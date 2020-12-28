THUYẾT MINH QUY HOẠCH XÃ TÂN HOÀ

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 MỞ ĐẦU I. SỰ CẦN THIẾT LẬP QUY HOẠCH Xã Tân Hòa nằm ở...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 và xác định các dự án ưu tiên cần đầu tư. 2.2. Nhiệm ...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 định nội dung thể hiện bản vẽ, thuyết minh đối với Nh...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 III.2. Các nguồn tài liệu, số liệu, bản đồ - Các số l...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 Phần thứ nhất ĐÁNH GIÁ CÁC ĐIỀU KIỆN TỰ NHIÊN VÀ HIỆN...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 6,7,8,9 và gió mùa Đông Bắc kèm theo mưa phùn, rét và...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 - Đất trồng lúa 194,84 ha; chiếm 53,57% tổng diện tíc...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 - Ngành nông nghiệp đạt 28.040 triệu đồng, chiếm 19,4...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 STT Thôn Số hộ Số khẩu Thành phần dân tộc Hộ nghèo Ki...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 trên 97%. Tỷ lệ học sinh trong độ tuổi đến trường 408...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 - Nước thải: Do chưa có hệ thống thu gom nước thải, n...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 3 vụ chuyển lên cấp trên. Hàng năm Đảng bộ có nghị qu...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 + Diện tích khuôn viên ≥ 1.000m2 : không đạt + Hình t...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 - Tổng số giáo viên 30 người, tổng số học sinh 638 em...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 học là 02 người, 10 người có trình độ trung cấp, cao ...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 dựng 120m2, nhà một tầng mái bằng. Thôn chưa có sân t...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 Hiện xã có 1 điểm bưu điện văn hóa xã đáp ứng dịch vụ...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 - Chùa Lạc Lâm Tự: diện tích khuôn viên 6.700 m2 , di...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 đạt 137 nhà (chiếm 8,8%). Địa hình của xã có khu vực ...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 Hiện tại, Đồng Dong là khu nghĩa trang tập trung của ...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 • Từ nhà thờ họ Dương – Đồng Đọ - gò Vừng dài 1.200m,...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 Hạng mục Chiềudài (m) Kết cấu đường Đánh giá hiện trạ...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 - Trạm biến áp Tân Hòa 3 Tại thôn An Ninh: công suất ...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 * Trạm bơm: Trên địa bàn xã có 3 trạm bơm tưới và tiê...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 Bảng 8 : ĐÁNH GIÁ MỨC ĐỘ ĐẠT ĐƯỢC THEO QĐ 491/QĐ-TTg ...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 T T Địa điểm (điểm đầu - điểm cuối) Chiềudài (m) Kích...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 TT Tên tiêu chí Nội dung tiêu chí theo Quyết định 491...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 TT Tên tiêu chí Nội dung tiêu chí theo Quyết định 491...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 TT Tên tiêu chí Nội dung tiêu chí theo Quyết định 491...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 IV. ĐÁNH GIÁ CHUNG VỀ NHỮNG LỢI THẾ VÀ HẠN CHẾ CỦA XÃ...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 Phần thứ hai DỰ BÁO TIỀM NĂNG VÀ ĐỊNH HƯỚNG PHÁT TRIỂ...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 II. CÁC YẾU TỐ NỘI TẠI CỦA XÃ TÁC ĐỘNG ĐẾN QUY HOẠCH ...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 - Theo quy hoạch thời gian tới, tỉnh lộ 419 chạy qua ...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 TT Tên thôn Hiện trạng 2011 Năm 2015 Năm 2020 Tốc độ ...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 biến nông sản hàng hóa. Đặc biệt với lợi thế gần các ...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 XÃ TÂN HÒAGIAI ĐOẠN 2011 – 2020 Quy hoạch không gian ...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 kinh tế với tốc độ nhanh. III. QUY HOẠCH TỔNG THỂ KHÔ...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 + Các công trình xây mới theo kiến trúc nhà 1-2 tầng ...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 + Bãi rác: xã định hướng quy hoạch 01 bãi trung chuyể...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 PHẦN THỨ TƯ QUY HOẠCH SỬ DỤNG ĐẤT ĐAI XÃ TÂN HÒA GIAI...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 Bảng 12: HIỆN TRẠNG SỬ DỤNG ĐẤT NĂM 2011 STT Chỉ tiêu...
Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 - Hiện nay, quỹ đất của xã đã được khai thác đưa vào ...
  1. 1. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 MỞ ĐẦU I. SỰ CẦN THIẾT LẬP QUY HOẠCH Xã Tân Hòa nằm ở phía Đông Nam huyện Quốc Oai, cách trung tâm huyện 6,0 km và cách trung tâm thành phố Hà Nội 20 km về phía Tây Nam, xã có tổng diện tích tự nhiên 365,74ha, toàn xã có 1.670 hộ với 7.676 khẩu phân bố trong 10 thôn. Tuy cơ cấu kinh tế của xã đã có sự chuyển dịch theo hướng tích cực, cơ sở hạ tầng kỹ thuật, hạ tầng xã hội được tăng cường, thu nhập bình quân trên đầu người năm 2011 đạt 18,3 triệu đồng/người/năm; tỉ lệ lao động qua đào tạo 24,3%; tỉ lệ hộ nghèo còn ở mức 12,2%; nhưng so với 19 tiêu chí nông thôn mới thì các hạng mục này cần được nâng cấp, xây dựng mới và chỉnh trang lại sao cho phù hợp với định hướng phát triển chung của xã. Rà soát lại theo tiêu chí nông thôn mới cho thấy xã Tân Hòa có: - 06 tiêu chí đạt: Điện; Giáo dục; chợ; bưu điện; hệ thống chính trị xã hội vững mạnh; an ninh trật tự xã hội. - 13 tiêu chí còn lại chưa đạt: trong đó: + 5 tiêu chí cơ bản đạt:; Nhà ở dân cư; Y tế; Cơ cấu lao động; Trường học; Thu nhập. + 8 tiêu chí đạt từ 50% trở xuống: Quy hoạch và thực hiện quy hoạch; Giao thông nông thôn; Thuỷ lợi; Văn hóa; Cơ sở vật chất văn hoá; Tỷ lệ hộ nghèo; Hình thức tổ chức sản xuất; Môi trường. Thực hiện Nghị quyết số 03/2010/NQ-HĐND, ngày 21/4/2010 của HĐND TP. Hà Nội về xây dựng nông thôn mới thành phố Hà Nội giai đoạn 2010 - 2020, định hướng 2030; Để phấn đấu đạt 19 tiêu chí nông thôn mới vào năm 2020 việc "Quy hoạch xây dựng nông thôn mới xã Tân Hòa, huyện Quốc Oai, thành phố Hà Nội giai đoạn 2011 - 2020" là hết sức cần thiết. II. MỤC TIÊU QUY HOẠCH 2.1. Mục tiêu - Quy hoạch sử dụng đất phục vụ phát triển sản xuất nông nghiệp hàng hóa, nâng cao thu nhập của người dân; Quy hoạch không gian và hạ tầng kỹ thuật, hạ tầng xã hội phục vụ nhiệm vụ phát triển kinh tế - xã hội trên địa bàn xã giai đoạn 2011-2015 và định hướng đến năm 2020 phù hợp với "Quy hoạch tổng thể phát triển kinh tế - xã hội thành phố Hà Nội đến năm 2020 định hướng đến năm 2030", "Quy hoạch chung xây dựng thành phố Hà Nội đến năm 2030 và tầm nhìn đến năm 2050" và quy hoạch của huyện Quốc Oai đến năm 2020; - Bảo tồn, tôn tạo, phát huy các giá trị truyền thống của địa phương; - Phục vụ công tác quản lý, kiểm soát phát triển theo quy hoạch được duyệt Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 1
  2. 2. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 và xác định các dự án ưu tiên cần đầu tư. 2.2. Nhiệm vụ Phân tích và đánh giá hiện trạng về điều kiện tự nhiên, kinh tế - xã hội, hạ tầng kỹ thuật của xã và xác định động lực phát triển và định hướng phát triển kinh tế - xã hội; - Quy hoạch bố trí, sử dụng quỹ đất hợp lý và hiệu quả. - Quy hoạch phân khu vực sản xuất nông nghiệp hàng hóa, tiểu thủ công nghiệp và thương mại dịch vụ. - Quy hoạch mạng lưới điểm dân cư, nâng cấp và xây dựng hệ thống cơ sở hạ tầng thiết yếu đáp ứng các tiêu chí nông thôn mới. - Quy hoạch chi tiết khu trung tâm xã; - Đề xuất tiến độ và các giải pháp thực hiện quy hoạch. III. CÁC CĂN CỨ LẬP QUY HOẠCH III.1. Các căn cứ pháp lý - Luật xây dựng ngày 26/11/2003. - Quyết định số 491/QĐ-TTg ngày 16 tháng 04 năm 2009 của Thủ tướng Chính phủ về việc ban hành Bộ tiêu chí quốc gia về nông thôn mới. - Quyết định 193/QĐ-TTg ngày 02/02/2010 của Thủ tướng Chính phủ Phê duyệt chương trình rà soát quy hoạch xây dựng nông thôn mới. - Quyết định số 800/QĐ-TTg ngày 04/6/2010 của Thủ tướng Chính phủ phê duyệt Chương trình mục tiêu Quốc gia về xây dựng nông thôn mới giai đoạn 2010 – 2020; - Thông tư số 09/2010/TT-BXD ngày 04/8/2010 của Bộ Xây dựng quy định việc lập nhiệm vụ, đồ án quy hoạch và quản lý quy hoạch xây dựng xã nông thôn mới; - Thông tư số 26/2011/TTLT-BNNPTNT-BKHĐT-BTC ngày 13/4/2011 của Bộ Nông nghiệp & Phát triển nông thôn, Bộ Kế hoạch & Đầu tư, Bộ Tài chính hướng dẫn thực hiện Quyết định số 800/QĐ-TTg về việc phê duyệt Chương trình mục tiêu Quốc gia về xây dựng nông thôn mới giai đoạn 2010 – 2020; - Thông tư liên tịch số 13/2011/TTLT-BXD-BNNPTNT-BTN&MT ngày 18/10/2011 của Bộ Xây dựng, Bộ Nông nghiệp & PTNT, Bộ Tài nguyên & MT quy định việc lập, thẩm định, phê duyệt quy hoạch xây dựng xã nông thôn mới. - Nghị định số 08/2005/NĐ-CP, ngày 24/01/2005 của Chính phủ về quy hoạch xây dựng; - Thông tư số 17/2010/TT-BXD ngày 30/9/2010 của Bộ Xây dựng về Hướng dẫn xác định và quản lý chi phí quy hoạch xây dựng và quy hoạch đô thị; - Quyết định số 03/2008/QĐ-BXD ngày 31/03/2008 của Bộ Xây dựng quy Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 2
