Urgent Hemodialysis Sessions Impacts and Outcome A Short-Term Single-Center-Based study By Omar Mahmoud Mohamed Kamal Ahmed
Kidney Function Purifying blood by removing waste and excess fluid from the body  Blood pressure control and electrolyte...
•When kidneys fail, DIALYSIS is needed to keep the body in balance. Introduction
Dialysis is an artificial replacement of lost kidney function by removing waste products and excess fluid from the blood H...
Urgent Indications of Hemodialysis • Pulmonary edema • Hyperkalemia • Metabolic acidosis • Uremic encephalopathy • Uremic ...
Aim of the study The aim of the current study is to evaluate urgent hemodialysis sessions, of different indications and th...
Mansoura University Nephrology & Dialysis Unit (MNDU) Study Place MNDU is served by: • 18 nursing members • 6 workers • 4 ...
• Study Design: The current study has adopted a prospective observational technique. Study Place 23 Hemodialysis machines ...
4 Groups AKI AKI on top of CKD ESRD first discovered ESRD on RRT • Included: All patients admitted to the MNDU in the 2-we...
All patients were subjected to • History Taking & Clinical Examination • Lab (Routine): • S. creatinine & Urea • S. Na, K+...
Important Study Variables 1. The indications to start urgent dialysis 2. Diagnosing: Preliminary & Subsequent 3. The numbe...
Outcome of Patients 1. Improvement: No further need of dialysis 2. Stationary: Continue on dialysis after discharge 3. Dea...
N= 30 patients 15 female - 15 male  25% < 48 yrs old  25% > 60 yrs old  50% 48 - 60 yrs old Results
Study Population Descriptive: Age and biochemical variables *Ca level is measured in only 20 patients Maximum Minimum SD M...
30 patients 7 AKI 10 ESRD 3 ESRD on CHD 10 AKI on CKD Renal Diagnosis Groups (Preliminary Diagnosis) Results
0 2 4 6 8 10 12 ESRD on CHD ESRD AKI on CKD AKI female male Gender Distribution in Renal Diagnosis Groups Results
Results 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 Urgent Dialysis Indications 33% 10% 83% 43% 13% 7%
Comorbidities None TUMOR LIVER DISEASE IHD DM HTN 3 3 0 0 2 4 AKI (n=7) 2 0 2 2 5 6 AKI on CKD (n=10) 1 0 1 0 6 8 ESRD (n=...
• No cases had HBV or HIV Frequency of HCV in the studied patients %77 %23 Hepatitis C in urgent dialysis patients HCV neg...
The number dialysis sessions 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 ESRD on Dx ESRD AKI on CKD AKI FREQUENCY OF DIALYSIS 2 or less 3 or more Resu...
30 patients 4 AKI 12 ESRD 3 ESRD on CHD 11 AKI on CKD Renal Diagnosis Groups (Discharge Diagnosis) Results
Discharge vs Preliminary Diagnosis Preliminary Diagnosis Discharge Diagnosis AKI (n=4) AKI on CKD (n=11) ESRD (n=12) ESRD ...
Patients' final outcome: Died Stationary on Dialysis Improved 25% 0 75% AKI (n=4) 9.1% 72.7% 18.2% AKI on CKD (n=11) 0 100...
Initiation of urgent Hemodialysis does not necessarily depend on definite diagnosis •The decision to refer to urgent hemod...
Change for Definite Diagnosis • Pure AKI: High Reversibility However some develop CKD (? severity) • AKI on CKD: Moderate ...
Starting urgent HDx session: based mainly on certain indications To prevent life threatening problems Discussion
Therapeutic goals of RRT Correct acidosis Correct hyperkalemia Correct refractory hypervolemia Correct uremic symptoms Cor...
Importance of pre-dialysis care • CKD Patients: unaware of their illness • Absent care to check progression • Come into Ur...
Preserving residual renal function;  Preventing or treating complications of CKD;  Ensuring that patients have sufficie...
*Urgent hemodialysis is life-saving and a useful modality to stabilize the patient. *Inevitable death may be caused by non...
Recommendations In CKD: The need of pre-dialysis care is extremely important to avoid acute incidents that are considered ...
