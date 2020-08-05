Successfully reported this slideshow.
Weatherflashcards

clima

Published in: Environment
Weatherflashcards

  1. 1. sunny rainy
  2. 2. cloudy snowy
  3. 3. windy stormy
  4. 4. hot cold