  3. 3. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 định nội dung thể hiện bản vẽ, thuyết minh đối với Nhiệm vụ và Đồ án quy hoạch xây dựng; - Quyết định số 21/2005/QĐ-BXD ngày 22/7/2005 của Bộ Xây dựng về việc ban hành hệ thống ký hiệu bản vẽ trong các đồ án quy hoạch xây dựng; - Quy chuẩn Quốc gia về quy hoạch xây dựng nông thôn (QCVN: 008/BXD) - Thông tư số 32/2009/TT-BXD ngày 10/9/2009 của Bộ Xây dựng V/v Quy chuẩn kỹ thuật quốc gia về quy hoạch xây dựng nông thôn mới. - Thông tư 54/2009/TT-BNNPTNT ngày 21/8/2009 của Bộ Nông nghiệp và phát triển nông thôn hướng dẫn thực hiện Bộ tiêu chí quốc gia về nông thôn mới. - Thông tư số 19/2009/TT-BTNMT ngày 02 tháng 11 năm 2009 của Bộ Tài nguyên và Môi trường về việc quy định chi tiết việc lập, điều chỉnh và thẩm định quy hoạch, kế hoạch sử dụng đất; - Thông tư số 07/2010/TT-BNNPTNT ngày 8/2/2010 của Bộ Nông nghiệp và Phát triển nông thôn hướng dẫn quy hoạch phát triển sản xuất nông nghiệp cấp xã theo Bộ tiêu chí quốc gia về nông thôn mới; - Quyết định số 2933/BGTVT-KHĐT ngày 11/5/2009 của Bộ giao thông vận tải hướng dẫn tiêu chí nông thôn mới trong lĩnh vực giao thông nông thôn. - Nghị quyết số 03/2010/NQ-HĐND ngày 21/4/2010 của HĐND thành phố Hà Nội về việc xây dựng nông thôn mới giai đoạn 2010-2020, định hướng đến năm 2030. - Quyết định số 2333/QĐ-UBND ngày 25/5/2010 của UBND thành phố Hà Nội Về việc Phê duyệt đề án xây dựng nông thôn mới giai đoạn 2010-2020, định hướng 2030; - Quyết định số 1259/QĐ-TTg ngày 26/07/2011 của Thủ tướng Chính phủ Phê duyệt Quy hoạch chung xây dựng Thủ đô Hà Nội đến năm 2030 và tầm nhìn đến năm 2050. - Quyết định số 1081/QĐ-TTg ngày 06/07/2011 của Thủ tướng Chính phủ Phê duyệt Quy hoạch tổng thể phát triển kinh tế - xã hội thành phố Hà Nội đến năm 2020 định hướng đến năm 2030. - Điều chỉnh quy hoạch tổng thể phát triển KTXH huyện Quốc Oai đến năm 2010 và định hướng đến năm 2020. - Quy hoạch đất xây dựng huyện Quốc Oai đến năm 2020. - Báo cáo chính trị Đại hội Đảng bộ xã Tân Hòa lần thứ XIX, nhiệm kỳ (2010 - 2015). - Đề án xây dựng mô hình nông thôn mới xã Tân Hòa, huyện Quốc Oai, thành phố Hà Nội. Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 3
  4. 4. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 III.2. Các nguồn tài liệu, số liệu, bản đồ - Các số liệu kinh tế xã hội xã Tân Hòa - huyện Quốc Oai - thành phố Hà Nội - Báo cáo tổng hợp số liệu kiểm kê đất đai năm 2010 và 2011 xã Tân Hòa. - Bản đồ địa chính và bản đồ kiểm kê đất năm 2010 xã Tân Hòa. - Bản đồ định hướng quy hoạch xây dựng thành phố Hà Nội 2011-2030, định hướng 2050. - Bản đồ hành chính huyện Quốc Oai. IV. PHƯƠNG PHÁP LẬP QUY HOẠCH - Áp dụng quy trình quy hoạch của các ngành hiện đang được các cơ quan quy hoạch thực hiện: - Một số phương pháp lập đề án khác áp dụng: + Phương pháp điều tra nông thôn (PRA, RRA). + Phương pháp tổng hợp và phân tích hệ thống, logic. + Phương pháp thống kê mô tả, phân tích so sánh, phân tích kinh tế. + Phương pháp chuyên gia, chuyên khảo: tham khảo ý kiến của các chuyên gia, phân tích về hiệu quả sử dụng các loại đất, kế thừa, chuyển khảo các tài liệu, nghiên cứu trước đây có liên quan. + Phương pháp KIP (Key Informat Panal): thu thập thông tin từ cán bộ địa phương và những người hiểu biết về hiện trạng và định hướng sử dụng đất trong vùng. V. ĐỐI TƯỢNG, PHẠM VI LẬP QUY HOẠCH 1. Đối tượng - Quy hoạch sử dụng đất; Quy hoạch phát triển sản xuất nông lâm thủy sản; định hướng phát triển công nghiệp – TTCN và xây dựng; định hướng phát triển thương mại và dịch vụ. - Quy hoạch phát triển hạ tầng KT - XH - MT; cơ sở hạ tầng kỹ thuật. - Quy hoạch mạng lưới điểm dân cư nông nông thôn; - Quy hoạch khu trung tâm hành chính xã 2. Phạm vi Trong ranh giới hành chính của xã (ranh giới theo bản đồ 364). Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 4
  5. 5. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 Phần thứ nhất ĐÁNH GIÁ CÁC ĐIỀU KIỆN TỰ NHIÊN VÀ HIỆN TRẠNG PHÁT TRIỂN KINH TẾ - XÃ HỘI XÃ TÂN HÒA GIAI ĐOẠN 2005 - 2010 I. CÁC ĐIỀU KIỆN TỰ NHIÊN I.1. Vị trí địa lý Xã Tân Hòa nằm ở phía Đông Nam huyện Quốc Oai, cách trung tâm huyện 6,0 km và cách trung tâm thành phố Hà Nội 20 km về phía Tây Nam. - Phía Bắc giáp xã Vân Côn huyện Hoài Đức; - Phía Đông giáp xã Tân Phú; - Phía Nam giáp xã Tiên Phương, Phụng Châu, huyện Chương Mỹ; - Phía Tây giáp xã Cộng Hòa. Xã Tân Hòa nằm trong vùng quy hoạch vành đai xanh của thành phố Hà Nội. Trên địa bàn của xã có tuyến TL419 chạy qua, nên xã có điều kiện thuận lợi trong phát triển sản xuất hàng hóa, tiếp cận thị trường để phát triển kinh tế với tốc độ cao. I.2. Đặc điểm địa hình Đặc điểm nổi bật của địa hình ở Tân Hòa là đồng bằng, xen với đồi thấp (đồi bát úp chiếm 15,2% diện tích xã), độ cao trung bình so với mặt nước biển khoảng 3,0 - 4 m. Địa hình nghiêng theo hướng từ Tây Bắc xuống Đông Nam. Khu vực Đông Bắc có độ cao lớn hơn (bình quân 3,5 - 3,8 m), khu vực Tây Nam cao trung bình 3,0 - 3,5 m. Với đặc diểm địa hình của xã như trên cho phép xây dựng các khu sản xuất hàng hóa tập trung quy mô thích hợp đối với nhiều loại cây trồng, vật nuôi trong sản xuất nông nghiệp. Tuy nhiên do ở các khu vực đồi, chủ yếu là đất ở, người dân ở chân đồi thường đào lấy mặt bằng xây dựng nên đã gây ra một số điểm sạt lở cục bộ. I.3. Khí hậu, thời tiết Tân Hòa mang các đặc điểm khí hậu vùng đồng bằng sông Hồng với 2 mùa rõ rệt. Mùa nóng kéo dài từ tháng 4 đến thắng 9, mùa khô hanh kéo dài từ tháng 10 đến tháng 3 năm sau. Nhiệt độ trung bình năm 23,40C, nhiệt độ cao nhất vào tháng 7 đạt 390C-400C, nhiệt độ thấp nhất vào tháng giêng chỉ từ 80C-100C. - Độ ẩm: Độ ẩm tương đối trung bình năm khoảng 82% và ít thay đổi trong các tháng (thường dao động từ 78 - 87%). - Chế độ gió: Do nằm trong khu vực nhiệt đới gió mùa, nên Tân Hòa chịu tác động chủ yếu của gió Đông Nam kèm gió nóng Tây Nam khô nóng trong các tháng Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 5
  6. 6. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 6,7,8,9 và gió mùa Đông Bắc kèm theo mưa phùn, rét vào các tháng 12,1,2,3. Với đặc điểm thời tiết khí hậu như trên cho phép trên địa bàn xã có thể phát triển đa dạng hóa cây trồng, gieo trồng nhiều vụ trong năm; tuy nhiên vào mùa khô do khô hạn và rét đã gây ra những khó khăn nhất định trong sản xuất nông nghiệp. I.4. Đất đai Đất đai của xã Tân Hòa chủ yếu là đất phù sa không được bồi hàng năm của hệ thống sông Đáy. Đất có thành phần cơ giới từ thịt trung bình đến thịt nhẹ; đất ít chua, dinh dưỡng trong đất tương đối khá, nghèo lân, giàu ka li. Với đặc điểm đất đai như trên cho phép trên địa bàn xã có thể phát triển nhiều loại cây trồng (lúa nước, hoa màu, cây công nghiệp ngắn ngày, rau, cây ăn quả) và có tiềm năng năng suất cao phù hợp với sản xuất thâm canh trong sản xuất nông nghiệp. I.5. Đặc điểm thủy văn nguồn nước - Nước mặt: Nguồn nước mặt của xã Tân Hòa chủ yếu được cung cấp bởi sông Đáy và khoảng 9,3 ha ao hồ đầm. Tuy nhiên, nguồn nước mặt đang đứng trước nguy cơ ô nhiễm do nước thải sản xuất và nước thải sinh hoạt chưa được sử lý triệt để chảy vào sông, ao hồ trên địa bàn xã. - Nước ngầm: Do nằm gần sông Đáy nên nước ngầm ở Tân Hòa mạch nông, thuộc loại từ mềm đến rất mềm, nhưng hàm lượng sắt trong nước khá cao, cần phải xử lý trước khi đưa vào sử dụng. I.6. Danh lam, thắng cảnh và di tích lịch sử văn hoá Tân Hòa là một xã có nhiều di tích lịch sử văn hóa đã được xếp hạng như: Chùa Lạc Lâm Tự, đình Thổ Ngõa … và các đền và miếu có trong các thôn. Các công trình đình chùa, miếu mạo mang đậm nét kiến trúc ở làng quê vùng châu thổ sông Hồng. II. HIỆN TRẠNG KINH TẾ - XÃ HỘI II.1. Hiện trạng kinh tế 1. Hiện trạng sử dụng đất Tân Hòa có tổng diện tích tự nhiên là 365,74 ha, được phân bố sử dụng như sau (hiện trạng 2011): * Đất nông nghiệp: 228,68 ha, chiếm 62,53% tổng diện tích tự nhiên Đất sản xuất nông nghiệp: 219,31 ha, chiếm 59,96% tổng diện tích tự nhiên, trong đó: + Đất trồng cây hàng năm 218,7ha, chiếm 59,80% tổng diện tích tự nhiên Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 6
  7. 7. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 - Đất trồng lúa 194,84 ha; chiếm 53,57% tổng diện tích tự nhiên (88,84% đất SX NN) - Đất trồng cây hàng năm còn lại 23,86ha, chiếm 6,52% tổng diện tích tự nhiên. + Đất trồng cây lâu năm 0,61ha, chiếm 0,17% tổng diện tích tự nhiên + Đất nuôi trồng thủy sản 9,37ha, chiếm 2,56% tổng diện tích tự nhiên * Đất phi nông nghiệp: có 134,52 ha; chiếm 36,78% tổng diện tích đất tự nhiên, trong đó: - Đất ở 72,50 ha; chiếm 53,9% diện tích đất phi nông nghiệp. - Đất chuyên dùng 45,82 ha; chiếm 34,06% diện tích đất phi nông nghiệp, trong đó:  Đất giao thông có diện tích 17,28 ha; chiếm 12,85% diện tích đất phi nông nghiệp.  Đất thủy lợi có diện tích 1825821 ha; chiếm 13,81 diện tích đất phi nông nghiệp.  Đất công trình năng lượng diện tích 0,06ha; chiếm 0,04% diện tích đất phi nông nghiệp.  Đất y tế diện tích 0,41 ha; chiếm 0,3% diện tích đất phi nông nghiệp.  Đất cơ sở giáo dục đào tạo diện tích 1,90 ha; chiếm 1,41% diện tích đất phi nông nghiệp.  Đất cơ sở thể thao diện tích 0,56 ha; chiếm 0,42% diện tích đất phi nông nghiệp.  Đất chợ diện tích 0,81 ha; chiếm 0,60% diện tích đất phi nông nghiệp - Đất tôn giáo tín ngưỡng: có 1,87ha chiếm 1,39% diện tích đất phi nông nghiệp, trong đó: - Đất nghĩa trang, nghĩa địa có 6,62 ha; chiếm 4,92% diện tích đất phi nông nghiệp. - Đất sông suối và mặt nước chuyên dùng có 7,67 ha; chiếm 5,70% diện tích đất phi nông nghiệp. * Đất chưa sử dụng: trên địa bàn xã còn 2,54ha đất chưa sử dụng, chiếm 0,69% tổng diện tích tự nhiên . 2. Một số chỉ tiêu KTXH chủ yếu năm 2011 * Tổng giá trị sản xuất năm 2011 đạt 144.815 triệu đồng: Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 7
  8. 8. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 - Ngành nông nghiệp đạt 28.040 triệu đồng, chiếm 19,4%. - Ngành CN, TTCN, XD đạt 56.020 triệu đồng, chiếm 38,68%. - Thương mại, dịch vụ và thu khác 60.755 triệu đồng, chiếm 41,95%. * Tốc độ tăng trưởng năm 2011 đạt 17,30%/năm so với năm 2010. * Tốc độ tăng trưởng trong 6 năm từ 2005-2011 đạt trung bình 14,20%/năm. Một số chỉ tiêu tổng hợp chính về sự phát triển kinh tế của xã Tân Hòa giai đoạn 2005-2010. Bảng 1: MỘTSỐCHỈTIÊUTỔNGHỢPVỀKINHTẾ-XÃHỘI TT Chỉ tiêu ĐVT Năm 2011 Cơ cấu % A Về kinh tế I Tổng GTSX 144.815 100 1 Nông lâm thủy sản 28.040 19,36 2 Công nghiệp - xây dựng 56.020 38,68 3 Thương mại - dịch vụ 60.755 41,95 II Xã Hội 1 Tổng dân số Người 7676 2 Tỷ lệ tăng dân số tự nhiên % 1,15 3 Số hộ gia đình Hộ 1670 4 Lao động Tổng số lao động trong độ tuổi Người 4.950 100 Nông nghiệp Người 1.485 30 Công nghiệp, TTCN, xây dựng Người 2.475 50 Dịch vụ, thương mại Người 990 20 5 Trình độ lao động Đã qua đào tạo Người 1200 24,3 6 Tỷ lệ lao động thiếu việc làm Số lượng người thiếu việc làm Người 350 7,3 * Nguồn: Thống kê xã Tân Hòa - 2011 II.2. Điều kiện xã hội 1. Dân số Tính đến hết tháng 12 năm 2011, dân số toàn xã có 1.670 hộ với 7.676 người, cư trú tại 10 thôn được bố trí như sau: Bảng 2: HIỆN TRẠNG DÂN SỐ XÃ TÂN HÒA Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 8