Urgent Hemodialysis Sessions Impacts and Outcome
  1. 1. Urgent Hemodialysis Sessions Impacts and Outcome A Short-Term Single-Center-Based study By Omar Mahmoud Mohamed Kamal Ahmed Supervised by: Prof. Nagy Abdel-Hady Sayed-Ahmed 2019
  2. 2. Kidney Function Purifying blood by removing waste and excess fluid from the body  Blood pressure control and electrolyte level regulation e.g. [Na] and [K] and keep the AB balance.  Activation of vitamin D → improves the absorption of Ca & P. Introduction
  3. 3. •When kidneys fail, DIALYSIS is needed to keep the body in balance. Introduction
  4. 4. Dialysis is an artificial replacement of lost kidney function by removing waste products and excess fluid from the blood Hemodialysis CKD Elective RRT Urgent RRT (Compelling clinical problems) AKI Urgent RRT (Acute fall in GFR) Introduction
  5. 5. Urgent Indications of Hemodialysis • Pulmonary edema • Hyperkalemia • Metabolic acidosis • Uremic encephalopathy • Uremic pericarditis • Uremic bleeding • Intractable vomiting or itching • Severe hypercatabolism • Dialysable intoxication Whether for AKI or CKD Introduction
  6. 6. Aim of the study The aim of the current study is to evaluate urgent hemodialysis sessions, of different indications and their relation to the patients' final outcome. Aim
  7. 7. Mansoura University Nephrology & Dialysis Unit (MNDU) Study Place MNDU is served by: • 18 nursing members • 6 workers • 4 engineering technicians • 3 resident physicians supervised by higher faculty medical staff.
  8. 8. • Study Design: The current study has adopted a prospective observational technique. Study Place 23 Hemodialysis machines HCV 16 HCV negative 5 HCV positive Unresolved viral markers 2
  9. 9. 4 Groups AKI AKI on top of CKD ESRD first discovered ESRD on RRT • Included: All patients admitted to the MNDU in the 2-week study period, in urgent need for non- routine hemodialysis sessions. • Study duration: 14 days • Follow-up: until disposed-off the unit Patients
  10. 10. All patients were subjected to • History Taking & Clinical Examination • Lab (Routine): • S. creatinine & Urea • S. Na, K+ , pH, HCO3, PCO2 , Ca and PO4 • CBC and Liver function test. • Virology :(ELISA) HCV, HIV, HBV. (No recorded cases with HBV or HIV). • Renal Ultrasonography Before 1st HD session Method
  11. 11. Important Study Variables 1. The indications to start urgent dialysis 2. Diagnosing: Preliminary & Subsequent 3. The number of hemodialysis sessions 4. Intradialytic Specifications 5. Complications during HD sessions. 6. Fate of Patients Method
  12. 12. Outcome of Patients 1. Improvement: No further need of dialysis 2. Stationary: Continue on dialysis after discharge 3. Death or Deterioration (ICU admission). Method
  13. 13. N= 30 patients 15 female - 15 male  25% < 48 yrs old  25% > 60 yrs old  50% 48 - 60 yrs old Results
  14. 14. Study Population Descriptive: Age and biochemical variables *Ca level is measured in only 20 patients Maximum Minimum SD Mean 80 32 12.3 54.3 Age 31.7 2.9 5.8 10.9 Creatinine (mg/dL) 9.4 2.4 1.5 4.4 K+(mmol/L) 7.4 6.9 0.1 7.3 pH 24 3.6 5.5 16.5 HCO3 (mmol/L) 46.4 19 7.5 31.8 PCO2 (mmHg) 13.4 5.3 1.9 7.9 Hemoglobin (gm/dL) 182 61.7 19.6 86.1 MCV (fL/red cell) 594 27 121.3 215.3 PLT(billion/L) 26.1 2.2 6.01 10.8 WBC (billion/L) 11 5 1.4 8.4 Ca+2*(mg/dL) 150.7 115.2 7.3 134.3 Na+(mmol/L) Results
  15. 15. 30 patients 7 AKI 10 ESRD 3 ESRD on CHD 10 AKI on CKD Renal Diagnosis Groups (Preliminary Diagnosis) Results
  16. 16. 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 ESRD on CHD ESRD AKI on CKD AKI female male Gender Distribution in Renal Diagnosis Groups Results
