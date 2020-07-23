Intuition and Innovation - What drives success?

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INTUITION + Innovation
WHEN WE’RE TALKING ABOUT INNOVATION INDUSTRY-LEVEL ORG-LEVEL INDIVIDUAL-LEVEL
INNOVATION DEFINITION Innovation is the result of ideas (concepts) being converted into something tangible (invention) tha...
INNOVATION SUCCESS To what degree did your concept match a market or user need with what your organization / team could de...
Definition of innovation success for purposes of this research study Figure 3: Definition of Innovation Success in the Con...
INNOVATION DECISIONS AND ROLES Figure 2: Focus of Innovation Decisions in the Context of "Fuzzy Front-End Information Flow...
INSTINCT INSIGHT HEURISTICS INTUITION
INTUITION DEFINITION Intuition is a process of rapidly recognizing things without knowing how we do the recognizing, which...
WHAT IS ‘AFFECTIVE CHARGE’? Emotional, Sensory, Somatic Hair standing on the back of your neck Gut Feeling ‘Aha’ Sensation...
Figure 1 Assumption of Decision Situations Participants Will Describe in Context of Gary Klein's "recognition-primed decis...
Assumption is front-end innovation decision-makers will primarily be faced with non-typical situations for which non- typi...
RELEVANT EXPERIENCE? DOMAIN-RELEVANT EXPERIENCE CURSORY EXPERIENCE GENERAL EXPERIENCE
INSIGHTS
The use of intuition is a dance with rational process, not the exclusion of it
Using intuition can feel risky or uncomfortable
Using intuition is like “putting together a potpourri of experiences into one process”
Intuition was as important for choosing where to and where not to go
Intuitive process in an individual can isolate or activate teams
Intuition shows up in groups and can work for and against innovative ideas
IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTITIONERS
Dismantle the bias against intuition
Establish norms for how we talk about and externalize intuitive sense
Creating appropriate spaces for intuition
Working on the inner game of trusting one’s gut
This research explored if relevant experience and intuition were drivers of success for individual innovation decision-makers. Through field interviews and surveys, I’ve been able to surface anecdotal evidence that speaks to the links between experience, intuition, and innovation, under a practitioner-focused lens. My hope is this study can help practitioners and academics alike to better understand individual competencies and judgment under uncertainty as it emerges.

