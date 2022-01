Welcometalk2022share 1. Welcome Talk 2022 2. Healing 2022 === 2+2+2 = 6 Transition, New directions and great changes Resonates with home, family , relationship energy. Accepting new responsibilities Goals 1) Go for something meaningful 2) Strengthen relationships with friends and colleagues (Vitamins and chocolates) 3) 3 2’s magnify energy. Perform Kundanili Yoga 4) Avoid Negative and learned from focus and proactive people 5) 2022 also means heading towards success. 3. Welcome 2022 4. Balance Emotions with face towels. Emotional Balance Color Towels/Bryan relax blend. Peppermint, Rosemary, Grapefruit Pink 5. • Possibilities and prosperity (very strong) • Rebuilding (whats lost can create back for future) • Technological breakthroughs ( i dont really bother) • Dual energy (dormant then movements of things and advancement. Create what is intensely visualizes and then disappears to leave room for the next new exquisite thing Eg, planning, thinking, meditating then moving towards a goal and then another one). • Suitable to start new projects. • One is encouraged to spend prudently and disciplined to save some from what you earn. • • Wealth come through hard work, effort and capability and skills. (everyone knows) Energy of Tiger Year 2022 6.  Teach your mind to speak the language of blessings  Clean off the emotional stain (negative emotions that is created during a challenging situation  Eg. If you met with a difficult people, convert to positive thoughts. E.g. I understand that there must have been some reason today. He is a wonderful person. And give blessings to that person.  Blessings is a powerful energy  It creates a very pure emotional pattern  vibrations will reach them A year of cleansing and Blessings 22 (amplify) 7. High Mountain INCENSE  Thuja High Mountain Incense香之气,  能净化空气、Purify The Atmosphere < Clear stagnant Qi>  杀灭细菌和病毒,<Detoxification>  具有抗炎消肿的功效。< In medicine they use for anti-inflammation>  增强人体免疫功能,使患者得到显著的改善和康复 < Boost Immunity> Main Incense 2022 : High Mountain Incense 8. (CNY DIY) JOSS PAPER Formation 2022 祈福吉日  1st feb 2022 (rabbit no)  4th feb 2022 (horse no)  5th feb 2022 (Goat no)  10th feb 2022 (rat no)  13th feb 2022 (rabbit no)  15th feb 2022 (snake no)  Offering: 9. Personal Wealth God 2022(看天与善缘) 1)Rat: 济公活佛 2)Ox: 太阴星君 3)Tiger:玄坛赵公元帅 4)Rabbit: 太阳星君 5)Dragon:紫微大帝 6)Snake:龙德星君 7)Horse: 文昌星君 8)Goat: 九天玄女 9)Monkey: 张公圣君 10)Rooster: 玄天上帝 11) Dog:关帝圣君 12) Pig:中坛元帅 10. Tiger Talk Tiger 2022 is the Male Black Water Tiger year.  2022 : 22. Master numbers carry extra punch and power and are always highly significant in numerology.  22 is often referred to as the Master Builder, because it’s a very balanced and harmonious number – and with 2 + 2 making 4, the most stable number of all, it looks as if 2022 will allow us to rebuild some of what we’ve lost during the chaos.  Better yet, because the vibe of this year is so gentle and caring, we will hopefully be able to rebuild our lives in a better, nicer, kinder, fairer way than before.  Flyings star five at the center. Although is bad flying star, will still be the topic of the year but is trap at center so it will get weaken. 11. Golden Milk to adjust Energy (Protection, Peace, activate Luck)  Fight Inflammation: dissolve sadness  Potent Detoxifier: remove blockages  Increase metabolism: Smooth flow of Qi  Reduce Viral infection: Shield body  Heart issues: Loving Kindness  OIL to USE:  Five element oil  IF LUCK really Low Back facing SUN and drink 12. Personal Year 2022 Day Plus Month Plus 2022 Example 1 October 1+10+2+0+2+2 = 8: Personal Year 8. PY 1: Big Changes , New Welcome: Golden Oat PY 2: Love, Harmony, Intention: Golden Walnut PY 3: Self care, Happiness: Golden Almond PY 4: Grounding and future growth Golden SOy PY 5: Year of Change, don’t take risk Golden Soy PY 6: Compassionate energy and helping people Golden Almond PY 7: Take a break rest and Inner healing Golden OAt (Saturday and Sunday) PY 8: Prosperous, Golden Walnut PY 9: completes and closure of issues, forgive release: Golden Oat 13. Demo : Golden Milk 14.  “Energetic Alignment” Affirmations • I intend to be an energetic bright light to everyone around me and release anything that isn’t serving me. • I am in vibrational alignment with my higher, most receptive self. • I know humor is the quickest way to manifest my desires. I am committing right here and now to see the fun in every situation. • I allow my energy to expand and rise to such high levels it converts lower energies around me. A warm, bright light surrounds me everywhere I go energizing and supporting me and those I love. Manifesting” Affirmations •I am open and nonresistant to attracting what’s meant to be mine and releasing fully what isn’t. •I release anything that no longer serves me and choose to follow my intuition to unlimited possibilities. •I release any practice or belief that no longer serves my highest good and work to support others in evolving to their highest good. •I surrender too and appreciate the unlimited abundance the Universe is offering me in this very moment. Tapping Golden Milk Affirmations with Sound(together) 15. Tai Sui 2022 General He E. Emerge of good leaders who care for the people. Tai Sui is located in the NORTHEAST in 2022。 Our prosperity health There will be money to be made and there is good hope for the recovery of economies ravaged by the past year’s pandemic. 湖南菜 Wear red Jade items 16. Tai Sui Simple remedies Screen Saver Tiger: health and relationship: Horse and Dog Monkey: Rat and Dragon Snake: abit tough tired year: Ox and Rooster Pig: Goat and Rabbit Tai Sui Affected Lucky Tea Tiger: Rose Bud + Bai He Tea Monkey: Rose Bud+ peppermint Snake: Rose bud + Black Mulberry Pig: Rose bud + Gui Hua 17. TaiSui 2022 For Tiger, Monkey, Snake, Pig and the other should watch out. • Do not renovate or disturb the northeast Tai Sui location in 2022 • Do not face the northeast Tai Sui for 2022 • If you have the main entrance (me) in the northeast, you must make sure you oil the door hinges and avoid letting the door slam closed and keep the area clutter-free and outside, make sure no leaves or cobwebs build up as this will cause Sha chi and cause you problems. • Suppose the northeast is an important area of the home like the main entrance, bedroom, kitchen, living area, study etc. Taisui coin or 5D coin. • Adopt a positive attitude as the power of the mind is as powerful as Feng Shui, so do not focus on the negative aspects of the year. • Avoid taking risks in 2022. Like dangerous activities. Roller blade… • Don’t drive fast, and make sure your car is fully serviced • Suppose the northeast is an important area of the home like the main entrance, bedroom, kitchen, living area, study etc.5 D coin 18. Good Luck Soup 2022 (special creation) 运气 顾本 神采飞扬 化解不顺 四神 add 2 secret (TS, BS, RS) 19. Activate double 2 luck 2022 NW of the House Red Orange Pink Crystal Triangular pyramid with Sun 20. He Tu Working with Affirmations East and NE brings: leadership luck and power SE and South brings: big profit and good business SW and West brings: asset and wealth luck North and NW brings: wisdom and intelligent. 21. Salt Energy 2022 (SALTDEMO) Heaviness Argument blow up Dead energy Depression Clear with salt 22. All star fly to own animal sign 歸位 1 white star: Quality of life right now and immediate future, influence positive profession. (Bladder, Kidney and Ear). 5 D coin white, grey , silver 4 Green Star: SOUTHEAST: Fortunate blessing and gratitude in our life. Successful research, creative writer, students (lower back area) Use moving water. Fish tank or Tranquility Spray and spray daily. Or put counch Shell. Hang family album 23. Coffee Break 24. Numerology 2022 Universal Year six will be very special 1) Planet Venus rule: Love, Beauty, relationship to things and what u value 2) Learning how to receive. Big influence on what unconditional love mean. U can find ur soulmate 3) Family Ties and role they play in your life. Who is on ur side. 4) HOME Life: How u wan ur home look like 5) Goals : Execution of Goal: Once u seed it will grow next few years. U must know what u want to achieve. Set Goals to excite u. Foundation of ur goals. 