520 Malachi 515
  2. 2. The Minor Prophets Do you know what you are doing?
  3. 3. The title comes from a Hebrew root word for "to embrace." However whether the embracing is to be taken in an active (the embracer) or passive (the embraced) sense, remains a mystery to us. 628 Title
  4. 4. Habakkuk is not known outside 1:1 that simply describes him as "the prophet." 628 Author
  5. 5. The time of the writing of is debated from: • 700 BC (too early since Assyrians are in view) • 300 BC (too late since Greek forces are in view) •The prophecy names Babylonian invaders (1:6) so it was likely written near the end of Josiah's reign (640- 609 BC), probably after the 612 BC destruction of Nineveh by the combined forces of the Babylonians, Medians, and Scythians. This time was 607-605 BC. 628 Date
  6. 6. An Evil End to Judah Jehoahaz (Shallum) 609 (3 mos.) Josiah 640-609 (31 yrs.) Jehoiakim (Eliakim) 609-597 (11 yrs.) 256 Good king in white Evil kings in yellow 1 2 3 Evil kings caused the prophet's first perplexity: "How long, O LORD, must I call for help, but you do not listen? Or cry out to you, 'Violence!' but you do not save?" (Hab. 1:2).
  7. 7. How should we deal with injustice right inside the family of faith? Key Word for Habakkuk: Faith Have faith that God will address this issue in his time and way.
  8. 8. Book Chart Habakkuk: Babylon's Destruction Chapters 1–2 Chapter 3 Punishment of Babylon Praise Song Habakkuk's Perplexity Habakkuk's Praise God's Actions Challenged God's Actions Commended Faith Troubled Faith Triumphant Problem Resolution Habakkuk God Habakkuk God Habakkuk Why aren't you judging Judah's sin, God? I will. I'll judge Judah with the Babylonians! But can you use a nation more wicked than Judah? Sure, but I'll judge them too. In wrath remember mercy. Our God is an awesome God! I'll wait patiently for Babylon's judgment and rejoice in God. 1:1-4 1:5-11 1:12–2:1 2:2-20 3:1-2 3:3-15 3:16-19 Judah c. 607-605 BC 627
  9. 9. Habakkuk 1:3 "Why must I look on injustice?"
  10. 10. Habakkuk 1:5-11: God's Unexpected Response  I will use the Chaldeans (Babylonians) to punish the ungodly nation of Israel.
  11. 11. Habakkuk 1:6 "I am raising up the Babylonians, that ruthless and impetuous people, who sweep across the whole earth to seize dwelling places not their own."
  12. 12. Mediterranean Sea Syria Egypt Babylonian Expansion Israel Persian Gulf Judah Babylon 586 BC The Babylonian Threat
  13. 13. (Neo-Babylonian Empire) 625-539 BC
  14. 14. Waiting for an Answer (Hab. 2:1) "I will stand on my guard post And station myself on the rampart; And I will keep watch to see what He will speak to me, And how I may reply when I am reproved."
  15. 15. Habakkuk 2:1 1. Greed (2:6-8) 2. Exploitation (2:9-11)
  16. 16. Habakkuk 2:9 "Woe to him who builds his realm by unjust gain to set his nest on high, to escape the clutches of ruin!"
  17. 17. Habakkuk 2:1 1. Greed (2:6-8) 2. Exploitation (2:9-11) 3. Violence (2:12-14)
  18. 18. Habakkuk 2:14 “For the earth shall be filled with the knowledge of the LORD, as the waters cover the sea.” – Habakkuk 2:14
  19. 19. Habakkuk 2:14 = Psalm 2:8? “Ask of me, and I will make the nations your inheritance, the ends of the earth your possession.” Ps. 2:8 NLT
  20. 20. Habakkuk 2:1 1. Greed (2:6-8) 2. Exploitation (2:9-11) 3. Violence (2:12-14) 4. Immorality (2:15-17)
  21. 21. Habakkuk 2:15 "Woe to him who gives drink to his neighbors, pouring it from the wineskin till they are drunk, so that he can gaze on their naked bodies."
  22. 22. Habakkuk 2:1 1. Greed (2:6-8) 2. Exploitation (2:9-11) 3. Violence (2:12-14) 4. Immorality (2:15-17) 5. Idolatry (2:18-20)
  23. 23. Self-made idols are worthless Watcha doin' up here, Kid? …Just enjoying God's creation. Have you ever seen God? Nope. Then how do you know he even exists? I just know. … It's called "faith." It must take incredible faith to believe in a God you can't see. Not really. THAT, takes incredible faith.
