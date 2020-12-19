Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to Manage your Lab ? BY Dr. Nashwa Elsayed Clinical Pathologist KFH lab Quality Coordinator MB.BCH M.Sc. of Clinical Pathology
The principles of Quality management, Quality Assurance and Control have become the foundation by which clinical labs are ...
Laboratory cost reduction and quality improvement require (Total Quality Management). How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa E...
What is The Quality ? • Quality is Conformance to the requirements of users or customers and the satisfaction of their nee...
Quality Cost Cost of Conformance ( Good Quality ) Appraisal Cost Ex.: * Training * Calibration * Maintenance Prevention Co...
Quality & Cost understanding of quality and cost leads to a new prospective of the relationship between these two concepts...
Process Of Quality Improvement • Quality Improvement Occurs when problems are eliminated permanently. • Problems arise pri...
To solve a problem 1. Careful definition of the problem. 2. Establishment of baseline measure of process performance 3. Id...
Total Quality Management Framework How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
Total Testing Process • Accurate and timely test reports are the responsibility of the laboratory. However many problems a...
Control of Pre-analytical Variables Establishing effective methods for the monitoring and control of pre- analytical varia...
Pre-analytical Variables ➢ Patient identification ➢ Turn around time ➢ Laboratory log ➢ Transcription errors ➢ Patient pre...
Control of Analytical Variables Many analytical variables must controlled carefully to ensure accurate measurements by ana...
Analytical Variables ➢ Water quality ➢ Calibration of analytical balances ➢ Calibration of volumetric glassware and automa...
Documentation of Analytical Protocols Step by step procedures of analytical methods should be written and documented and s...
Policy & Procedure Outlines ➢ Procedure name ➢ Clinical significance ➢ Principle of method ➢ Specimen ➢ Reagents & equipme...
Monitoring Technical Competency ( Training of Lab Personnel ) 1. List of Objectives that outline the critical tasks and kn...
Statistical Control of Analytical Methods • Done to monitor the Analytical Quality of the measurement during stable operat...
Control Materials • Analytical methods are monitored by analyzing a specimen of known concentration ( Control Material ) t...
Matrix • It the substance or base from which the control material is prepared. • Ideally, control materials should have th...
Stability of QM • When possible, it is desirable to purchase at least a one year supply of the same lot or patch number. •...
Vial to vial variability • The variation observed when monitoring a method is almost entirely due to measurement imprecisi...
Assayed Versus Un-Assayed • Assayed control materials generally come with an assay sheet of expected values for analytes a...
Analyte levels • Analyte levels of quality control materials should be chosen at medical decision levels and/or at critica...
The Levey-Jennings Control Chart How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
Calculations ➢ Are any calculations necessary if the control material has an assay sheet the lists the range of acceptable...
➢ How many control values needed for the calculations? • At least 20 measurements over at least 2 weeks. ➢ How many signif...
➢ What is the equation of the mean? ➢ What does the mean tell me about method performance? • The mean provides an estimate...
➢ What is the equation for the standard deviation (SD)? ➢ What does the SD tell about method performance? • SD is related ...
Control limits • Given the mean and standard deviation for a control material, control limits are calculated as the mean ±...
Preparation of Control Chart • Control chart is constructed manually using standard graph paper. • Label the chart. • Scal...
Preparation of Control Chart • Draw lines for mean and control limits for our example of cholesterol value of 200 mg/dl an...
The chances for rejection • The room or building you’re in most likely has a fire alarm or a whole system of fire detector...
QC Error Alarm • The fire we want to detect in an analytical testing process is any analytical error that would burn a phy...
• The stable imprecision of the measurement is the random variation observed when the same patient or control materials is...
• An accuracy problem, or increase in Systematic Error, would changes the mean of the histogram, therefore shifting all th...
• A precision problem, or increase in Random Error, would cause the standard deviation to increase therefore, widening the...