  9. 9. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 STT Thôn Số hộ Số khẩu Thành phần dân tộc Hộ nghèo Kinh Dân tộc ít người Số hộ Tỷ lệ (%) 1 Đồng Găng 109 526 525 1 18 16,5 2 Bờ Hồ 159 686 685 1 21 13,2 3 Thị Nội 131 593 590 3 18 13,7 4 Thôn Đầm 124 589 588 1 18 14,5 5 Thị Ngoại 246 1245 1244 1 26 10,6 6 Đồng Cầu 147 619 617 2 18 12,2 7 Yên Thái 149 688 685 3 16 10,7 8 Yên Mã 252 1194 1193 1 25 9,9 9 Thổ Ngõa 231 998 994 4 21 9,1 10 An Ninh 122 538 535 3 10 8,2 Toàn Xã 1670 7676 7656 20 191 11,44 2. Số lao động - Tổng số lao động trong độ tuổi của xã có 4.950 lao động, trong đó: + Ngành nông nghiệp có 1.485 lao động chiếm 30,0%. + Công nghiệp, TTCN, XD có 2.475 lao động, chiếm 50,0%. + TM, DV có 990 lao động, chiếm 20,0%. - Lao động qua đào tạo 1.200 lao động chiếm chiếm 24,3%. - Tỉ lệ lao động thiếu việc làm 7,3%. 3. Thu nhập, đời sống và kết quả giảm nghèo Hiện tại, thu nhập bình quân đầu người của người dân trong xã là 18,3 triệu đồng/người/năm bằng 1,15 lần bình quân khu vực nông thôn của huyện Quốc Oai (15,9 triệu/người/năm). Tổng số hộ nghèo toàn xã là 191 hộ trên tổng số 1.670 hộ; tỷ lệ hộ nghèo trong toàn xã năm 2011 là 11,44%. 4. Văn hoá - xã hội - môi trường 4.1. Giáo dục - Đã phổ cập giáo dục Trung học cơ sở - Tỷ lệ học sinh tốt nghiệp THCS tiếp tục học THPT, bổ túc, học nghề đạt Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 9
  10. 10. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 trên 97%. Tỷ lệ học sinh trong độ tuổi đến trường 408/410 em, đạt 99,5%. - Tỷ lệ học sinh tiểu học trong độ tuổi đến trường 638/638 em, đạt 100%. - Tỷ lệ các cháu 4-5 tuổi đến trường mầm non 450/750 cháu, đạt 60%. - Tỷ lệ lao động qua đào tạo chiếm 24,2%, chưa đạt so với tiêu chí. 4.2. Y tế - Trạm y tế xã đặt tại thôn Thị Ngoại, đã đạt chuẩn quốc gia năm 2006, diện tích khuôn viên là 1.823m², trong đó hiện trạng xây dựng 210m2 như sau: + Dãy 1 xây dựng năm 1997, đã được tu sửa năm 2008 gồm 10 phòng khám + Dãy 2 xây dựng năm 2008 gồm 2 phòng ( phòng trạm trưởng và phòng hanh chính) + Chưa có vườn trồng cây thuốc nam. + Tổng thể công trình gồm 12 phòng chức năng, phòng bệnh; có 14 giường bệnh. ngoài ra còn có các công trình phụ trợ như nhà để xe, khu vệ sinh, nhà kho; Trạm chưa có hệ thống xử lý chất thải rắn và chất thải lỏng, cần được đầu tư xây dựng. + Đội ngũ cán bộ: trạm Y tế có 5 cán bộ trong đó 01 bác sỹ, 4 y sỹ; 10 nhân viên Y tế thôn bản đã được đào tạo chuyên môn. Trạm y tế của xã cơ bản đáp ứng được nhu cầu khám chữa bệnh tuyến đầu của người dân, nhưng trang thiết bị còn thiếu cần phải đầu tư thêm. - Số người tham gia các hình thức bảo hiểm y tế của xã là 2.971 người, đạt tỷ lệ 56,3%, đạt chuẩn nông thôn mới. 4.3. Văn hoá Đến năm 2011 toàn xã có 3/10 thôn đạt danh hiệu làng văn hoá là thôn An Ninh, thôn Yên Thái và thôn Đồng Găng, đạt tỷ lệ 30%. Số hộ gia đình đạt tiêu chí gia đình văn hóa năm 2011 là 1512 hộ, đạt 89,6%. 4.4. Môi trường a. Tỷ lệ hộ dùng nước sạch hợp vệ sinh: - Xã chưa có công trình cấp nước sạch tập trung. Hiện nay 100% số hộ trong xã đều sử dụng nước giếng khoan. - Theo thống kê số hộ sử dụng nước hợp vệ sinh là 1503 hộ, đạt 90%, số công trình nhà tiêu hợp vệ sinh là 1020 hộ, đạt 61%, số hộ chăn nuôi hợp vệ sinh đạt 31,46%; số hộ có 3 công trình phụ (vệ sinh, nhà tắm, bể nước) 815 hộ, đạt 48,8%. b. Hiện trạng chất thải, nước thải: Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 10
  11. 11. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 - Nước thải: Do chưa có hệ thống thu gom nước thải, nên nước thải hiện nay chủ yếu chảy ra các ao ngòi, kênh quanh các thôn, gây ô nhiễm môi trường. - Chất thải rắn: trên địa bàn xã có 9/10 thôn có tổ thu gom rác, hàng ngày thu gom được khoảng 65% lượng rác thải sinh hoạt trên địa bàn xã, đưa về tập kết tại hố chôn lấp rác thải của xã tại khu vực đầm gạch với diện tích khoảng 1000m2, nhưng chưa được quy hoạch và sử lý, gây ô nhiễm môi trường. c. Các cơ sở sản xuất: - Các cơ sở sản xuất, kinh doanh trên địa bàn xã chủ yếu là các hộ sản xuất (80 hộ), chăn nuôi nhỏ (570 hộ), chăn nuôi xa khu dân cư (18 hộ) chưa đáp ứng được đầy đủ các yêu cầu về môi trường nhưng cũng không gây ảnh hưởng đến môi trường trong xã. d. Nghĩa trang: - Nghĩa trang, nghĩa địa: trên địa bàn xã có 01 nghĩa trang liệt sĩ tại khu đồng Rạc và 2 khu nghĩa trang nhân dân ( nghĩa trang khu gò Đồng Dong có diện tích 4,12ha, khu chiến tranh có diện tích 0,29ha), chưa đạt chuẩn. Hiện tại, Đồng Dong là khu nghĩa trang tập trung của toàn xã, đang xây dựng quy chế quản lý, hoạt động chưa đi vào quy củ. 5. Hệ thống chính trị 5.1. Hệ thống tổ chức chính trị xã hội vững mạnh - Hiện nay UBND Tân Hòa có 23 cán bộ, trong đó: 8 cán bộ công chức, 2 cán bộ hợp đồng và 13 cán bộ chuyên trách. Về trình độ chuyên môn: Đại học và trên đại học: 7 cán bộ, Cao đẳng và trung cấp: 8 cán bộ, còn lại là tốt nghiệp THPT. tỷ lệ cán bộ đạt chuẩn 85,43%. - Xã có đầy đủ các tổ chức trong hệ thống chính trị cơ sở theo quy định: - Đảng bộ xã có 12 chi bộ trực thuộc, trong đó 8 chi bộ thôn, 03 chi bộ nhà trường, 01 chi bộ cơ quan UBND xã. Tổng số Đảng viên là 131 người. - Các tổ chức đoàn thể chính trị xã đều hoạt động có hiệu quả. * Đối chiếu với tiêu chí quốc gia nông thôn mới: Đạt. 5.2. An ninh, trật tự Được sự lãnh đạo, chỉ đạo chặt chẽ của Đảng ủy, UBND xã tình hình an ninh chính trị, trật tự an toàn xã hội đã được duy trì ổn định, công tác tôn giáo được quản lý chặt chẽ. Năm 2011 đã xảy ra 16 vụ vi phạm trật tự an ninh, đã giải quyết xong 13 vụ, Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 11
  12. 12. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 3 vụ chuyển lên cấp trên. Hàng năm Đảng bộ có nghị quyết chuyên đề, UBND có kế hoạch về công tác bảo đảm an ninh trật tự. Tổ chức có hiệu quả các chủ trương, biện pháp bảo vệ an ninh trật tự đảm bảo cho những hoạt động thường xuyên của các tổ chức chính trị xã hội, và những nhiệm vụ trọng tâm của địa phương.. Phong trào toàn dân bảo vệ an ninh trật tự đạt khá. * Đối chiếu với tiêu chí quốc gia nông thôn mới: Đạt. III. ĐÁNH GIÁ HIỆN TRẠNG HẠ TẦNG KT-XH-MT CỦA XÃ III.1. Hạ tầng xã hội 1. Trụ sở cơ quan, công trình sự nghiệp 1.1. Trụ sở Đảng ủy, HĐND, UBND xã Hiện trạng trụ sở Đảng ủy, UBND và HĐND xã nằm chung khuôn viên, với diện tích đất 4.506 m2 . Hiện trạng xây dựng: Gồm 3 dãy nhà chính: Dãy nhà 1: Nhà 2 tầng nằm chính diện gồm có 17 phòng với diện tích xây dựng 780m2 . Chất lượng xây dựng tốt. Dãy nhà 2: 1 tầng, mái bằng, vị trí phía bên phải cổng vào, nhà gồm 4 phòng (2 phòng ban công an, 1 phòng tiếp dân, bộ phận 1 cửa), diện tích xây dựng 100 m2, đang sử dụng tốt. Hội trường phía đông UB: nhà cấp 3 diện tích xây dựng 225m2 (gồm hội trường và ban thông tin của xã). Chất lượng xây dựng tốt. Ngoài ra còn có các công trình phụ trợ khác như nhà để xe, khu vệ sinh, có diện tích xây dựng khoảng 100 m2 chất lượng trung bình. Mật độ xây dựng đạt 18,3%. 1.2. Trụ sở HTX dịch vụ nông nghiệp Trụ sở HTX dịch vụ nông nghiệp nằm trong khuôn viên trụ sở HĐND – UBND có 2 phòng làm việc. Tổng số người tham gia trong HTX NN là 1363 hộ (với 2.650 xã viên). Ban quản trị HTX có 5 người: chủ nhiệm, phó chủ nhiệm, kiểm soát và 2 kế toán. Tổng doanh thu năm 2011 là 320 triệu đồng, * So với tiêu chí nông thôn mới: Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 12
  13. 13. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 + Diện tích khuôn viên ≥ 1.000m2 : không đạt + Hình thức tổ chức hoạt động chưa hiệu quả: không đạt Đánh giá chung: không đạt 2. Hạ tầng ngành giáo dục 2.1. Trường cấp THCS - Tổng số cán bộ, giáo viên 32 người (trong đó: công chức 29 người, hợp đồng 03), về chuyên môn: trình độ Đại học và trên đại học là 4 người, 21 người có trình độ trung cấp, cao đẳng, 7 nhân viên khác. Tỷ lệ giáo viên đạt chuẩn là 100%. Năm học 2011-2012 trường có 410 học sinh. - Tỷ lệ học sinh lớp 9 tốt nghiệp là 95,3%. - Diện tích khuôn viên: 5.334m2 , bình quân 13,01 m2 /học sinh. Dự kiến đến năm 2020 có 500 học sinh, bình quân 10,7 m2 /học sinh. Như vậy đã đủ diện tích. - Hiện trạng xây dựng: Tổng diện tích xây dựng 840 m2 , gồm 3 dãy nhà: + Dãy nhà 1: nhà kiên cố 2 tầng, có 8 phòng học, tổng diện tích xây dựng 550 m2 . Chất lượng xây dựng trung bình, tuy nhiên tường có dấu hiệu bị xuống cấp, bị bong tróc. + Dãy nhà 2: nhà kiên cố 2 tầng có 10 phòng học, tổng diện tích xây dựng 650m2 . Chất lượng xây dựng còn lại tốt. Hiện nay mới đưa vào sử dụng 5 phòng tầng 1, 5 phòng tầng 2 bên thi công chưa bàn giao công trình. + Dãy nhà 3: nhà kiên cố 2 tầng gồm 6 phòng, tổng diện tích xây dựng 300m2 . đã hoàn thiện nhưng chưa được đưa vào sử dụng do bên thi công chưa bàn giao công trình. + Dãy nhà 4: nhà mái bằng 1 tầng gồm 5 phòng: 2 phòng giám hiệu, phòng họp, 1 phòng thiết bị, 1 phòng tổng hợp gồm văn thứ, y tế, thư viện. Tổng diện tích xây dựng 225m2 + Các hạng mục phụ trợ gồm: công trình vệ sinh, nhà để xe, phòng trực, cổng trường đang trong quá trình hoàn thiện, hệ thống tường bao còn thấp cần được nâng cao để đảm bảo an toàn. Mật độ xây dựng đạt 20,15%. Trường chưa có cơ sở vật chất đạt chuẩn Quốc gia. * Đối chiếu với tiêu chí Quốc gia nông thôn mới: Chưa đạt. 2.2. Trường Tiểu học Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 13
  14. 14. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 - Tổng số giáo viên 30 người, tổng số học sinh 638 em. Tỷ lệ học sinh trong độ tuổi đến trường đạt 100%. - Diện tích khuôn viên: 4.043 m2 , bình quân 6,34 m2 /học sinh - Hiện trạng xây dựng: Trường gồm 3 dãy nhà: + Dãy 1: Nhà 2 tầng gồm12 phòng học, diện tích xây dựng: 450 m2 , đưa vào sử dụng năm 1996, hiện trạng đã xuống cấp. + Dãy 2: Nhà 2 tầng gồm 8 phòng học, diện tích xây dựng: 300 m2 , đưa vào sử dụng năm 2010, chất lượng xây dựng tốt. + Dãy 3: khu hiệu bộ 2 tầng gồm 7 phòng, diện tích xây dựng 250 m2 gồm 2 phòng giám hiệu, 1 phòng họp, 1 phòng kế toán, 1 phòng thiết bị, 1 phòng kho sách, 1 phòng y tế. + Các công trình phụ trợ như: nhà để xe giáo viên, khu vệ sinh học sinh, giáo viên được đưa vào sử dụng năm 2010, chất lượng xây dựng còn tốt. Mật độ xây dựng đạt 14,5%. Trường chưa có cơ sở vật chất đạt chuẩn Quốc gia. * Đối chiếu với tiêu chí Quốc gia nông thôn mới: Chưa đạt. 2.3. Trường mầm non - Tổng số giáo viên 15 người, trong đó trình độ chuyên môn: Đại học và trên đại học là 3 người, 12 người có trình độ trung cấp, cao đẳng. - Tổng số trẻ trong độ tuổi mầm non toàn xã có 450 cháu. - Trường có tổng diện tích: 6.836m2 , bình quân 15,2 m2 /cháu, chia ra 3 điểm trường. * Điểm trường Yên Thái: - Tổng số giáo viên 12 người, về chuyên môn: trình độ Đại học và trên đại học là 02 người, 10 người có trình độ trung cấp, cao đẳng. - Tổng số học sinh 200 cháu, bình quân 4,5 m2 /cháu. - Diện tích trường 900m2 , hiện có 2 dãy phòng, 1 dãy 2 tầng gồm 8 phòng học, 1 dãy nhà cấp 4 gồm 2 phòng (1 phòng giám hiệu, 1 chức năng) => nhu cầu: xây dựng lại khu nhà cấp 4 thành khu 2 tầng gồm 3 phòng học, 1 phòng giáo viên, nhà ăn, phòng kho. Mật độ xây dựng đạt 33,4%. * Điểm trường Thị Nội 1: - Tổng số giáo viên 12 người, về chuyên môn: trình độ Đại học và trên đại Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 14
