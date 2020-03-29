Successfully reported this slideshow.
Полуга, момент силе Полуга је свако чврсто тело (најчешће у облику шипке) које може да се обрће око непокретног ослонца. П...
Полуга омогућава да се мањом силом подигне већи терет. Сила ће бити онолико пута мања колико пута њен крак већи од крака т...
3.) Kolikom silom treba delovati na kraj jednostrane polugedužine 2m da bi podigli teret mase 200kg oslonjen na 0,5m od os...
Poluga i moment sile

  1. 1. Полуга, момент силе Полуга је свако чврсто тело (најчешће у облику шипке) које може да се обрће око непокретног ослонца. Пример: клацкалица – лакши дечак држи у равнотежи тежег ако је на већем растојању од тачке ослонца О – тачка ослонца d1 , d2 ( у збирци а и b ) крак силе к– растојање од ослонаца О до места где сила делује F1 и F2 Пример: • растојање d1 од ослонца до правца силе F1 – крак силе F1 • растојање d2 од ослонца до правца силе F2 – крак силе F2 Врсте полуга (на основу положаја ослонца): • двострана (двокрака) • једнострана (једнокрака) Ако сила и терет делују са различитих страна у односу на ослонац полуге (у приказаном примеру) онда је то двострана полуга. Тежина терета и сила делују са супротних страна ослонца у истом смеру. Пример: подизање терета, клешта, отврање флаше, теразије, лопата, клацкалица Ако сила и терет делују са исте стране ослонца онда је то једнострана полуга. Тежина терета и сила делују са исте стране ослонца у супротним смеровима. Пример: ручна колица, крцкалица за орахе
  2. 2. Полуга омогућава да се мањом силом подигне већи терет. Сила ће бити онолико пута мања колико пута њен крак већи од крака терета. Момент силе Производ бројне вредности силе и крака силе назива се момент силе. Момент силе се означава великим словом латинице М. M=F·d 1) изведена векторска величина 2) јединица је њутнметар Nm 3) интрумент килоклјуч (мајсторски назив) Услов равнотеже Полуга је у равнотежи ако је момент силе једнак моменту терета. M1=M2 момент силе = момент терета F1·d1= F2·d2 d1 , d2 ( у збирци а и b ) Већа сила има краћи крак, а мања сила дужи крак. Полуга је у равнотежи ако је момент силе ( М1 ) једнак моменту терета ( М2 ) Да би се подигао или померио велики камен, терет и слично – користи се дрвена или гвоздена шипка – полуга. Принцип рада полуге користи се у различитим машинама. zadaci: 1.)Izračunati intenzitet momenta si le ako je njen intenzitet 0,2 kN a krak 40 cm. F= 0,2kN = 200N d = 40cm = 0,4m M = ? 2.) Dečak težine 200 N i njegov tata težine 800 N nalaze se na klackalici. Ako je rastojanje od tačke oslonca do tate 0,5 m, odredi rastojanje od tačke oslonca klackalice do dečaka. F1=200N d1=? F2=800N d2=0,5m M = F·d M= 200N·0,4m M= 80Nm M1=M2 200N·d1=800N·0,5m F1·d1=F2·d2 d1= 800𝑁·0,5𝑚 200𝑁 =2m
  3. 3. 3.) Kolikom silom treba delovati na kraj jednostrane polugedužine 2m da bi podigli teret mase 200kg oslonjen na 0,5m od oslonca? F1=? d1=1m m2=200kg → F2=2000N d2=0,5m M1=M2 F1·1m=2000N·0,5m F1·d1=F2·d2 F1= 2000𝑁·0,5𝑚 200𝑁0,5𝑚 =10N