CONTROL RULES Westgard Rules How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
Westgard Rules • Control rule means a decision criterion for judging whether an analytical run is in-control or out-of-con...
13s Rule • 13s refer to a control rule that is commonly used with a Levey-Jennings chart when the control limits are set a...
12s Rule • 12srefers to the control rule that is commonly used with a Levey-Jennings chart when the control limits are set...
22s Rule • 22s rejected when 2 consecutive control measurements exceed the same mean plus 2s or the same mean minus 2s con...
R4s Rule • R4s reject when 1 control measurement in a group exceeds the mean plus 2s and another exceeds the mean minus 2s...
41s Rule • 41s - reject when 4 consecutive control measurements exceed the same mean plus 1s or the same mean minus 1s con...
10x Rule • 10x - reject when 10 consecutive control measurements fall on one side of the mean. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr....
• In addition, you will sometimes see some modifications of this last rule to make it fit more easily with Ns of 4 How to ...
8x Rule • 8x - reject when 8 consecutive control measurements fall on one side of the mean. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Na...
12x Rule • 12x - reject when 12 consecutive control measurements fall on one side of the mean. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr....
• The preceding control rules are usually used with N's of 2or 4, which means they are appropriate when two different cont...
Rules & Errors TypeofError Controlrulethatdetectsit Randomerror 12.5s,13s,13.5s R4s,R0.05,R0.01 Systematicerror22s,41s,2of...
The Out-of-Control Problem How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
Bad habit # 1 • Change the old bad habits: • The first response to an “out-of-control” situation is to automatically repea...
Example of repeating control How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
Bad Habit # 2 • Another myth is that the control is “bad”. It is true that sometimes controls are short sampled, are used ...
Development Good Habit - Solve Problems • Problem-solving or trouble-shooting is both a skill and an attitude. It’s a skil...
Good Habit # 1 Inspect the control charts or rules violated to determine type of error. • In order to solve a control prob...
For example: • 1st event 41s is violated. • 2nd event again, 41s is violated. • 3rd event again shows 41s . • 4th and 5th ...
Good Habit # 2 • The type of error observed provide a clue about the source of error • because random and systematic error...
➢ Systematic errors May be caused by factors such as a • Change in reagent lot or in calibrator lot, • Wrong calibrator va...
➢ Random errors May be caused by factors such as • Bubbles in reagents and reagent lines, • Improperly mixed reagents, • U...
Good Habit # 3 • When many tests within an instrument are displaying QC problems, troubleshooting steps should be aimed at...
Good Habit # 4 Relate causes to recent changes • A sudden shift (systematic error) is usually due to a recent event such a...
Good Habit # 5 Verify the solution and document the remedy • After the cause of the problem has been identified, it must b...
