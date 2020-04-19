Guidelines for ophthalmology during covid19

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Guidelines for Ophthalmic Establishments During COVID-19 Pandemic Dr. Ombir Singh Tyagi
Important considerations 1.Virus containing Respiratory droplets from coughing, sneezing, loud conversation or direct cont...
Ophthalmology practice : A high risk zone  Conjunctivitis could be presenting or associated feature  Insufficient distan...
WHO and MOHFW (Govt. of India) recommendations • Physical barriers such as glass or plastic windows panels, should be used...
• High risk areas OT, Registration, Counselling room, Consultation room, waiting areas, Lifts, Washrooms should be mopped ...
Infection control measures in ophthalmology Three-level hierarchy of control measures: • (A) Administrative control • (B) ...
Administrative control 1. Patient scheduling 2. TRIAGE 3. FTOCC Questionnaires 4. Avoiding unnecessary procedures 5. Paper...
1. Patient scheduling • Avoid routine telephonic appointments if not necessary. • Urgency is determined by the ophthalmolo...
2. TRIAGE All persons (patients, attendant, visitor & Staff) coming to hospital shall PASS the “THERMAL SCREENING” (Based ...
3. FTOCC Questionnaires
4. Avoiding unnecessary procedures • Formulate new protocols for examination. • Avoid contact procedures as much as possib...
5. Paperless work • EMR work up. • Avoid touching patients old prescription and reports. • Reducing instances of hand to h...
6.Social distancing • Patients and staff shall be greeted with “Namaste” (No handshakes) • Screening Desk: 1 meter distanc...
7. Infection control training • For all hospital staff. • Proper steps of hand hygiene , donning and doffing of PPE. • Sta...
Environmental control 1. Ventilation 2. Disinfection tunnel 3. S/L Shields 4. Frequent cleaning 5. Minimize gathering
1. Ventilation and HEPA filters • Open door policy at all locations (except operating room) • Mobile high efficiency parti...
2. Disinfection tunnel • At entry/exit gate.
3. S/L Shields • Made of plastic sheet. • Cleaned and disinfected 2 Hourly, or if the shields were visibly soiled or conta...
4. Frequent cleaning • All indoor areas such as entrance lobbies, corridors and staircases , meeting rooms, cafeteria shou...
5. Minimize gathering • Preferably a patient screening desk should be functional with staff available with best available ...
Personal control 1. Mask 2. Caps, Gowns and Gloves 3. Goggles or large frame spectacles 4. Face shields 5. Hand hygiene
1. Mask • Mask is mandatory for all health care provider as well as patient and attendants. • N-95 or surgical mask prefer...
2. Caps, Gowns and Gloves • Add extra layer of protection. • Should be used during touching patients.
3. Goggles or large frame spectacles • Conjunctiva is a mucosal surface. • Potential route of viral entry directly. • Viru...
4. Face shields • Can use home made with plastic sheet. • We should use mask under it. • Provide extra layer of protection...
5. Hand hygiene • After touching a patient. • Before touching face, wearing or removing PPE, after washroom use and before...
Precautions at Ophthalmic Evaluation and OPD Procedures 1. Protection for mouth, nose, and eye (with triple layered/N95 ma...
Continue….. 6. Avoid nasolacrimal syringing if possible 7. Avoid all aerosol-based procedures including NCT 8. Disinfect (...
Continue….. 10. All Health care workers (HCW) should change into scrubs at hospital and change out to street clothes at ex...
Precautions at Surgery • Routine screening Chest X-ray before each surgery, if possible • Try to avoid GA unless mandatory...
Conclusion • Consider all patients and attendants infected in view of asymptomatic carriers and incubation period. • Resou...
Thank you
