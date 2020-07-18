Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
3dsmax Workman Challenge with IKmax # Exchap01 ～ start set up by cat ～ [ workflow test]
作業員の作成 (方式 I : IK max ) # Exchap01 ボーンの入っていない素体を用意しています。
3dsmaxに読込んで Ikmax を起動しました。 対象のメッシュを選択して＞
クリックで指定する方式を選択
ガイドに従って、対象となる付近のポイントをクリックしていく。
ボーンの規格を選択、今回はCATを使います。
1) Create Rigでボーンを用意して 2) AutoSkinでウェイトを設定
AutoSkinまで作業してIkmax側による初期設定が終了した状態です
足IKの確認。テスト用のモーションで 設定されたウェイトの状態を確認することも可能
自動設定ツールを使うことで効率は向上しましたが、指先等の乱れている部分を 修正する為には手動でウェイト調整する基礎知識を習得する必要があるようです。
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[ 3dsmax ] Workman Challenge with ikmax exchap01

86 views

Published on

workman challenge with IKmax ( bone type = cat )
exhap01 = workflow check / rigging and weight control

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[ 3dsmax ] Workman Challenge with ikmax exchap01

  1. 1. 3dsmax Workman Challenge with IKmax # Exchap01 ～ start set up by cat ～ [ workflow test]
  2. 2. 作業員の作成 (方式 I : IK max ) # Exchap01 ボーンの入っていない素体を用意しています。
  3. 3. 3dsmaxに読込んで Ikmax を起動しました。 対象のメッシュを選択して＞
  4. 4. クリックで指定する方式を選択
  5. 5. ガイドに従って、対象となる付近のポイントをクリックしていく。
  6. 6. ボーンの規格を選択、今回はCATを使います。
  7. 7. 1) Create Rigでボーンを用意して 2) AutoSkinでウェイトを設定
  8. 8. AutoSkinまで作業してIkmax側による初期設定が終了した状態です
  9. 9. 足IKの確認。テスト用のモーションで 設定されたウェイトの状態を確認することも可能
  10. 10. 自動設定ツールを使うことで効率は向上しましたが、指先等の乱れている部分を 修正する為には手動でウェイト調整する基礎知識を習得する必要があるようです。

×