‫الجودة‬=‫اإلحسان‬‫و‬ ‫ان‬‫اإلتق‬ Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  1. 1. How to Manage your Lab ? BY Dr. Nashwa Elsayed Clinical Pathologist KFH lab Quality Coordinator MB.BCH M.Sc. of Clinical & Chemical Pathology Diploma in Health Care Quality Management Diploma in Infection Prevention & Control
  2. 2. The principles of Quality management, Quality Assurance and Control have become the foundation by which clinical labs are managed and operated. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  3. 3. Laboratory cost reduction and quality improvement require (Total Quality Management). How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  4. 4. What is The Quality ? • Quality is Conformance to the requirements of users or customers and the satisfaction of their needs and expectations • The universal principles of total quality management are: o Customer focus o Management commitments o Training o Process capability and control o Measurement through quality improvement tools. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  5. 5. Quality Cost Cost of Conformance ( Good Quality ) Appraisal Cost Ex.: * Training * Calibration * Maintenance Prevention Costs Ex.: * Inspection * Quality Control Cost of Nonconformance ( Bad Quality ) Internal failure Costs Ex.: * Scrap * Rework * Repeat runs External failure Costs Ex.: * Complaints * Service * Repeat request How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  6. 6. Quality & Cost understanding of quality and cost leads to a new prospective of the relationship between these two concepts. ** Improvements in quality lead to reduction in cost. • For example, with better analytical quality a laboratory eliminates repeat runs and repeat requests of the tests Elimination of waste How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  7. 7. Process Of Quality Improvement • Quality Improvement Occurs when problems are eliminated permanently. • Problems arise primarily form imperfect processes, not from imperfect individuals. • Thus quality problems are primarily management problem. Only Management has the power to change work processes. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  8. 8. To solve a problem 1. Careful definition of the problem. 2. Establishment of baseline measure of process performance 3. Identification of root causes of the problem 4. Identification of a remedy for the problem 5. Verification that the remedy actually work 6. Standardization or generalization of the solution for routine implementation of an improved process. 7. Establishment of ongoing measures for monitoring and control of the process. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  9. 9. Total Quality Management Framework How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  10. 10. Total Testing Process • Accurate and timely test reports are the responsibility of the laboratory. However many problems arise before and after submitted specimens are analyzed. • Therefore the total testing process must be managed properly in the • Pre-analytical • Analytical • Post analytical phases. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  11. 11. Control of Pre-analytical Variables Establishing effective methods for the monitoring and control of pre- analytical variables is difficult because many of the variables are outside the traditional lab area. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  12. 12. Pre-analytical Variables ➢ Patient identification ➢ Turn around time ➢ Laboratory log ➢ Transcription errors ➢ Patient preparation ➢ Specimen collection ➢ Specimen transport ➢ Specimen separation and aliquoting How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  13. 13. Control of Analytical Variables Many analytical variables must controlled carefully to ensure accurate measurements by analytical methods. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  14. 14. Analytical Variables ➢ Water quality ➢ Calibration of analytical balances ➢ Calibration of volumetric glassware and automatic pipettes ➢ Stability of electric power and the temperature of heating baths, refrigerators, freezers and centrifuges should be monitored on a laboratory wide basis because they affect many laboratory methods. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  15. 15. Documentation of Analytical Protocols Step by step procedures of analytical methods should be written and documented and should be kept available for all operators. Policy & Procedure How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  16. 16. Policy & Procedure Outlines ➢ Procedure name ➢ Clinical significance ➢ Principle of method ➢ Specimen ➢ Reagents & equipment ➢ Procedure ➢ Reference values ➢ Comments ➢ References How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  17. 17. Monitoring Technical Competency ( Training of Lab Personnel ) 1. List of Objectives that outline the critical tasks and knowledge It is a helpful tool in training of personnel on new analytical method. 2. Continuing Education Programs help maintain and improve competence. 3. Employee Conferences help uncover non-technical problems that may affect work quality. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  18. 18. Statistical Control of Analytical Methods • Done to monitor the Analytical Quality of the measurement during stable operation. • QC, like safety, are recognized as important if something bad happened, but they seem to be a waste of time and effort when thing are going OK. • From the technologist’s standpoint, the objectives of the control procedure are simply to “alert” me when the method has a problem and “don’t alert” me when method is working OK. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  19. 19. Control Materials • Analytical methods are monitored by analyzing a specimen of known concentration ( Control Material ) then comparison of the observed values with the known values. • Control Solution or Material is a “specimen” analyzed solely for Quality Control Purposes NOT for Calibration. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  20. 20. Matrix • It the substance or base from which the control material is prepared. • Ideally, control materials should have the same matrix as the specimen being tested. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  21. 21. Stability of QM • When possible, it is desirable to purchase at least a one year supply of the same lot or patch number. • Many products are now available with expiration date exceeding two years. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  22. 22. Vial to vial variability • The variation observed when monitoring a method is almost entirely due to measurement imprecision and vial to vial variability. • Lyophilized control materials must be reconstituted with water or special diluent. • A class A volumetric pipettes, de-ionized type I water should be used in reconstituting control material. • Liquid control materials are also available, but they are expensive and contain some additives or preservatives. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  23. 23. Assayed Versus Un-Assayed • Assayed control materials generally come with an assay sheet of expected values for analytes assayed by various methods and instruments. • These ranges are provided only as guidelines until the laboratory has established his own statistical limits. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  24. 24. Analyte levels • Analyte levels of quality control materials should be chosen at medical decision levels and/or at critical method performance limits such as upper and lower linearity limits. • Choosing control material at critical concentrations (medical and/or performance) will allow the analyst to estimate the random error at critical levels of the method during stable operation. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  25. 25. The Levey-Jennings Control Chart How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  26. 26. Calculations ➢ Are any calculations necessary if the control material has an assay sheet the lists the range of acceptable values for my method? • Yes you still need to collect your own control limits. ➢ What statistics need to be calculated to establish my own control limits? • You need to calculate the mean and standard deviation from the control results. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  27. 27. ➢ How many control values needed for the calculations? • At least 20 measurements over at least 2 weeks. ➢ How many significant figures are needed in the control results? • Control results should have at least one more significant figure than the value reported to the patient results. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  28. 28. ➢ What is the equation of the mean? ➢ What does the mean tell me about method performance? • The mean provides an estimate of the central tendency. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  29. 29. ➢ What is the equation for the standard deviation (SD)? ➢ What does the SD tell about method performance? • SD is related to the spread of control results about the expected mean. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  30. 30. Control limits • Given the mean and standard deviation for a control material, control limits are calculated as the mean ± a certain multiple of the standard deviation, such as 2s or 3s. • For example, a control material has a mean for cholesterol of 200 mg/dl and a SD of 4 mg/dl, the 2s limit would be 192 and 208 mg/dl and the 3s limits would be 188 and 212 mg/dl How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  31. 31. Preparation of Control Chart • Control chart is constructed manually using standard graph paper. • Label the chart. • Scale and label x- axis and y-axis. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  32. 32. Preparation of Control Chart • Draw lines for mean and control limits for our example of cholesterol value of 200 mg/dl and a SD of 4 mg/dl How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  33. 33. The chances for rejection • The room or building you’re in most likely has a fire alarm or a whole system of fire detectors. • What is the chance that a fire will detected by your system if the source of fire is: • One match? • A whole matchbook? • A wastebasket? • Your whole desk? How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  34. 34. QC Error Alarm • The fire we want to detect in an analytical testing process is any analytical error that would burn a physician or patient. • The alarm is supposed to detect situations of unstable method performance with 100% certainty, and ideally, shouldn’t give any false alarms (0.00% chance). • You would expect that the chance of detecting an analytical problem will depend on: • the size of the error occurring • the number of controls used • and the sensitivity of the statistical rules being used How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  35. 35. • The stable imprecision of the measurement is the random variation observed when the same patient or control materials is analyzed repeatedly, such as in the replication experiment that is part of the initial evaluation studies performed on a method. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  36. 36. • An accuracy problem, or increase in Systematic Error, would changes the mean of the histogram, therefore shifting all the control values in one direction, higher or lower. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  37. 37. • A precision problem, or increase in Random Error, would cause the standard deviation to increase therefore, widening the expected distribution of control values, causing some values to be higher and some to be lower. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  38. 38. CONTROL RULES Westgard Rules How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  39. 