25. Floormatt  *Main Door Floor Matt*  Face East: Red colour  Face SouthEast: Blue or Green colour  Face South: Red or Green colour  Face SouthWest: Gray colour  Face West: Blue colour  Face NorthWest: Yellow or Gold colour  Face North: Colouful colours  Face NorthEast: Red or Yellow colour 26. Flower Arrangement 2022 27. COLOR Therapy for carnation 28. 四季平安 Carnations colours and meanings COLOUR MEANING ORANGE SPRING Symbolise joy. The orange carnation represents happiness, warmth, enthusiasm, success, creativity, change, determination, encouragement, health, balance, freedom, and fascination. RED SUMMER Lighter red carnations symbolise respect and admiration, while the darker red flowers are symbols of deep romantic love and affections. YELLOW AUTUMN Spread love and happiness. Increase positive energy in the room. WHITE WINTER Represent purity and luck. Is an indication that your love is pure and true. It may also signify a prosperous and long life, which is why it’s a popular flower to give to elders. PINK Pink carnations are the official flower for Mother’s Day in many countries. They have the meaning of a mother’s never-ending love. A symbol of respect and admiration. 29. Harvest Picture with Affirmations 30. Personal Year Food cure 9 october (u all know my BD ok) so PY is 9+10+2+0+2+2= 7 1 – Let Your energy out --- Spices --- Spice Oil 2- Patience, cooperations ---- Bryan relax blend ---longan 3 – Expression Communications, success ---- peppermint tea , dragonfly blend 4- perservarance, build, sustain , success --- rose bud tea , Bubble of protecion 5- Dare, risk, break free--- liver detox tea, peppermint oil 6– loving, dedication, empowerment,adapt --- black mulberry tea, love miracle blend 7- reflect, step back, refine ----Pu-er Tea, grapefruit pink with lavendula vera 8 – organise, balance, authority, decision --- Pu-er Tea, Lemon with egypt geranium 9 –purity , reflect free yourself from past---Juhua, Positive affirmation blend 31. Healing Yoga : Ra Ma Da Sa Sa Say So Hung https://youtu.be/YQrs9zlOW1U  Ra is the energy of the Sun: strong, bright and hot. It energizes and purifies.  Ma is the energy of the moon: receptive, cool, and nurturing.  Da is the energy of Earth: secure and personal. It is the ground of action.  Sa is the impersonal Infinity. The cosmos in all of its dimensions, openness, expansiveness and totality is Sa.  Sa is the impersonal Infinity.  Say is the totality of experience and is personal. It is the feeling of a sacred "Thou." It is the embodiment of Sa.  So is the personal sense of merger and identity.  Hung is the Infinite, vibrating and real. The two qualities together (So and Hung) mean: "I am Thou." 32. The Mantra Ra Ma Da Sa Sa Say So Hung Just listen with eyes close with the hand position. After 5-10 mins , think of the person u wanna send healing. Keep it simple. If no one to send healing just listen 5 mins to heal yourself. 33. Cleansing House And Personal Energy 除日  Element embodying the chi of vitality, growth, new beginnings and rebirth.  The forest pines, firs and spruces are used in Feng Shui for purifying, uplifting and refreshing as well as clearing tired, worried or heavy energies from you and your spaces. They’re wonderful for bathing, cleaning, energetic cleansing rituals and diffusing. Method: Foot Soak Sprinkle Healing Trees Oil in house 34. Personal Card Selection for 2022 35. Yoga for 2022 (Rosemary Lavender Peppermint)  The back bend in Tiger Pose helps to ignite the adrenals and nourish the kidneys for those of us with stressful daily lives.  This stretch can become a wonderful chest opener when using the bound variations. Opening your chest is great for asthmatics, and also for allergy sufferers. In Chinese medicine, it helps to relieve anxiety, depression, and grief, too. 36. Shopping Mall to go with Flower of life coin NEX shopping Mall Hougang Mall 37. Support Luck 1) Clear 38. NewLaunched 1)Snow Cream 宫廷雪花膏 2)Seasonal Shower Gel 3)Herbal Shampoo 4)Eye Gel