  15. 15. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 học là 02 người, 10 người có trình độ trung cấp, cao đẳng. - Tổng số học sinh 200 cháu, bình quân 28 m2 /cháu. - Diện tích khuôn viên 5600 m2 , hiện có 1 dãy 10 phòng gồm 8 phòng học và 1 phòng chức năng, 1 phòng hiệu bộ. Đã có khu nhà để xe nhưng chưa đảm bảo. Mật độ xây dựng đạt 5,35%. * Điểm trường Thị Nội 2: - Tổng số giáo viên 3 người, về chuyên môn: trình độ Đại học và trên đại học là 01 người, 2 người có trình độ trung cấp, cao đẳng, 1 cô nuôi. - Tổng số học sinh 50 cháu, bình quân 6,72 m2 /cháu. - Diện tích trường 336m2 , hiện có 2 phòng học, xây 1 tầng mái bằng. Nhu cầu: xây dựng, 1 phòng giáo viên, nhà ăn, tường rào, sân. Mật độ xây dựng đạt 29,8%. * Đối chiếu với tiêu chí Quốc gia nông thôn mới: Chưa đạt. 2.4. Đánh giá mức độ đạt được theo quyết định 491/QĐ-TTg Bảng 3: BẢNG TỔNG HỢP ĐÁNH GIÁ THEO QUYẾT ĐỊNH 491/QĐ-TTg Hạng mục Hiện trạng Tiêu chí theo quyết định 491/QĐ-TTg Diện tích /học sinh(m2) Số phòng còn thiếu CSVC đạt chuẩn QG CSVC đạt chuẩn QG Đánh giá chung Trường THPT 39,4 95% Cơ bản đạt Trường THCS 13,01 8 70% 100% Chưa đạt Trường TH 6,57 5 75% 100% Chưa đạt Mẫu giáo 17,8 8 85% 100% Chưa đạt 3. Hạ tầng ngành văn hóa, thể thao 3.1. Thiết chế văn hóa, thể thao cấp xã - Sân thể thao xã chưa có. - Nhà văn hóa xã chưa có. 3.2. Thiết chế văn hóa, thể thao các thôn a. Văn hóa thôn Hiện nay xã đã có 4/10 thôn đã có nhà văn hóa thôn, trong đó 3 nhà chất lượng xây dựng còn tốt, riêng NVH thôn Thổ Ngõa hiện nay là nhà cấp 4 đã hỏng. + Thôn Yên Thái: đã có NVH thôn, diện tích khuôn viên 381m2, diện tích xây Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 15
  16. 16. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 dựng 120m2, nhà một tầng mái bằng. Thôn chưa có sân thể thao. + Thôn Thổ Ngõa: đã có NVH thôn, diện tích khuôn viên 700m2, diện tích xây dựng 80m2, nhà cấp 4 đã xuống cấp. Sân thể thao 465m2. + Thôn Thị Ngoại: đã có NVH thôn, diện tích khuôn viên 465m2, diện tích xây dựng 120m2, nhà một tầng mái bằng. Thôn chưa có sân thể thao. + Thôn Đồng Găng: đã có NVH thôn, diện tích khuôn viên 450m2, diện tích xây dựng 120m2, nhà một tầng mái bằng. Thôn chưa có sân thể thao. Trên thực tế theo số liệu tổng kiểm kê đất của xã tính đến 31/12/2011, không có đất văn hóa thôn Thổ Ngõa, do vậy trong kỳ quy hoạch vẫn đưa vào quy hoạch mới. • So với tiêu chí nông thôn mới: Chưa đạt (đạt 30%) Bảng 4: TỔNG HỢP ĐÁNH GIÁ THEO QUYẾT ĐỊNH 491/QĐ-TTG TT Tên thôn Diện tích khuôn viên (m2) Diện tích xây dựng (m2) Đánh giá chất lượng Quyết định 491/QĐ-TTg (DTKV m2) Đánh giá chung I Nhà văn hóa xã Chưa có ≥1000 Chưa đạt II Nhà văn hóa thôn 1 Yên Thái 720 120 Tốt ≥500 Đạt 2 Thị Ngoại 465 120 Tốt ≥500 Đạt 3 Đồng Găng 450 120 Tốt ≥500 Đạt 4 Thổ Ngõa 700 80 Kém ≥500 Chưa đạt 5 6 thôn còn lại Chưa có ≥500 Chưa đạt b. Thể thao các thôn Trong 10 thôn hiện nay chỉ có sân thể thao thôn An Ninh 720m2, chất lượng xuống cấp cần được cải tạo và điểm thể thao thôn Thị Ngoại 200 m2, nhưng đã bỏ không sử dụng nhiều năm. Như vậy toàn xã hiện có 3 nhà văn hóa thôn đạt tiêu chí nông thôn mới, tuy nhiên để đảm bảo hoạt động văn hóa thể thao tốt hơn, trong thời gian tới cần đầu tư các thiết bị phục vụ cho các nhà văn hóa thôn. * Đối chiếu với tiêu chí Quốc gia nông thôn mới: Chưa đạt. 4. Hạ tầng bưu chính, viễn thông * Điểm bưu điện Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 16
  17. 17. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 Hiện xã có 1 điểm bưu điện văn hóa xã đáp ứng dịch vụ bưu điện và nhu cầu mua sách báo, tạp chí của nhân dân trong xã. Đây là công trình nằm trong chương trình phát triển hệ thống điểm bưu điện văn hoá xã, phường thị trấn của nghành bưu điện. Diện tích khuôn viên 150m2 , hiện trạng xây dựng bao gồm 1 nhà bán kiên cố 1 tầng, diện tích xây dựng 48 m2 bao gồm 2 phòng; 1 phòng giao dịch và 1 phòng nghỉ của cán bộ, chất lượng trung bình. * So với tiêu chí nông thôn mới: Cơ bản Đạt * Đường truyền Internet Hiện nay 100% các thôn trên địa bàn xã đã có đường truyền internet. Các trung tâm như UBND xã, trạm y tế, các cấp trường học, .. đã kết nối Internet. Tỷ lệ hộ có điện thoại cố định đạt 42,5%. Tỷ lệ các hộ có ti vi đạt ≥ 95% * So với tiêu chí nông thôn mới: Đạt 5. Hạ tầng y tế - Nhân lực: Cán bộ trạm y tế 05người (01 bác sỹ, 04 y sỹ), và 10 nhân viên Y tế thôn bản đã được đào tạo chuên môn. Ngoài ra trong xã còn có 04 cơ sở y tế tư nhân khám và chữa bệnh được cấp phép hành nghề. - Diện tích khuôn viên: 1.823 m2 , trong đó hiện trạng xây dựng 210m2 như sau: + Dãy 1 xây dựng năm 1997, đã được tu sửa năm 2008 gồm 10 phòng khám + Dãy 2 xây dựng năm 2008 gồm 2 phòng ( phòng trạm trưởng và phòng hanh chính) + Chưa có vườn trồng cây thuốc nam. Mật độ xây dựng đạt 11,52%. • So với tiêu chí nông thôn mới: Đạt 6. Chợ nông thôn và các cơ sở thương mại dịch vụ khác Hiện nay trên địa bàn xã có chợ So với diện tích 6.343m2, được xây dựng theo tiêu chuẩn chợ hạng 3, chất lượng còn tốt. Hiện nay chợ do UBND xã quản lý, cơ bản đáp ưng nhu cầu mua, bán của nhân dân. * So với tiêu chí nông thôn mới: Đạt 7. Di tích lịch sử văn hóa 7.1. Đã được xếp hạng Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 17
  18. 18. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 - Chùa Lạc Lâm Tự: diện tích khuôn viên 6.700 m2 , diện tích xây dựng 4.000m2 chất lượng xuống cấp nghiêm trọng cần được tu bổ, chùa được Bộ văn hóa xếp hạng. - Đình Thổ Ngõa: diện tích khuôn viên 1.849 m2 , diện tích xây dựng 250m2 chất lượng cơ bản còn tốt, Đình được Sở văn hóa thể thao xếp hạng. 7.2. Chưa được xếp hạng - Đình thôn An Ninh: diện tích khuôn viên 320 m2, diện tích xây dựng 160m2, nhà cấp 4, chất lượng tốt. - Chùa Đọ: diện tích khuôn viên 8.958 m2, diện tích xây dựng 960m2, nhà ngói cấp 4, chất lượng tốt. - Miếu Yên Mã: diện tích khuôn viên 42 m2, diện tích xây dựng 42m2, nhà ngói cấp 4, chất lượng tốt. - Miếu chợ So: diện tích khuôn viên 180 m2, diện tích xây dựng 120m2, chất lượng tốt. - Miếu thôn Bờ Hồ: diện tích khuôn viên 50 m2, diện tích xây dựng 50m2, nhà ngói cấp 4, chất lượng tốt. - Miếu thôn Yên Thái: diện tích khuôn viên 76 m2, diện tích xây dựng 76m2, nhà ngói cấp 4, chất lượng tốt. - Nhà thờ họ Giáo: diện tích khuôn viên 1320 m2, hiện nay đang được xây dựng lại diện tích xây dựng 250m2. - Quán Trúc: diện tích khuôn viên 3.099 m2, diện tích xây dựng 76m2, nhà ngói cấp 4, chất lượng tốt. - Cầu Trê: diện tích khuôn viên 184 m2, diện tích xây dựng 45m2, nhà ngói cấp 4, chất lượng tốt. - Cầu Thạch Môn: diện tích khuôn viên 57 m2, diện tích xây dựng 45m2, nhà ngói cấp 4, chất lượng tốt. - Ban Đồng Găng: diện tích khuôn viên 382 m2, diện tích xây dựng 50m2, nhà ngói cấp 4, chất lượng tốt. 8. Nhà ở dân cư nông thôn Tổng toàn xã có 1.557 nóc nhà, trong đó: nhà ≥1 tầng trở lên 333 nhà (chiếm 21,38%); nhà cấp 4 có 1147 nhà (chiếm 73,7%); nhà tạm rột nát 77 nhà (chiếm 4,9%). Tổng số nhà đạt chuẩn bộ xây dựng 1420 nóc nhà (chiếm 91,2%); nhà chưa Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 18
  19. 19. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 đạt 137 nhà (chiếm 8,8%). Địa hình của xã có khu vực đồi bát úp và đồng bằng, nhà ở dân cư ở 2 khu vực cũng có điều kiện khác nhau. Các hộ ở khu vực đồi tập trung ở thôn Đồng Cầu, Thị Nội, Thị Ngoại có diện tích đất ở khá cao (1.000 – 2.000m2 ), thường có nhà và vườn cây lâu năm. Còn các hộ ở khu vực thấp, diện tích đất ở nhỏ hơn (1.00– 300m2 ), các nhà thường liền nhau. Bảng 5: HIỆN TRẠNG NHÀ Ở DÂN CƯ XÃ TÂN HÒA ĐÁNH GIÁ THEO QUYẾT ĐỊNH 491/TTg TT Tên thôn Hiện trạng Đánh giá theo QĐ 491/QĐ-TTg Tổng Nhà mái bằng Nhà cấp 4 Nhà Tạm Tỷ lệ nhà đạt chuẩn BXD (%) Nhà đạt tiêu chuẩn BXD (%) Không có nhà tạm, dột nát Đánh giá chung 1 Yên Mã 247 55 165 27 86,0 ≥90 Không Chưa đạt 2 Thổ Ngõa 195 39 151 5 92,0 ≥90 Không Chưa đạt 3 Bờ Hồ 150 38 110 2 94,0 ≥90 Không Đạt 4 An Ninh 128 44 79 5 93,0 ≥90 Không Chưa đạt 5 Đồng Găng 105 10 94 1 97,0 ≥90 Không Đạt 6 Thị Nội 121 24 87 10 89,5 ≥90 Không Chưa đạt 7 Đồng Cầu 112 9 103 98,0 ≥90 Không Đạt 8 Đầm 109 38 71 98,0 ≥90 Không Đạt 9 Yên Thái 145 22 98 25 80,3 ≥90 Không Chưa đạt 10 Thị Ngoại 245 54 189 2 93,6 ≥90 Không Đạt TOÀN XÃ 1557 333 1147 77 91,2 ≥90 Không Chưa đạt * So với tiêu chí nông thôn mới: Cơ bản đạt 9. Nghĩa trang Trên địa bàn xã có tổng diện tích nghĩa trang liệt sĩ, nghĩa trang nhân dân 6,62 ha, trong đó: * Nghĩa trang liệt sĩ tại khu đồng Rạc diện tích 1.717m2 chất lượng hiện nay đã xuống cấp cần được chỉnh trang xây dựng lại. * Nghĩa trang nhân dân gồm có 2 khu vực chính ( nghĩa trang khu gò Đồng Dong có diện tích 4,12ha, khu chiến tranh có diện tích 0,29ha), và một số rải rác ở các thôn do lịch sử để lại. Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 19
  20. 20. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 Hiện tại, Đồng Dong là khu nghĩa trang tập trung của toàn xã, đang xây dựng quy chế quản lý, hoạt động chưa đi vào quy củ. Bảng 6: HIỆN TRẠNG NGHĨA TRANG, NGHĨA ĐỊA TOÀN XÃ TT Tên xứ đồng Tên thôn ĐVT Diện tích Đánh giá hiện trạng 1 Nghĩa trang liệt sĩ (đồng Rạc) Toàn xã m2 1717 Xuống cấp 2 Nghĩa trang khu chiến tranh Toàn xã m2 2938 Không đảm bảo 3 Nghĩa trang khu Đồng Dong Toàn xã m2 41213 Không đảm bảo 4 Các điểm nghĩa trang rải rác Toàn xã m2 20332 Không đảm bảo Tổng số 66200 Không đảm bảo III.2. Đánh giá hạ tầng kỹ thuật 1. Hiện trạng hệ thống giao thông * Giao thông nông thôn: - Trên địa bàn xã có tuyến tỉnh lộ 419 chạy qua, dài 2,4km, đã được trải nhựa. - Có 114 tuyến do xã quản lý với chiều dài 26,23km, trong đó có: + Hệ thống đường liên xã có 3 tuyến với tổng chiều dài 3,6km, hiện đã trải nhựa và bê tông hóa 3,0km, (trong đó 1,2km đã xuống cấp) chiếm 83,3%, còn 0,6km đường đất.Cụ thể: • Tuyến Tân Phú – Tân Hòa dài 1,2km, mặt đường bê tông rộng 3,5m, nền 5,5m . • Tuyến từ tỉnh lộ 419 – Phụng Châu dài 0,9km, mặt đường bê tông rộng 4m, dài 0,3km, đoạn còn lại là đường đất 0,6km. • Tuyến Từ đường 419 – xã Tiên Phương dài 1,5km, mặt đường bê tông rộng 3m, nền đường 7m. + Hệ thống đường liên thôn gồm 5 tuyến với tổng chiều dài 4,96km, hiện bê tông hóa được 2,59km (đạt 52,2%) đường còn tốt, còn lại 0,58 km đường cấp phối và 1,79km đường đất (chiếm 47,8%) cần được bê tông hóa. Cụ thể: • Đường kênh N24: dài 0,9km, trong đó đã cứng hóa 400m, mặt rộng 4m, nền 5,5m, còn lại 500m đường đất rộng nền 5,5m. • Từ cống máng 7 – Cống Si, dài 570m, mặt đường bê tông 3,5m, nền 4,5m.. Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 20