  17. 17. Results 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 Urgent Dialysis Indications 33% 10% 83% 43% 13% 7%
  18. 18. Comorbidities None TUMOR LIVER DISEASE IHD DM HTN 3 3 0 0 2 4 AKI (n=7) 2 0 2 2 5 6 AKI on CKD (n=10) 1 0 1 0 6 8 ESRD (n=10) 1 0 0 0 2 2 ESRD on CHD (n=3) 7 3 3 2 15 20 Total no. (n=30) 3 pts with AKI had malignancy; 1 male had bladder cancer on radiottt, 1 had lymphoma and 1 female had cancer uterus. Results
  19. 19. • No cases had HBV or HIV Frequency of HCV in the studied patients %77 %23 Hepatitis C in urgent dialysis patients HCV negative HCV positive N=7 Results
  20. 20. The number dialysis sessions 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 ESRD on Dx ESRD AKI on CKD AKI FREQUENCY OF DIALYSIS 2 or less 3 or more Results • ≤2: n=16 • ≥3: n=13 • + 1 pregn. lady
  21. 21. 30 patients 4 AKI 12 ESRD 3 ESRD on CHD 11 AKI on CKD Renal Diagnosis Groups (Discharge Diagnosis) Results
  22. 22. Discharge vs Preliminary Diagnosis Preliminary Diagnosis Discharge Diagnosis AKI (n=4) AKI on CKD (n=11) ESRD (n=12) ESRD on CHD (n=3) AKI (n=7) 4 2 1 0 AKI on CKD (n=10) 0 9 1 0 ESRD (n=10) 0 0 10 0 ESRD on CHD (n=3) 0 0 0 3 Results
  23. 23. Patients' final outcome: Died Stationary on Dialysis Improved 25% 0 75% AKI (n=4) 9.1% 72.7% 18.2% AKI on CKD (n=11) 0 100% 0 ESRD (n=12) 0 100% 0 ESRD on CHD (n=3) 6.6% 76.7% 16.7% Total (n=30) • One patient died because of massive rectal bleeding • One deteriorated in the ICU and died out of persistent septic shock Results 2 23 5 0 5 10 15 20 25 Died StatIonary on dialysis Improved Final outcome
  24. 24. Initiation of urgent Hemodialysis does not necessarily depend on definite diagnosis •The decision to refer to urgent hemodialysis is usually based on initial assessment (preliminary diagnosis): delay for final diagnosis is not permissible. •Attaining final diagnosis would not change the initial plan but might modify long-term management Discussion
  25. 25. Change for Definite Diagnosis • Pure AKI: High Reversibility However some develop CKD (? severity) • AKI on CKD: Moderate Reversibility Many pass to ESRD • ESRD on Conservative: may change to dialysis requiring • ESRD on CHDx: is usually a settlement diagnosis Discussion ?? AKI → Renal Fibrosis
  26. 26. Starting urgent HDx session: based mainly on certain indications To prevent life threatening problems Discussion
  27. 27. Therapeutic goals of RRT Correct acidosis Correct hyperkalemia Correct refractory hypervolemia Correct uremic symptoms Correct high serum creatinine Discussion
  28. 28. Importance of pre-dialysis care • CKD Patients: unaware of their illness • Absent care to check progression • Come into Urgent Need of HDx without Preparation Discussion
  29. 29. Preserving residual renal function;  Preventing or treating complications of CKD;  Ensuring that patients have sufficient understanding of their condition to decide whether they wish to have dialysis or not and to choose between PD and HD;  Arranging appropriate access; and in appropriate patients,  Preparing for kidney transplantation. Discussion Pre-dialysis care should address:
  30. 30. *Urgent hemodialysis is life-saving and a useful modality to stabilize the patient. *Inevitable death may be caused by non-renal causes. *Improved kidney function could be achieved in most patients. Conclusion
  31. 31. Recommendations In CKD: The need of pre-dialysis care is extremely important to avoid acute incidents that are considered life threatening and prepare the vascular access for future dialysis. In AKI: Early initiation of urgent hemodialysis is highly recommended to avoid extreme metabolic derangements.

