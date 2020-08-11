public test

Successfully reported this slideshow.
COPYRIGHT© 사자가온다. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED st 사자가온다 1 오리엔테이션 스터디 안내 및 매뉴얼 자기소개하기 1
COPYRIGHT© 사자가온다. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED 목차 Chapter 1. Chapter 2. 사자가온다 운영팀과 스터디 이번 주 과제
COPYRIGHT© 사자가온다. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED3 1. 스터디 & 운영팀 스터디 커리큘럼 7~11월, 15주 과정 주제와 내용 스터디 방법 비고 1주 오리엔테이션 스터디 진행 안내 사항 공유하기, 자...
COPYRIGHT© 사자가온다. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED4 1. 스터디 & 운영팀 스터디 커리큘럼 7~11월, 15주 과정 주제와 내용 스터디 방법 비고 9주 원고 검토 및 수정하기(1) 출판 기획서를 바탕으...
COPYRIGHT© 사자가온다. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED5 1. 스터디 & 운영팀 노션 안내 가이드
COPYRIGHT© 사자가온다. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Chapter.1 과제
본문 첫 번째 줄 COPYRIGHT© 사자가온다. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED 운영진의 당부 및 코멘트 메일 받으셨나요? 스터디니까 동기부여가 필요 따뜻한 느낌을 주면서 선정되셨습니다 참여에 감사드리며 ...
본문 첫 번째 줄 COPYRIGHT© 사자가온다. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED 본격적인 스터디에 들어가기에 앞서 질문에 답하며 완성해가는 자기소개 (답하고 싶은 질문을 한 가지 이상 골라서 자유롭게 답해 주시면 ...
본문 첫 번째 줄 COPYRIGHT© 사자가온다. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED 질문에 답하며 완성해가는 자기소개 10개의 질문 중, 답변을 공유할 수 있는 질문에만 답변을 적습니다. (개수 무제한) 1. 올해 ...
COPYRIGHT© 사자가온다. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED 1주차 오리엔테이션 끝- 지금부터 본격적인 출판 스터디를 시작합니다
×