  21. 21. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 • Từ nhà thờ họ Dương – Đồng Đọ - gò Vừng dài 1.200m, mặt đường rộng 3,5m, nền 4m. Trong đó có 580m đường cấp phối, 620m đường đất xấu. • Từ máng 7 – nhà Ô Thành dài 1.290m, mặt đường 4m, nền 4,5m. Trong đó có 620m đường bê tông còn tốt, 670m đường đất xấu. • Tuyến Thị Nội – Thôn An Ninh dài 1.000m, mặt đường bê tông rộng 3,5m, nền 4,5m, còn tốt. + Các tuyến đường làng, ngõ xóm có 106 tuyến với tổng chiều dài 13,02km, đã bê tông hóa được 3,42 km (đạt 24,8%), còn lại 1,4 km đường cấp phối, 1,3km đường lát gạch và 7,6km đường đất chất lượng kém (chiếm 75,20%) cần được bê tông hóa. * Giao thông nội đồng: - Giao thông nông thôn có 25 tuyến, tổng chiều dài 12,655km, trong đó có 0,62km là đường bê tông (chiếm 4,9%), còn lại 12,035km là đường đất ( chiếm 95,1%). Trong đó có 5 tuyến trục nội đồng, tổng chiều dài 4,05km, toàn bộ là đường đất, cần được mở rộng và cứng hóa.Các tuyến chính gồm: • Tuyến Đìa 08/3 dài 1.500m, nền rộng 8m, mặt đường đất rộng 6m. • Từ ThônAn Ninh – Xã Cộng Hòa dài 800m, nền rộng 2,5m, mặt rộng 2,5m. • Máng Đại Thành dài 800m, nền rộng 4,5m, mặt đường đất rộng 3,5m. • Đường khổ 3 Sào dài 550m, nền rộng 2,5m, mặt đường đất rộng 2,5m. • Đường đồng Lạng dài 400m, nền rộng 2,5m, mặt đường đất rộng 2,5m. Nhìn chung mật độ đường giao thông của xã ở mức độ trung bình với mật độ 5,38km đường các loại/km2; song chất lượng đường xuống cấp, thiếu rãnh thoát nước, đường nội đồng chủ yếu là đường đất. So với tiêu chí nông thôn mới đường giao thông của Tân Hòa chưa đạt. Bảng 7: HIỆN TRẠNG TỔNG HỢP GIAO THÔNG TOÀN XÃ Hạng mục Chiềudài (m) Kết cấu đường Đánh giá hiện trạng Bê tông (nhựa) Cấp phối Đất Khác Tốt tr. bình x.cấp Tổng số 36631 12.025 1983 21629 994 7434 2580 26617 A. Đường nông thôn 23976 11405 1983 9594 994 6814 2580 14582 Tỉ lệ (%) 96,947 46,116 2 8,0183 38,79 4,01 9 27,5 5 10,432 58,962 1. Tuyến Tỉnh lộ 419 2.400 2400 - - 2.400 Tỉ lệ (%) 100 100 100 2. Giao thông thôn xóm 21576 9005 1983 9594 994 6814 180 14582 Tỉ lệ (%) 100,00 41,74 9,19 44,47 4,61 31,5 0,83 67,58 Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 21
  22. 22. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 Hạng mục Chiềudài (m) Kết cấu đường Đánh giá hiện trạng Bê tông (nhựa) Cấp phối Đất Khác Tốt tr. bình x.cấp 8 - Đường xã, liên xã 3600 3000 600 1800 1800 Tỉ lệ (%) 100 83 17 50 50 - Đường liên thôn 4960 2590 580 1790 2590 2370 Tỉ lệ (%) 100 52 12 36 52 48 - Đường ngõ xóm 13016 3415 1403 7204 994 2424 180 10412 Tỉ lệ (%) 95 25 10 52 7 18 1 76 + Đường trục thôn 6711 2642 783 3086 200 1651 180 4880 Tỉ lệ (%) 100 39 12 46 3 25 3 73 - Đường nhánh 6305 773 620 4118 794 773 5532 Tỉ lệ (%) 89 11 9 58 11 11 78 B. Giao thông nội đồng 12655 620 12035 620 12035 Tỉ lệ (%) 99,921 4,9 95,1 4,9 95,1 - Trục chính nội đồng 4050 4050 4050 Tỉ lệ (%) 100 100 - Nhánh nội đồng 8605 620 7985 620 7985 Tỉ lệ (%) 100,0 7,2 92,8 2. Hệ thống điện nông thôn Lưới điện ở Tân Hòa mới bàn giao cho ngành điện quản lý 1 trạm ở thôn An Ninh, còn lại 4 trạm điện do hợp tác xã tư nhân quản lý. Hiện nay 100% số hộ được sử dụng điện lưới thường xuyên, an toàn.. 3.1. Nguồn điện Nguồn điện xã Tân Hòa được lấy từ tuyến dây 10kV hướng tuyến chạy từ Vân Côn (huyện Hoài Đức) qua thôn An Ninh, đến các trạm điện 2, 4 của xã và tuyến 35KV từ huyện Chương Mỹ đến các trạm 1,3,5 của xã. 3.2. Trạm biến áp Toàn xã hiện tại có 05 TBA tổng công suất 1.330 KVA, cụ thể: - Trạm biến áp Tân Hòa 1 Tại Yên Thái: công suất 320 KVA, cấp điện cho 600 hộ; - Trạm biến áp Tân Hòa 2 Tại thôn Thổ Ngõa: công suất 400 KVA, cấp điện cho 400 hộ; Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 22
  23. 23. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 - Trạm biến áp Tân Hòa 3 Tại thôn An Ninh: công suất 180 KVA, cấp điện cho 60 hộ; - Trạm biến áp Tân Hòa 4 Tại thôn Thị Nội: công suất 250 KVA, cấp điện cho 500 hộ, hiện nay đã quá tải; - Trạm biến áp Tân Hòa 5 tại đồng Găng: công suất 180 KVA, cấp điện cho 350 hộ; 3.3. Đường dây trung thế Tổng chiều dài đường dây cao thế 35kVA trên địa bàn xã có chiều dài 3,5km 3.4. Đường dây hạ thế Tổng chiều dài các tuyến hạ thế chính 15,2km, trong đó toàn bộ đã được nâng cấp cải tạo theo chương trình REE 2 của Thành phố đạt tiêu chuẩn. 3. Hệ thống cấp nước sinh hoạt Trên địa bàn xã hiện chưa có hệ thống cấp nước sạch tập trung, nguồn nước sử dụng chủ yếu là nước giếng khoan, nước mưa phục vụ cho sinh hoạt gia đình và sản xuất. - Theo thống kê số hộ sử dụng nước hợp vệ sinh là 1503 hộ, đạt 90%,số công trình nhà tiêu hợp vệ sinh là 1020 hộ, đạt 61%, số hộ chăn nuôi hợp vệ sinh đạt 31,46%; số hộ có 3 công trình phụ (vệ sinh, nhà tắm, bể nước) 815 hộ, đạt 48,8%. 4. Hệ thống thủy lợi và thoát nước 2.1. Thoát nước Nhìn chung hệ thống thoát nước trên địa bàn xã còn rất kém, theo điều tra, hầu như các trục giao thông liên xã, trục xã, liên thôn đều không có rãnh thoát nước; nếu có thì cũng không đạt chuẩn. Các rãnh thoát chủ yếu bằng đất, xuống cấp cần được đầu tư nâng cấp. Đối với hệ thống thoát nước chung toàn xã nước thải và nước mặt hiện nay theo hình thức tự chảy (đang sử dụng mương tiêu thoát nước mặt và thoát nước thải chung). Nước thải cục bộ được thoát ra những điểm trũng và những hồ, ao trong khu dân cư, và thoát vào hệ thống mương tiêu thoát chung của xã. Hướng thoát nước chính của xã theo 2 vùng: Vùng phía Đông tỉnh lộ 419 thoát nước về tuyến kênh tiêu Đồng Đọ và chảy qua thôn An Ninh ra sông Đáy; khu vực phía Tây tỉnh lộ 419 thoát nước về rãnh thoát và tập trung thoát ra kênh Đồng Chành và chảy ra sông Đầm Bung. Phần lớn nước thải sinh hoạt không được xử lý trước khi thải vào hệ thống chung nên có hiện tượng gây ô nhiễm môi trường. 2.2. Hệ thống công trình thủy lợi Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 23
  24. 24. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 * Trạm bơm: Trên địa bàn xã có 3 trạm bơm tưới và tiêu, có tổng công suất 6.000m3 /h, hiện đã chủ động tưới và tiêu cho diện tích đất sản xuất nông nghiệp. Trong đó: - Trạm bơm Đồng Rạc: đây là trạm bơm dã chiến gồm 1 máy công suất 1.000m3 /h, trong quy hoạch khu vực ruộng chuyển cơ bản sang đất phi nông nghiệp, nên không cần xây dựng lại. - Trạm bơm tưới An Ninh gồm 2 tổ máy công suất 2.000m3 /h trạm được xây dựng năm 1991, hiện tại trạm bơm đã bị xuống cấp, cần cải tạo thay máy mới. - Trạm bơm tưới Cầu Trắng gồm 1 tổ máy công suất 1.000m3 /h trạm được xây dựng năm 1993, hiện tại trạm bơm đã bị xuống cấp nặng, cần cải tạo thay máy mới. * Hệ thống kênh mương: Tổng số có 17 tuyến kênh do xã quản lý. Tổng chiều dài các tuyến kênh này là 17.300m, trong đó 4.560m là kênh đã kiên cố hóa (chiếm 26,36%), còn lại 12.740m là kênh đất (tỷ lệ 73,64%). Kênh tưới có chiều dài 14.380m, trong đó 4.560m là kênh đã kiên cố hóa (chiếm 31,71%), còn lại 9.820m là kênh đất (tỷ lệ 68,29%). Hệ thống kênh tiêu 100% chưa được cứng hóa. Đánh giá hiện trạng thuỷ lợi xã Tân Hòa: Cơ bản đáp ứng được cho sản xuất nông nghiệp, một số diện tích còn bị ngập úng khi có mưa lớn. Các công trình đầu mối cần được nâng cấp, tu sửa, kiên cố hoá để đáp ứng được yêu cầu sản xuất trong giai đoạn tới. * Hệ thống cầu cống nội đồng Trên địa bàn toàn xã có tổng số 3 cầu các loại: Cầu Trắng dài 9m, cầu Trọ Trê dài 9m, cầu chợ So dài 10m, nhìn chung chất lượng các cầu này còn tốt. Ngoài ra còn có các cầu nhỏ bắc qua mương phục vụ nhân dân đi lại sản xuất. Các cầu này đã hư hỏng cần nâng cấp. Trên địa bàn toàn xã có tổng số 51 cống nội đồng trong đó 26 cống xây (14 cái đã hỏng, xuống cấp) và 25 cống tròn các loại (14 cái đã hỏng, xuống cấp). * Đối chiếu với tiêu chí Quốc gia nông thôn mới: Chưa đạt. Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 24
  25. 25. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 Bảng 8 : ĐÁNH GIÁ MỨC ĐỘ ĐẠT ĐƯỢC THEO QĐ 491/QĐ-TTg T T Địa điểm (điểm đầu - điểm cuối) Chiềudài (m) Kích thước kênh Kết cấu kênh Đánh giá hiện trạng Rộng mặt (m) Rộng đáy (m) Chiều sâu (m) Xây Lát mái Đất Tỷ lệ km được kiên cố hóa (%) Đáp ứng tưới, tiêu chủ động (%) Đánh giá Toàn xã - - - 4.56 0 - 16.03 0 22,15 190 I Các tuyến kênh tỉnh và huyện quản lý - - 3.290 - 95 1 Máng 7 (Từ cống Sy - Đồng Đọ) 2.190 4,00 1,00 2.190 95 Chưa đạt 2 Kênh N24 (Từ cống 7A - Trạm điện) 1.100 2,50 0,90 1.100 95 Chưa đạt II Các tuyến kênh do xã quản lý 17.300 4.56 0 12.74 0 26,36 95 1 Mương trạm bơm An Ninh 1.720 0,80 0,80 1.460 260 95 Chưa đạt 2 Mương bãi 960 1,00 0,80 960 95 Chưa đạt 3 Mương đồng Lạm 1.800 1,20 0,80 1.800 95 Chưa đạt 4 Mương 3 sào 1.600 1,30 0,80 1.600 95 Chưa đạt 5 Mương (tiêu) đồng đọ 2.200 1,50 1,20 2.200 95 Chưa đạt 6 Mương đồng cây Sui 720 1,20 0,80 720 95 Chưa đạt 7 Mương đồng Sở 300 0,80 0,80 200 100 95 Chưa đạt 8 Dọc đường 08/3 Phía Đìa 1.700 0,60 0,80 1.100 600 95 Chưa đạt 9 Dọc đường 08/3 phía Đồng tròn 1.700 3,00 0,80 1.200 500 95 Chưa đạt 10 Tuyến mương 200 930 2,70 0,80 930 95 Chưa đạt 11 Tuyến mương 300 650 2,50 0,80 650 95 Chưa đạt 12 Tuyến cửa quán tròn A 600 2,20 0,80 600 95 Đạt 1 3 Tuyến cửa quán tròn B 500 2,80 0,80 500 95 1 4 Tuyến đồng tròn C,D 320 2,50 0,80 320 95 1 5 Tuyến đồng ra trên 430 3,30 0,80 430 95 Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 25
