Intuition and Innovation - What drives success?

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
This research explored if relevant experience and intuition were drivers of success for individual innovation decision-makers. Through field interviews and surveys, I’ve been able to surface anecdotal evidence that speaks to the links between experience, intuition, and innovation, under a practitioner-focused lens. My hope is this study can help practitioners and academics alike to better understand individual competencies and judgment under uncertainty as it emerges.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment