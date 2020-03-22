Successfully reported this slideshow.
RIIGIEELARVE N.DOVGAN
EELARVE  EELARVE on rahaline plaan eeldatavate tulude ja kulutuste kohta eelarveaasta jooksul.  PROGNOOSI ALUS: eelmise ...
EELARVE KOOSTAMINE JA VASTUVÕTMINE • Rahandusministeerium kogub kõigilt ministeeriumidelt rahasoovid • Ministeeriumide ett...
 EELARVE DEFITSIIT - kulud ületavad tulusid. Põhjus – maj kriis, reformid Lahendus – kärped, laenud, reserv  EELARVE ÜLE...
EELARVEPOLIITIKA MAKSUPOLIITIKA määrab milliseid makse ja mille eest riik kogub KULUPOLIITIKA tegeleb eelarve tasakaalu ho...
MITTEMAKSULISED TULUD  Tulu riigivaradelt  Riigilõiv (autonumber, pass, abielu, sünni ja surma registreerimine)  Majand...
EELARVE KULUD
EELARVE TULUD 2018
KASUTATUD ALLIKAD • Anu Toots. 2013. SOOTSIUM. 9. klassi ühiskonnaõpetuse õpik. AS Koolibri, Tallinn • https://www.err.ee/632882/graafik-2018-aasta-riigieelarve-tulud-ja-kulud
  9. 9. KASUTATUD ALLIKAD • Anu Toots. 2013. SOOTSIUM. 9. klassi ühiskonnaõpetuse õpik. AS Koolibri, Tallinn • https://www.err.ee/632882/graafik-2018-aasta-riigieelarve-tulud-ja-kulud

×