  26. 26. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 T T Địa điểm (điểm đầu - điểm cuối) Chiềudài (m) Kích thước kênh Kết cấu kênh Đánh giá hiện trạng Rộng mặt (m) Rộng đáy (m) Chiều sâu (m) Xây Lát mái Đất Tỷ lệ km được kiên cố hóa (%) Đáp ứng tưới, tiêu chủ động (%) Đánh giá 16 Tuyến đồng Chành 450 3,80 0,80 450 95 17 Tuyến Ra Chành (kênh tiêu) 720 2,00 1,20 720 95 III.3. Đánh giá tình hình chung của xã theo tiêu chí NTM Đánh giá thực trạng phát triển nông thôn của xã Tân Hòa theo các tiêu chí tại Quyết định 491/QĐ-TTg cho thấy rằng xã có: - 05 tiêu chí đạt: Điện; chợ; bưu điện; hệ thống chính trị xã hội vững mạnh; an ninh trật tự xã hội. - 14 tiêu chí còn lại chưa đạt: trong đó: + 6 tiêu chí cơ bản đạt:; Nhà ở dân cư; Y tế; Cơ cấu lao động; Giáo dục Trường học; Thu nhập;. + 8 tiêu chí đạt từ 50% trở xuống: Quy hoạch và thực hiện quy hoạch; Giao thông nông thôn; Thuỷ lợi; Văn hóa; Cơ sở vật chất văn hoá; Tỷ lệ hộ nghèo; Hình thức tổ chức sản xuất; Môi trường. Bảng 9: Bảng tổng hợp đánh giá, so sánh hiện trạng với các tiêu chí theo QĐ 491/QĐ-TTg TT Tên tiêu chí Nội dung tiêu chí theo Quyết định 491/QĐ-TTg Áp dụng các tỉnh ĐBSH Hiện trạng Đánh giá trung I. QUY HOẠCH 1 Quy hoạch và thực hiện quy hoạch 1.1.Quy hoạch sử dụng đất và hạ tầng thiết yếu cho phát triển sản xuất nông nghiệp hàng hóa, công nghiệp, tiểu thủ công nghiệp, dịch vụ Đạt Chưa Chưa đạt Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 26
  27. 27. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 TT Tên tiêu chí Nội dung tiêu chí theo Quyết định 491/QĐ-TTg Áp dụng các tỉnh ĐBSH Hiện trạng Đánh giá trung 1.2. Quy hoạch phát triển hạ tầng kinh tế - xã hội – môi trường theo chuẩn mới Chưa Chưa đạt 1.3. Quy hoạch phát triển các khu dân cư mới và chỉnh trang các khu dân cư hiện có theo hướng văn minh, bảo tồn được bản sắc văn hóa tốt đẹp Chưa Chưa đạt II. HẠ TẦNG KINH TẾ - XÃ HỘI 2 Giao thông 2.1. Tỷ lệ km đường trục xã, liên xã được nhựa hóa hoặc bê tông hóa đạt chuẩn theo cấp kỹ thuật của Bộ GTVT 100% 86,67% Chưa đạt 2.2. Tỷ lệ km đường trục thôn, xóm được cứng hóa đạt chuẩn theo cấp kỹ thuật của Bộ GTVT 100% 39,36% Chưa đạt 2.3. Tỷ lệ km đường ngõ, xóm sạch và không lầy lội vào mùa mưa. 100% 45,76% Chưa đạt 2.4. Tỷ lệ km đường trục chính nội đồng được cứng hóa, xe cơ giới đi lại thuận tiện 100% 0,00% Chưa đạt 3 Thủy lợi 3.1. Hệ thống thủy lợi cơ bản đáp ứng yêu cầu sản xuất và dân sinh Đạt Chưa Chưa đạt 3.2. Tỷ lệ km trên mương do xã quản lý được kiên cố hóa 85% 26,36 Chưa đạt 4 Điện 4.1. Hệ thống điện đảm bảo yêu cầu kỹ thuật của ngành điện Đạt Đạt Đạt 4.2. Tỷ lệ hộ sử dụng điện thường xuyên, an toàn từ các nguồn 99% 100% Đạt 5 Trường học Tỷ lệ trường học các cấp: mầm non, mẫu giáo, tiểu học, THCS có cơ sở vật chất đạt chuẩn quốc gia 100% 78% Cơ bản đạt 6 Cơ sở vật chất văn hóa 6.2. Nhà văn hóa và khu thể thao xã đạt chuẩn của Bộ VH-TT-DL Đạt Chưa Chưa đạt Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 27
  28. 28. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 TT Tên tiêu chí Nội dung tiêu chí theo Quyết định 491/QĐ-TTg Áp dụng các tỉnh ĐBSH Hiện trạng Đánh giá trung 6.3. Tỷ lệ thôn có nhà văn hóa và khu thể thao thôn đạt quy định của Bộ VH-TT-DL 100% 33% Chưa đạt 7 Chợ nông thôn Chợ đạt chuẩn của Bộ Xây dựng Đạt Đạt Đạt 8 Bưu điện 8.1. Có điểm phục vụ bưu chính viễn thông. Đạt Cơ bản đạt Đạt 8.2. Có Internet đến thôn Đạt Đạt Đạt 9 Nhà ở dân cư 9.1. Nhà tạm, dột nát Không có Chưa đạt 9.2. Tỷ lệ hộ có nhà ở đạt tiêu chuẩn Bộ Xây dựng 90% 87,5% Cơ bản đạt III. KINH TẾ VÀ TỔ CHỨC SẢN XUẤT 10 Thu nhập Thu nhập bình quân đầu người/năm so với mức bình quân chung của Thành phố 1,5 lần 1,12 lần Cơ bản đạt 11 Hộ nghèo Tỷ lệ hộ nghèo ≤3% 12,2% Chưa đạt 12 Cơ cấu lao động Tỷ lệ lao động trong độ tuổi làm việc trong lĩnh vực nông, lâm, ngư nghiệp ≤25% 30% Cơ bản đạt 13 Hình thức tổ chức sản xuất Có tổ hợp tác hoặc hợp tác xã hoạt động có hiệu quả Có Có Chưa đạt IV. VĂN HÓA - XÃ HỘI - MÔI TRƯỜNG 14 Giáo dục 14.1. Phổ cập giáo dục trung học Đạt Đạt Đạt 14.2. Tỷ lệ học sinh tốt nghiệp THCS được tiếp tục học trung học (phổ thông, bổ túc, học nghề) 90% 97% Đạt 14.3. Tỷ lệ lao động qua đào tạo ≥ 40% 24,3% Chưa đạt 15 Y tế 15.1. Tỷ lệ người dân tham gia các hình thức bảo hiểm y tế ≥40% 56,3% Đạt 15.2. Y tế xã đạt chuẩn quốc gia Đạt Cơ bản đạt Cơ bản đạt 16 Văn hóa Xã có từ 70% số thôn, bản trở lên đạt tiêu chuẩn làng văn hóa theo quy định của Bộ VH-TT-DL 70% 30% Chưa đạt 17 Môi trường 17.1. Tỷ lệ hộ được sử dụng nước sạch hợp vệ sinh theo quy chuẩn Quốc gia 90% 75% Chưa đạt Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 28
  29. 29. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 TT Tên tiêu chí Nội dung tiêu chí theo Quyết định 491/QĐ-TTg Áp dụng các tỉnh ĐBSH Hiện trạng Đánh giá trung 17.2. Các cơ sở SX-KD đạt tiêu chuẩn về môi trường Đạt Chưa Chưa đạt 17.3. Không có các hoạt động suy giảm môi trường và có các hoạt động phát triển môi trường xanh, sạch, đẹp Đạt Chưa Đạt Chưa Đạt 17.4. Nghĩa trang được xây dựng theo quy hoạch Đạt Chưa Chưa đạt 17.5. Chất thải, nước thải được thu gom và xử lý theo quy định Đạt Chưa Chưa đạt V. HỆ THỐNG CHÍNH TRỊ 18 Hệ thống tổ chức chính trị xã hội vững mạnh 18.1. Cán bộ xã đạt chuẩn Đạt Đạt Đạt 18.2. Có đủ các tổ chức trong hệ thống chính trị cơ sở theo quy định. Đạt Đạt Đạt 18.3. Đảng bộ, chính quyền xã đạt tiêu chuẩn “trong sạch, vững mạnh” Đạt Đạt Đạt 18.4. Các tổ chức đoàn thể chính trị của xã đều đạt danh hiệu tiên tiến trở lên Đạt Đạt Đạt 19 An ninh, trật tự xã hội An ninh, trật tự xã hội được giữ vững Đạt Đạt Đạt Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 29
  30. 30. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 IV. ĐÁNH GIÁ CHUNG VỀ NHỮNG LỢI THẾ VÀ HẠN CHẾ CỦA XÃ IV.1. Những lợi thế Là một xã ven đô Tân Hòa có lợi thế về thị trường tiêu thụ nông sản hàng hoá, đặc biệt là các loại nông sản an toàn, nông sản sạch và các loại nông sản có giá trị kinh tế cao. Tân Hòa có vị trí địa lý tương đối thuận lợi cho sự giao lưu và phát triển kinh tế-xã hội. Là xã ngoại thành, ở gần các trung tâm đầu não của đất nước về khoa học, kỹ thuật và công nghệ, Tân Hòa có lợi thế rất lớn trong việc tiếp nhận và ứng dụng tiến bộ khoa học, kỹ thuật và công nghệ mới vào các ngành kinh tế. Tân Hòa có lực lượng lao động dồi dào, chất lượng lao động tương đối khá, nhân dân cần cù, chịu khó, ham học hỏi và mạnh dạn tiếp thu, ứng dụng tiến bộ khoa học, kỹ thuật và công nghệ mới vào sản xuất. - Cơ sở hạ tầng KT-XH xã đang được đầu tư xây dựng và hoàn thiện, góp phần quan trọng vào sự nghiệp phát triển KT-XH của địa phương: tỉnh lộ 419 qua xã đã được trải nhựa, nhiều tuyến liên thôn xóm đã được cứng hóa. - Những năm gần đây, các ngành tiểu thủ công nghiệp và các nghề phụ ở xã đang từng bước phát triển. Trên địa bàn xã có điều kiện thuận lợi cho nhiều ngành nghề tiểu thủ công nghiệp. Xã Tân Hòa là địa phương có hệ thống chính trị vững mạnh, đội ngũ cán bộ địa phương có tinh thần đoàn kết, nhiệt tình, năng lực lãnh đạo, chỉ đạo phát triển kinh tế và quản lý xã hội tốt. Đây là yếu tố thuận lợi rất cơ bản trong việc tổ chức và huy động nhân dân tham gia xây dựng nông thôn mới. IV.2. Những hạn chế - Tân Hòa là xã đất chật, người đông (2098 người/km2), bình quân ruộng đất trên đầu người thấp (253m2/khẩu) và chịu ảnh hưởng mạnh của quá trình đô thị hóa. Đất nông nghiệp có xu thế giảm nhanh trong giai đoạn tới sẽ tác động lớn đến sinh kế của một bộ phận nông dân trong xã. - Trên địa bàn xã có một số diện tích đồi, do nhân dân sống ở ven chân đồi đào ta luy để làm nhà ở, nên gây sạt lở ở 1 số điểm cục bộ vào mùa mưa. - Hệ thống giao thông nội đồng chưa hoàn chỉnh và xuống cấp gây khó khăn cho áp dụng cơ giới hóa; - Do lịch sử hình thành và phát triển các khu dân cư cộng với quỹ đất rất nhỏ hẹp nên các tuyến đường thôn xóm nhìn chung không còn quỹ đất để mở rộng theo tiêu chí NTM. - Kinh tế xã Tân Hòa trong những năm qua đạt tốc độ tăng trưởng cao nhưng còn mang yếu tố tự phát, thiếu quy hoạch nên chưa thực sự bền vững. Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 30
  31. 31. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 Phần thứ hai DỰ BÁO TIỀM NĂNG VÀ ĐỊNH HƯỚNG PHÁT TRIỂN XÃ TÂN HÒA GIAI ĐOẠN 2011-2020 I. ĐỊNH HƯỚNG PHÁT TRIỂN KINH TẾ - XÃ HỘI 2011-2020 I.1. Huyện Quốc Oai trong quy hoạch chung xây dựng thủ đô Xã Tân Hòa nằm trong vành đai xanh theo quy hoạch chung xây dựng thủ đô đến năm 2030 và tầm nhìn đến năm 2050, trên địa bàn xã không có định hướng phát triển các trung tâm thương mại và dịch vụ lớn cũng như định hướng phát triển các khu đô thị trong tương lai. Cũng theo quy hoạch chung xây dựng thủ đô đến năm 2030 qua địa bàn xã xẽ xây dựng tuyến đường nối từ trục đường liên xã Tân Hòa-Đại Thành đi cầu bắc qua sông Đáy sang đường vành đai IV và xã An Thượng huyện Hoài Đức, tương lai đây là tuyến đường rất quan trọng trong việc thu hẹp khoảng cách giữa xã đi về nội đô Hà Nội, tạo động lực trong việc phát triển kinh tế đặc biệt là kinh tế nông nghiệp hàng hóa, mở ra 1 thị trường tiêu thụ các sản phẩm nông nghiệp rộng lớn thúc đẩy sản xuất và tăng thu nhập cho người dân. I.2. Định hướng phát triển kinh tế - xã hội của huyện Quốc Oai - Tốc độ tăng giá trị sản xuất bình quân hàng năm đạt 15,1%/năm, thu nhập bình quân năm 2020 đạt 52 triệu đồng/người/năm. Cơ cấu giá trị sản xuất công nghiệp, xây dựng - dịch vụ, thương mại - nông nghiệp đến năm 2020 là: 57,5% - 35% - 7,5%. I.3. Quy hoạch xây dựng của huyện Quốc Oai Về cơ bản huyện Quốc Oai cơ bản nằm trong vành đai xanh của thành phố Hà Nội. Tuy nhiên 1 phần diện tích nằm vào định hướng phát triển đô thị (theo quy hoạch chung TP Hà Nội từ nay đến năm 2030 và định hướng đến 2050). - Tuyến đường huyện quy hoạch chạy qua địa bàn xã đi tỉnh lộ 419 đây là tuyến đường quan trọng trong việc giao thương giữa các xã trên địa bàn huyện tạo ra động lực thúc đẩy phát triển kinh tế, thu hẹp khoảng cách và giảm thiểu chi phí vận chuyển tăng tính cạnh tranh cho các sản phẩm của địa phương. - Thị trấn Quốc Oai sẽ phát triển theo hướng đô thị sinh thái bao gồm thị trấn hiện nay và mở rộng thêm ra 1 phần diện tích các xã Sài Sơn, Yên Sơn, Phượng Cách, Thạch Thán và Ngọc Mỹ. - Các xã Phú Mãn, Đồng Xuân cũng được định hướng phát triển gắn với gắn với đô thị vệ tinh Hòa Lạc ở phía Tây. Theo quy hoạch chung xây dựng huyện Quốc Oai đến năm 2020, trên địa bàn xã Tân Hòa không có các khu đô thị, trung tâm thương mại dịch vụ lớn. Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 31
