100 Digital Rules Setting Guidelines to Explore Digital New Normal Pearl Zhu The Author of "Digital Master" Book Series
Digital Master Book Series
Title: 100 Digital Rules Sub Title: Setting Guidelines to Explore Digital New Normal Author: Pearl Zhu ISBN: 978-1-387-35762-8 Copyright Date: Nov. 2017
Summary The purpose of “100 Digital Rules: Setting Guidelines to Explore Digital New Normal “ is to establish digital prin...
A business rule is simply a rule that is under business jurisdiction. It means that the business can enact, revise, and discontinue their business rules as they see fit.
Chapter 1 Digital Thinking Rules Mindset is the most valuable thing to shape every progress, but also the root cause of al...
Chapter 2 Digital Change Rules Change Management is a complex management discipline due to the "VUCA" nature of digital or...
Chapter 3 Digital Innovation Rules It is important to set digital rules, define the most compelling and unique innovation ...
Chapter 4 Digital Problem-Solving Rules We all develop reputations for being problem creators, problem definers, or proble...
Chapter 5 Digital Transformation Rules The digital organization should set guidelines and rules to empower employees at al...
Conclusion ●
Author: Pearl Zhu Digital Master Book Series
"100 Digital Rules" Book Introduction

The purpose of “100 Digital Rules: Setting Guidelines to Explore Digital New Normal “ is to establish digital principles and update business policies that can be applied holistically and guide the digital transformation systematically. Digital rules are based on a set of fundamental beliefs behind the methodologies and they help to shape mindsets behind behaviors. Digital rules encourage mindfulness, authenticity, creativity, inclusiveness, and discourage static thinking, silo, and bureaucracy, help to accelerate collective human progress.

