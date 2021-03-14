Presentacion fibra optica_2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FIBRA ÓPTICA NATALIA PÉREZ VARELA
DEFINICIÓN ● Fibra flexible. ● Transparente. ● Feita ao embutir ou extruir vidro. ● Diámetro lixeiramente máis groso cun c...
NARINDER SINGH KAPANY ● Considerado pai da Fibra óptica. ● Licenciado en ciencias físicas . ● Descubre a fibra en Londres....
HISTORIA ● Jonh Tyndall descubre que a luz pode viaxar a través da auga. ● Narinder Singh apoiase nestes estudos e crea a ...
ESTADÍSTICAS
CURIOSIDADES DIFERENZAS FIBRA ÓPTICA E ADSL FIBRA ÓPTICA ADSL 1)Alta velocidade 2)Mellor calidade. 3)Precio máis elevado. ...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA WIKIPEDIA HIPERTEXTUAL ONSICOM