  32. 32. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 II. CÁC YẾU TỐ NỘI TẠI CỦA XÃ TÁC ĐỘNG ĐẾN QUY HOẠCH NTM I.1. Định hướng phát triển kinh tế - xã hội Định hướng và các chỉ tiêu chính về phát triển kinh tế - xã hội của xã đến năm 2015 đã được Đại hội Đảng bộ xã khóa XIX đề ra như sau: - Tốc độ tăng trưởng bình quân giai đoạn 2011 - 2015 là 14 - 15%/năm; đến năm 2015 kinh tế của xã phát triển theo hướng "Tiểu thủ công nghiệp - Thương mại, dịch vụ du lịch - nông nghiệp hàng hóa "; với cơ cấu kinh tế định hướng là 41,5% - 40% - 18,5%. Đến năm 2020, cơ cấu kinh tế Thương mại dịch vụ - tiểu thủ công nghiệp – nông nghiệp là 44% - 41% - 15%. - Thu nhập bình quân đầu người năm 2015 đạt 30-35 triệu đồng/người/năm; đến năm 2020 đạt xấp xỉ 55 - 60 triệu đồng/người/năm. - Tỷ lệ hộ nghèo năm 2015 của xã còn 6%, đến năm 2020 còn dưới 2% (theo tiêu chí hiện hành). -Tỷ lệ tăng dân số tự nhiên năm 2015 còn 1.08%, đến năm 2020 còn 1 - 1,02% năm. - Phấn đấu có 3/3 trường học đạt trường chuẩn quốc gia. - Xã đạt chuẩn quốc gia về nông thôn mới năm 2020. Quy hoạch sử dụng đất, xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng; quy hoạch phát triển các ngành kinh tế của xã từ nay đến năm 2015 và năm 2020 phải phù hợp với định hướng phát triển kinh tế chung của xã. Bảng 10: Dự báo một số chỉ tiêu kinh tế giai đoạn 2011-2020 STT Chỉ tiêu Năm 2011 (triệu đ) Năm 2015 (triệu đ) Năm 2020 (triệu đ) Cơ cấu kinh tế (%) 2010 2015 2020 Tổng GTSX 144.815 244.587 487.674 100 100 100 A Nông lâm thủy sản 28.040 45.249 73.151 19,36 18,50 15,00 1 Nông nghiệp 23.930 40.749 67.151 85,34 90,06 91,80 + Trồng trọt 17.530 24.000 31.600 73,26 58,90 47,06 + Chăn nuôi 6.400 16.049 32.551 26,74 39,39 48,47 + Dịch vụ nông nghiệp 700 3.000 1,72 4,47 3 Thủy sản 4.110 4.500 6.000 14,66 9,95 8,20 B Công nghiệp - xây dựng 56.020 101.504 214.576 38,68 41,50 44,00 C Thương mại - dịch vụ 60.755 97.835 199.946 41,95 40,00 41,00 II.2. Định hướng phát triển không gian khu vực - Xã Tân Hòa nằm trong quy hoạch vành đai xanh của Thành phố Hà Nội. Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 32
  33. 33. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 - Theo quy hoạch thời gian tới, tỉnh lộ 419 chạy qua địa bàn xã được nâng cấp, mở rộng, tạo điều kiện thuận lợi cho việc giao lưu giữa xã Đồng Phú với các địa phương lân cận. - Với tiến trình đô thị hóa chung của thành phố Hà Nội và mạng lưới giao thông phát triển như trên, xã sẽ có nhiều cơ hội thuận lợi phát huy tốt các yếu tố nội lực và tranh thủ các yếu tố ngoại lực để phát triển và chuyển dịch cơ cấu kinh tế với tốc độ nhanh. II.3. Dự báo dân số, lao động của xã đến 2015 và 2020 Dự báo tốc độ tăng dân số tự nhiên của xã trong giai đoạn 2011-2015 là 1,08% và giai đoạn 2016-2020 ổn định ở mức 1 – 1,02%. Như vậy tính đến năm 2015 dân số toàn xã 8.120 người và đến năm 2020 là 8.557 người. Bảng 11: Dự báo dân số, lao động xã Tân Hòa giai đoạn 2011 – 2020 Đơn vị tính: người TT Tên thôn Hiện trạng 2011 Năm 2015 Năm 2020 Tốc độ tăng tự nhiên (%) 2011-2015 2016-2020 Tổng dân số 7676 8120 8557 1,08 1,02 1 Đồng Găng 526 556 586 2 Bờ Hồ 686 726 765 3 Thị Nội 593 627 661 4 Thôn Đầm 589 623 657 5 Thị Ngoại 1245 1317 1388 6 Đồng Cầu 619 655 690 7 Yên Thái 688 728 767 8 Yên Mã 1194 1263 1331 9 Thổ Ngõa 998 1056 1112 10 An Ninh 538 569 600 Biến động Tổng số hộ 1670 1767 1862 97 95 1 Đồng Găng 109 115 122 6 6 2 Bờ Hồ 159 168 177 9 9 3 Thị Nội 131 139 146 8 7 4 Thôn Đầm 124 131 138 7 7 5 Thị Ngoại 246 260 274 14 14 6 Đồng Cầu 147 155 164 8 8 7 Yên Thái 149 158 166 9 8 8 Yên Mã 252 267 281 15 14 9 Thổ Ngõa 231 244 258 13 13 10 An Ninh 122 129 136 7 7 Tổng lao động 4.950 5.250 5.540 1 Nông, lâm nghiệp, thủy sản 1.485 1470 1385 -15 -85 Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 33
  34. 34. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 TT Tên thôn Hiện trạng 2011 Năm 2015 Năm 2020 Tốc độ tăng tự nhiên (%) 2011-2015 2016-2020 2 CN, TTCN, XD 2475 2625 2825 150 200 3 Dịch vụ, thương mại 990 1155 1330 165 175 Cơ cấu lao động 100 100 100 1 Nông, lâm nghiệp, thủy sản 30 28 25 -2 -3 2 CN, TTCN, XD 50 50 51 0 1 3 Dịch vụ, thương mại 20 22 24 2 2 III. DỰ BÁO TIỀM NĂNG Với vị trí địa lý gần thủ thủ đô và các khu đô thị mới, xã có tiềm năng trong việc phát triển nông nghiệp hàng hóa với những sản phẩm nông nghiệp thế mạnh như rau củ quả sạch. 1. Tiềm năng đất đai 1.1. Tiềm năng đất đai phục vụ sản xuất Đối với đất đai sử dụng vào mục đích nông nghiệp thì các yếu tố, chỉ tiêu lựa chọn để đánh giá mức độ thích nghi của từng loại cây trồng với từng loại đất là độ phì của đất. Do vậy, chúng ta cần có những đánh giá từng loại đất để đề ra các loại cây trồng thích hợp, cho năng suất và chất lượng sản phẩm cao. Đánh giá tiềm năng đất đai cho sản xuất nông nghiệp nhằm mục đích bố trí cơ cấu cây trồng hợp lý, tạo vùng chuyên canh sản xuất hàng hoá nông sản, thuỷ sản, duy trì và phát triển hợp lý cây rau màu phục vụ nhu cầu đời sống sinh hoạt của nhân dân. - Tiềm năng đất cho phát triển nông nghiệp của xã được thể hiện trước hết ở việc khai thác, sử dụng hợp lý, có hiệu quả diện tích 228,68 ha đất đang sử dụng cho mục đích nông nghiệp. - Tiềm năng sản xuất nông nghiệp nhờ áp dụng tiến bộ khoa học kỹ thuật, thâm canh tăng năng suất, chất lượng sản phẩm và chuyển đổi cơ cấu cây trồng hợp lý… để mang lại hiệu quả kinh tế cao. 1.2. Tiềm năng đất đai phục vụ phát triển tiểu thủ công nghiệp làng nghề Tiềm năng đất đai phát triển tiểu thủ công nghiệp làng nghề: Với điều kiện hiện tại, để phát triển công nghiệp và tiểu thủ công nghiệp, trước mắt chính quyền xã đưa ra các chính sách hợp lý, ưu đãi, khuyến khích các doanh nghiệp tư nhân đầu tư nhằm đem lại nguồn thu mới trên các lĩnh vực: Tiểu thủ công nghiệp, chế Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 34
  35. 35. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 biến nông sản hàng hóa. Đặc biệt với lợi thế gần các thị trường tiêu thụ lớn và có quỹ đất phị nông nghiệp chiếm 62,5% tổng diện tích nên tiềm năng cho phát triển tiểu thủ công nghiệp của xã là tương đối lớn. Tuy nhiên, sự phát triển tiểu thủ công nghiệp cần phải phù hợp với quy hoạch chung của huyện Quốc Oai và của Thành phố Hà Nội. 1.3. Tiềm năng đất đai phục vụ phát triển du dịch Với lợi thế là vùng đất có truyền thống văn hoá lịch sử với nhiều di tích lịch sử, chùa chiền, xã Tân Hòa có nhiều điều kiện để phát triển du lịch văn hóa tâm linh. 1.4. Tiềm năng đất đai phục vụ phát triển cơ sở hạ tầng Với quỹ đất hiện tại của xã đủ đáp ứng cho việc xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng như giao thông, thuỷ lợi, y tế, văn hoá... đáp ứng cho nhu cầu của nhân dân và sự phát triển kinh tế xã hội của xã. 1.5. Tiềm năng đất đai phục vụ phát triển các khu dân cư mới Với quỹ đất nông nghiệp hiện tại, cùng với những lợi thế về vị trí địa lý, về cơ sở hạ tầng, xã Tân Hòa có tiềm năng để quy hoạch phát triển các khu dân cư mới đáp ứng nhu cầu cho phát triển dân cư thường xuyên cũng như tạo nguồn vốn để sớm hoàn thành xây dựng xã Nông thôn mới. PHẦN THỨ BA QUY HOẠCH KHÔNG GIAN TỔNG THỂ TOÀN XÃ Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 35
  36. 36. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 XÃ TÂN HÒAGIAI ĐOẠN 2011 – 2020 Quy hoạch không gian tổng thể toàn xã nghiên cứu đề xuất phương án tổ chức không gian, lựa chọn giải pháp phù hợp với điều kiện tự nhiên, kinh tế xã hội và hiện trạng của xã. Quy hoạch không gian tổng thể toàn xã là căn cứ để triển khai các quy hoạch sản xuất, quy hoạch xây dựng và quy hoạch sử dụng đất. I. QUAN ĐIỂM QUY HOẠCH 1. Xã Tân Hòa là một đơn vị hành chính thuộc huyện Quốc Oai; định hướng phát triển kinh tế của xã phải phù hợp với quy hoạch tổng thể phát triển kinh tế - xã hội của huyện đến năm 2020, tầm nhìn 2030. 2. Phát triển sản xuất theo hướng hàng hóa, trên cơ sở dựa vào nội lực là chính kết hợp với sự hỗ trợ của Huyện, Thành phố, Trung ương và các tổ chức kinh tế, xã hội khác để phát triển các sản phẩm có lợi thế, khả năng cạnh tranh cao, phát triển bền vững. 3. Tốc độ tăng trưởng kinh tế, quá trình chuyển dịch cơ cấu kinh tế, chuyển dịch cơ cấu lao động, tiến trình công nghiệp hóa, hiện đại hóa và xây dựng kết cấu hạ tầng kỹ thuật theo tiêu chí nông thôn mới phải được duy trì ở mức cao hơn mức trung bình của huyện Quốc Oai. 4. Gắn phát triển kinh tế với việc thực hiện có hiệu quả các chính sách xã hội và bảo vệ môi trường để đảm bảo an sinh xã hội, công bằng, dân chủ, nâng cao đời sống vật chất và tinh thần của người dân. II. MỐI QUAN HỆ KHÔNG GIAN PHÁT TRIỂN VỚI KHU VỰC LÂN CẬN Xã Tân Hòa nằm ở phía Đông Nam huyện Quốc Oai, cách trung tâm huyện 6km. Trên địa bàn xã có tuyến TL419 đã được nâng cấp, trải nhựa mặt. Theo quy hoạch chung xây dựng Thành phố Hà Nội được duyệt trên địa bàn xã mở rộng tuyến đường liên xã bắt đầu từ trục đường liên xã Đại Thành-Tân Phú-Tân Hòa qua cầu sông Đáy sang đường vành đai IV địa phận xã An Thượng huyện Hoài Đức, từ đó có thể đi vào nội thành qua Quận Hà Đông hoặc Quận Cầu Giấy, giao thông đường bộ với các xã lân cận và thị trấn huyện khá thuận lợi. Với tiến trình đô thị hóa của Thủ đô, trung tâm huyện và mạng lưới giao thông phát triển như trên, xã Tân Hòa sẽ có nhiều cơ hội thuận lợi phát huy tốt các yếu tố nội lực và tranh thủ các yếu tố ngoại lực để phát triển và chuyển dịch cơ cấu Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 36
  37. 37. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 kinh tế với tốc độ nhanh. III. QUY HOẠCH TỔNG THỂ KHÔNG GIAN TOÀN XÃ III.1. Cơ cấu tổ chức không gian Định hướng phát triển tổng thể không gian kiến trúc toàn xã như sau: - Khu trung tâm hành chính, văn hóa giáo dục, thể dục thể thao, trung tâm dịch vụ thương mại khám và chữa bệnh…lấy khu trụ sở UBND xã làm hạt nhân định hướng phát triển ra xung quanh. - Khu phát triển công nghiệp làng nghề phía Đông Nam xã gần tỉnh lộ 419. - Khu phát triển sản xuất vườn chuồng quy hoạch vào các sứ đồng Phía Đông Nam xã do có điều kiện thổ nhưỡng thuận lợi và gần vị trí tiêu thoát chất thải. - Khu vực phát triển vùng trồng rau an toàn tại các sứ đồng cao phía Nam xã. - Khu vực quy hoạch vùng chuyển đổi VAC tại các vùng sản xuất lúa không hiệu quả nằm tập trung ở các sứ đồng phía Tây Nam của xã. - Vùng quy hoạch trồng lúa chất lượng cao được bố trí ở các sứ đồng phía Tây và Đông Nam của xã. III.2. Định hướng tổ chức mạng lưới điểm dân cư Các khu dân cư hiện nay được hình thành lâu đời, sống tập trung thành 10 thôn. Định hướng phát triển các điểm dân cư mới nằm tập trung ở dọc đường trục xã và dọc theo các tuyến trục chính thôn. Dự kiến quy hoạch đến năm 2015 trên địa bàn xã còn 6 thôn để thuận tiện trong công tác quản lý và tổ chức sản xuất. Với các điểm phát triển dân cư mới để đáp ứng nhu cầu giãn dân khoảng 200 -220 hộ (tăng tự nhiên 881 khẩu), và nhu cầu bố trí đất cho các hộ tái định cư mở rộng TL 419 2,06ha. Như vậy tổng nhu cầu đất ở mới cả kỳ quy hoạch (2011-2020) khoảng 7,0 - 7,5 ha, vị trí quy hoạch lựa chọn ưu tiên các vị trí đất xen kẹt trong các khu dân cư. III.3. Quy hoạch bảo tồn cảnh quan kiến trúc truyền thống - Các vấn đề trong bảo tồn và phát huy giá trị cảnh quan kiến trúc truyền thống của xã: Bảo tồn, tôn tạo các công trình di tích lịch sử hiện có: quy hoạch chỉnh trang lại khuôn viên, sửa chữa nâng cấp các hạng mục xuống cấp, bảo dưỡng và thường xuyên tôn tạo các công trình, di tích; - Các giải pháp qui hoạch, kiến trúc (cảnh quan, khu dân cư) + Cải tạo chỉnh trang các thôn, làng trên cơ sở hiện có + Tăng cường mật độ cây xanh tại các khu vực đất trống Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 37