  24. 24. Book Chart Habakkuk: Babylon's Destruction Chapters 1–2 Chapter 3 Punishment of Babylon Praise Song Habakkuk's Perplexity Habakkuk's Praise God's Actions Challenged God's Actions Commended Faith Troubled Faith Triumphant Problem Resolution Habakkuk God Habakkuk God Habakkuk Why aren't you judging Judah's sin, God? I will. I'll judge Judah with the Babylonians! But can you use a nation more wicked than Judah? Sure, but I'll judge them too. In wrath remember mercy. Our God is an awesome God! I'll wait patiently for Babylon's judgment and rejoice in God. 1:1-4 1:5-11 1:12–2:1 2:2-20 3:1-2 3:3-15 3:16-19 Judah c. 607-605 BC 627
  25. 25. Habakkuk 3:1-2 “A prayer of Habakkuk the prophet. On shigionoth. 2LORD, I have heard of your fame; I stand in awe of your deeds, O LORD. Renew them in our day, in our time make them known; in wrath remember mercy.”
  26. 26. Habakkuk 3:17 Expected Budding
  27. 27. Hab. 3:17-18 "Though the fig tree does not bud and there are no grapes on the vines, though the olive crop fails and the fields produce no food, though there are no sheep in the pen and no cattle in the stalls, 18yet I will rejoice in the Lord, I will be joyful in God my Savior."
  28. 28. I heard and my heart pounded, my lips quivered at the sound; decay crept into my bones, and my legs trembled. Yet I will wait patiently for the day of calamity to come on the nation invading us (Hab. 3:16). BABYLON FELL (539 BC) Cyrus entered under the water gates Daniel 5 (Belshazzar's Feast)
  29. 29. Habakkuk 3:18 "yet I will rejoice in the LORD, I will be joyful in God my Savior."
  30. 30. Habakkuk 3:19 “The Sovereign LORD is my strength; He makes my feet like the feet of a deer, He enables me to go on the heights.” – Habakkuk 3:19
  31. 31. God's Sovereignty God is sovereign over nature and nations. When the Lord appears in splendor, all of nature, including the mountains (3:6, 10), waters (3:10), and the sun and moon (3:11), responds in fear. The Lord controls the destinies of nations, including even the mighty Babylonians, whom He would raise up (1:6) and then judge (2:4-20; 3:3-15). Neither the nations (2:13) nor their lifeless gods (2:18-20) can resist His sovereign authority and will. The Lord is the "Holy One" (1:12), who sits enthroned over the earth (2:20), a fact that everyone will someday acknowledge (2:14). Theology of Habakkuk
  32. 32. God as Warrior Theology of Habakkuk Habakkuk's vision of the LORD Almighty, or LORD of Armies (2:13), is one of the most vivid and detailed portrayals of God as warrior. Armed with the elements of the storm and accompanied by pestilence (3:4-5), the LORD appears in anger and causes the entire world to shake with fright (3:6-7, 10-11). Like an ancient Near Eastern warrior-king, the LORD rides on a horse-drawn chariot (3:8, 15), employs arrows and spears (3:9, 11, 14), and pierces the head of his enemy (3:13-14).
  33. 33. God as Judge Since the Lord's "eyes are too pure to look on evil" (1:13), He had to judge these sins of injustice against others: Theology of Habakkuk 2. However, the Babylonians were a proud and unjust nation that greedily built its empire by exploiting and robbing other nations. Once He had used the Babylonians for His purposes, the Lord would judge them as well. 1. Since Judah was plagued by violence and a disregard for God's standards, the covenant curses would be implemented against the nation (cf. 1:5-11) through the Babylonians as God's instrument of judgment.
  34. 34. Even though the Babylonian invasion would devastate the land of Judah (3:17), the righteous, who had suffered under the oppression of the unjust (1:4), would be preserved because of their loyalty to God (2:4; 3:18-19). Through the righteous the LORD would preserve His covenant people (1:12), whom He would eventually deliver from their cruel and wicked foreign oppressors (3:13-14). Theology of Habakkuk God as Protector of His People
  35. 35. Evil is doomed but the righteous rely on God's promises. "… but the righteous will live by his faith –" (Habakkuk 2:4 Key Verse) Application 1. Do you keep on doing the right thing, regardless of what happens? 2. Do you trust in God despite the perplexities of your life? Material blessing may or may not come to the righteous, but true rest and joy will come to the one who waits in faith on the Lord. Faith is the victory! 627
  36. 36. CONTACT @ +91-8309511427 coachinterculturalstudies@gmail.com