  38. 38. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 + Các công trình xây mới theo kiến trúc nhà 1-2 tầng theo kiến trúc ĐBSH. - Các giải pháp cho khuôn viên và nhà ở (nhà ở, vườn, ao, chuồng, hàng rào, vật liệu...) + Sử dụng vật liệu địa phương (hàng rào gạch đất nung, trồng dâm bụt ..) + Mật độ xây dựng thấp, nhà có nhiều cây xanh (mật độ xd tối đa 50%). - Các khu dân cư hiện có: + Cải tạo chỉnh trang hệ thống giao thông, hệ thống thoát nước mặt và nước thải, hệ thống điện đảm bảo thuận tiện cho sinh hoạt và nâng cao chất lượng cuộc sống của người dân; + Vận động các hộ gia đình và hỗ trợ các hộ nghèo, hộ chính sách cải tạo nâng cấp các công trình vệ sinh gia đình, chỉnh trang lại khuôn viên trong từng hộ vừa tận dụng quỹ đất, đảm bảo hài hòa các khu chức năng trong khuôn viên hộ. III.4. Định hướng tổ chức hệ thống công trình công cộng - Trung tâm xã tập trung các công trình như: trụ sở hành chính xã, khu trường học, khu vui chơi giải trí và các trường học, công viên cây xanh, trụ sở ban quân sự + ban công an xã… được bố trí ở khu vực trung tâm, đảm bảo đi lại thuận tiện, kết nối chặt chẽ với các khu vực dân cư các thôn, khu vực sản xuất, các điểm văn hóa, thể thao, giải trí của xã và các thôn. - Hệ thống trường học chính nằm ở trung tâm xã: quy hoạch đảm bảo theo tiêu chuẩn ngành. - Trạm y tế quy hoạch chỉnh trang đảm bảo đủ về diện tích khuôn viên theo tiêu chí. - Quy hoạch trung tâm văn hóa thể thao xã: Nhà văn hóa quy hoạch xây dựng mới tại khu vực Đồng Rạc diện tích 0,2ha; Sân thể thao xã quy hoạch mới nằm kề nhà văn hóa diện tích 1,2 ha. Quy hoạch các thiết chế thể thao văn hóa cơ sở đảm bảo đạt các tiêu chí về nông thôn mới cũng như tiêu chuẩn ngành. - Quy hoạch mở rộng trường tiểu học trung tâm xã về phía trước cổng trường với diện tích 0,3ha để làm sân chơi và xây dựng nhà tập đa năng. - Hệ thống công trình tôn giáo tín ngưỡng, di tích lịch sử văn hóa: quy hoạch giữ nguyên vị trí, cải tạo các hạng mục công trình đã xuống cấp và chỉnh trang khuôn viên. - Công trình hạ tầng xã hội - môi trường: + Nghĩa trang: Chỉnh trang nghĩa trang liệt sĩ; Cải tạo, mở rộng nghĩa nhân dân khu gò Đồng Dong diện tích 0,5ha. Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 38
  39. 39. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 + Bãi rác: xã định hướng quy hoạch 01 bãi trung chuyển rác thải xa khu dân cư và đảm bảo các yếu tố về vệ sinh môi trường cũng như mỹ quan. III.5. Định hướng phát triển hệ thống hạ tầng kỹ thuật * Hệ thống giao thông: Giữ cấu trúc mạng lưới đường hiện trạng của xã bao gồm các đường giao thông liên xã, đường giao thông liên thôn, trục thôn và đường giao thông nội đồng. Các tuyến đường mở mới áp dụng theo quy hoạch chung thành phố Hà Nội và quy hoạch phân khu đô thị N11. - Tỉnh lộ 419: đoạn qua xã dài 2400m; nâng cấp theo tiêu chuẩn đường cấp 3 đồng bằng, mở rộng mặt đường 7m, nền rộng 12m; - Nâng cấp , mở rộng tuyến đường liên xã Tân Hòa – Tân Phú và nắn thẳng đoạn tuyến 300m giáp xã Tân Phú; - Cơ bản giữ cấu trúc mạng lưới đường hiện trạng của xã bao gồm các đường giao thông liên thôn, trục thôn, đường ngõ xóm và đường giao thông nội đồng. Hoàn thiện các đường giao thông hiện có, mở rộng, cứng hóa toàn bộ các đường giao thông nông thôn và trục chính nội đồng trong khu vực chưa được cứng hóa nhằm tăng chất lượng giao thông. * Hệ thống thủy lợi: cần kiên cố hóa kênh mương cấp 3 do xã quản lý, xây lại trạm bơm Đần Bung, tu bổ, nâng cấp 3 trạm bơm đảm bảo tưới tiêu cho xuất nông nghiệp và phục vụ cho nhu cầu chuyển đổi sản xuất theo hướng tập trung, chuyên canh; phục vụ nhu cầu dồn điền, đổi thửa. * Hệ thống cấp nước sinh hoạt: Duy trì nguồn nước hợp vệ sinh phục vụ cho sinh hoạt của 90% số hộ, hỗ trợ kết hợp vận động 10% hộ còn lại cải tạo hệ thống cấp nước sinh hoạt. Quy hoạch 03 trạm cấp nước trên địa bàn xã. Tính toán hệ thống đường ống cấp nước đến các cụm dân cư, thiết kế hợp lý bám theo hệ thống đường giao thông thôn xóm. * Hệ thống cấp điện: căn cứ nhu cầu điện phục vụ sinh hoạt, sản xuất. Mục tiêu: Xây dựng hệ thống cấp điện theo yêu cầu an toàn của ngành điện, đảm bảo 100% được cấp điện thường xuyên và an toàn. Lắp đặt mới hệ thống chiếu sáng dọc theo các trục chính xã, thôn (10,6km). Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 39
  40. 40. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 PHẦN THỨ TƯ QUY HOẠCH SỬ DỤNG ĐẤT ĐAI XÃ TÂN HÒA GIAI ĐOẠN 2011-2020 I. TÌNH HÌNH QUẢN LÝ VÀ HIỆN TRẠNG SỬ DỤNG ĐẤT I.1. Tình hình quản lý đất đai Quản lý đất đai là một trong những vấn đề nhạy cảm hiện nay, liên quan trực tiếp đến quyền lợi của người dân, nên từ năm 2006 đến nay, công tác quản lý đất đai ở Tân Hòa luôn được Đảng ủy và UBND xã quan tâm chỉ đạo. Vì vậy công tác quản lý đất đai của xã dần dần đi vào nề nếp, phục vụ cho phát triển kinh tế - xã hội của xã. - Công tác kiểm kê, thống kê đất đai: Đã nghiêm túc tổ chức thực hiện kiểm kê đất đai năm 2005, 2010 và thống kê đất hàng năm theo quy định. - Công tác lập quy hoạch, kế hoạch sử dụng đất: Trên cơ sở phương án quy hoạch sử dụng đất của xã giai đoạn 2000 - 2010 và kết quả kiểm kê đất năm 2005, thống kê đất hàng năm, UBND xã đã bổ sung xây dựng kế hoạch sử dụng đất của xã năm 2010 trình UBND huyện phê duyệt để tổ chức thực hiện cho phù hợp với thực trạng sử dụng đất của địa phương. - Công tác giao đất, thu hồi đất, chuyển mục đích sử dụng đất, cho thuê đất: Trong 5 năm qua xã đã tổ chức thực hiện tốt, đúng quy định, không để xảy ra tình trạng khiếu kiện kéo dài hoặc khiếu kiện vượt cấp. - Công tác kiểm tra, thanh tra và giải quyết đơn thư khiếu nại về đất đai: + UBND xã đã thành lập tổ công tác về thanh tra, xử lý vi phạm đất đai, xây dựng trên địa bàn xã theo Nghị định 180/NĐ-CP và Quyết định của UBND huyện Quốc Oai. Trong 5 năm (2006 - 2010) qua thanh, kiểm tra đã phát hiện một số trường hợp vi phạm luật đất đai, đã xử lý phạt hành chính và giải quyết theo luật định, vận động tự tháo gỡ các công trình vi phạm. I.2. Hiện trạng sử dụng đất Tổng hợp kết quả kiểm kê đất 01/01/2010 và biểu thóng kê đất năm 2011của xã như sau: Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 40
  41. 41. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 Bảng 12: HIỆN TRẠNG SỬ DỤNG ĐẤT NĂM 2011 STT Chỉ tiêu Mã Diện tích (ha) Cơ cấu (%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) I TỔNG DIỆN TÍCH ĐẤT TỰ NHIÊN 365,74 100,00 1 Đất nông nghiệp NNP 228,68 62,53 1.1 Đất lúa nước DLN 194,84 53,27 1.1.1 Đất chuyên trồng lúa nước LUC 174,18 47,62 1.1.2 Đất trồng lúa nước còn lại LUK 20,66 5,65 1.2 Đất trồng cây hàng năm còn lại HNK 23,86 6,52 1.3 Đất trồng cây lâu năm CLN 0,61 0,17 1.4 Đất rừng phòng hộ RPH - - 1.5 Đất rừng đặc dụng RDD - - 1.6 Đất rừng sản xuất RSX - - 1.7 Đất nuôi trồng thuỷ sản NTS 9,37 2,56 1.8 Đất làm muối LMU - - 1.9 Đất nông nghiệp khác NKH - - 2 Đất phi nông nghiệp PNN 134,52 36,78 2.1 Đất xây dựng trụ sở cơ quan, công trình sự nghiệp CTS 0,45 0,12 2,2 Đất quốc phòng CQP - - 2,3 Đất an ninh CAN - - 2.4 Đất xử lý, chôn lấp chất thải DRA 0,09 0,02 2.5 Đất khu công nghiệp, cụm công nghiệp SKK - - 2.6 Đất cơ sở sản xuất kinh doanh SKC 0,67 0,18 2.7 Đất sản xuất vật liệu xây dựng gốm sứ SKX 3,95 1,08 2.8 Đất cho hoạt động khoáng sản SKS - - 2.9 Đất di tích danh thắng DDT 0,92 0,25 2.10 Đất tôn giáo, tín ngưỡng TTN 1,87 0,51 2.11 Đất nghĩa trang, nghĩa địa NTD 6,62 1,81 2.12 Đất có mặt nước chuyên dùng SMN 5,05 1,38 2.13 Đất sông, suối SON 2,62 0,72 2.14 Đất phát triển hạ tầng DHT 39,74 10,87 2.15 Đất ở nông thôn ONT 72,50 19,82 2.16 Đất phi nông nghiệp khác PNK 0,04 0,01 3 Đất chưa sử dụng DCS 2,54 0,69 V Đất khu dân cư nông thôn DNT 94,21 25,76 * Nguồn: Thống kê đất xã Tân Hòa năm 2011 Qua bảng trên cho thấy: Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 41
  42. 42. Quy hoạch xây dựng NTM xã Tân Hòa huyện Quốc Oai giai đoạn 2011-2020 - Hiện nay, quỹ đất của xã đã được khai thác đưa vào sử dụng cho các mục đích phát triển kinh tế xã hội đạt 99,31%; trong đó sử dụng cho nông nghiệp là 228,68 ha, chiếm 62,53% tổng quỹ đất đai và đất phi nông nghiệp là 134,52 ha, chiếm 36,78% (kể cả đất ở nông thôn) và đất chưa sử dụng còn 2,54ha, chiếm 0,69%. - Trong đất nông nghiệp đang sử dụng, có 218,7 ha đất trồng cây hàng năm (chiếm 95,6% đất nông nghiệp); 0,61 ha đất trồng cây lâu năm (0,17%); 9,37 ha đất có mặt nước nuôi trồng thủy sản (NTTS chiếm 2,65%). - Đất phi nông nghiệp (không kể đất ở) có 62,02 ha (chiếm 16,96% tổng diện tích tự nhiên); - Đất ở có diện tích 72,50 ha chiếm 19,82%, bình quân 434m2/hộ. - Đất chưa sử dụng có diện tích 2,54 ha chiếm 0,69%. II. NHU CẦU SỬ DỤNG ĐẤT GIAI ĐOẠN 2011-2020 Tổng hợp diện tích đất sử dụng cho các công trình cấp trên (huyện, thành phố) phân bổ trên địa bàn xã Tân Hòa và nhu cầu đất cho phát triển kinh tế - xã hội, cơ sở hạ tầng của xã theo tiêu chí nông thôn mới, cho thấy nhu cầu sử dụng đất cho các mục đích phát triển kinh tế, xã hội trên địa bàn xã trong giai đoạn 2011-2020 như sau: Bảng 13: NHU CẦU SỬ DỤNG ĐẤT ĐẾN NĂM 2020 XÃ TÂN HÒA Đơn vị tính: ha ST T Hạng mục DT tăng thêm (ha) Năm thực hiện Lấy vào các loại đất LUC BHK NTS SKX SM N DNT BCS I Đất nông nghiệp 1 Vùng trồng lúa chất lượng cao 110.00 110.00 Khu cửa quán; Đồng tròn a,b,c ; Đồng Sậy, Khu 3 sào 60.00 2012 60.00 Khu đồng Sở; đồng Đọ, Lạm cấy, Lạm San hạ, Miễu ngoài 50.00 2016 50.00 2 Mô hình lúa - cá - chăn nuôi - Trồng cây ăn quả 14.67 14.67 Khu đồng Chành 8.68 2103 8.68 Khu Chằm Đai 2.39 2013 2.39 Khu Đầm gạch 3.60 2012 3.60 3 Vùng sản xuất rau an toàn 21.84 20.70 1.14 Khu vực từ Trôn Sông lên Ngô chuyển cấy 4.14 2013 3.00 1.14 (Tổng số 21,9 ha : lúa 20,7ha, 1,14ha BHK) 5.00 2014 5.00 Chủ đầu tư: UBND xã Tân Hòa 42