39. Westgard Rules • Control rule means a decision criterion for judging whether an analytical run is in-control or out-of-control. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  40. 40. 13s Rule • 13s refer to a control rule that is commonly used with a Levey-Jennings chart when the control limits are set as the mean plus 3s and the mean minus 3s. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  41. 41. 12s Rule • 12srefers to the control rule that is commonly used with a Levey-Jennings chart when the control limits are set as the mean plus/minus 2s. In the original Westgard multirule QC procedure, this rule is used as a warning rule to trigger careful inspection of the control data by the following rejection rules. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  42. 42. 22s Rule • 22s rejected when 2 consecutive control measurements exceed the same mean plus 2s or the same mean minus 2s control limit. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  43. 43. R4s Rule • R4s reject when 1 control measurement in a group exceeds the mean plus 2s and another exceeds the mean minus 2s. This rule should only be interpreted within-run, not between-run. The graphic below should really imply that points 5 and 6 are within the same run. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  44. 44. 41s Rule • 41s - reject when 4 consecutive control measurements exceed the same mean plus 1s or the same mean minus 1s control limit. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  45. 45. 10x Rule • 10x - reject when 10 consecutive control measurements fall on one side of the mean. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  46. 46. • In addition, you will sometimes see some modifications of this last rule to make it fit more easily with Ns of 4 How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  47. 47. 8x Rule • 8x - reject when 8 consecutive control measurements fall on one side of the mean. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  48. 48. 12x Rule • 12x - reject when 12 consecutive control measurements fall on one side of the mean. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  49. 49. • The preceding control rules are usually used with N's of 2or 4, which means they are appropriate when two different control materials are measured 1 or 2 times per material. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  50. 50. Rules & Errors TypeofError Controlrulethatdetectsit Randomerror 12.5s,13s,13.5s R4s,R0.05,R0.01 Systematicerror22s,41s,2of32s,31s 6x,8x,9x,10x,12x,x0.05,x0.01,cusum • There are two types of errors, random and systematic. Also coincidently, there are control rules which detect random errors better than systematic errors, and control rules that pick up systematic errors better than random errors. So the multirule combines the use of those two types of rules to help detect those two types of errors. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  51. 51. The Out-of-Control Problem How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  52. 52. Bad habit # 1 • Change the old bad habits: • The first response to an “out-of-control” situation is to automatically repeat the control. While repeating the control will often give us a value that may be “within the limits”, careful inspection of the actual repeat result will often show that “we may have just squeaked by” and what we really have done is to delay the troubleshooting and problem solving until future run. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  53. 53. Example of repeating control How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  54. 54. Bad Habit # 2 • Another myth is that the control is “bad”. It is true that sometimes controls are short sampled, are used beyond the stability date, have been stored improperly, or were prepared incorrectly. Why does this happen? • Written instructions for the careful reconstitution, mixing, handling, storage and stability of controls should be included with the QC procedure and also included in the QC procedure training and implementation. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  55. 55. Development Good Habit - Solve Problems • Problem-solving or trouble-shooting is both a skill and an attitude. It’s a skill because it depends on your knowledge and experience. • It is an attitude because it depends on having confidence to investigate the unknown, often under pressure of delaying the reports of critical test results and the stress of having others looking over your shoulder while they wait for you to get the analytical system running again. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  56. 56. Good Habit # 1 Inspect the control charts or rules violated to determine type of error. • In order to solve a control problem, it is useful to identify the type of error (random or systematic) that is causing the QC failure. Different control rules have different sensitivities for detecting different types of errors. • Rules that test the tails of a distribution or the width of a distribution, such as 13s and R4s rules, usually indicate random error. • Rules that look for consecutive control values exceeding the same control limit, such as 22s, 41s, and 10 rules, usually indicate systematic error. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  57. 57. For example: • 1st event 41s is violated. • 2nd event again, 41s is violated. • 3rd event again shows 41s . • 4th and 5th events both show 22s. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  58. 58. Good Habit # 2 • The type of error observed provide a clue about the source of error • because random and systematic errors have different causes. Relate the type of error to potential causes How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  59. 59. ➢ Systematic errors May be caused by factors such as a • Change in reagent lot or in calibrator lot, • Wrong calibrator values, • Badly prepared reagents, • Deterioration of reagents or calibrator, • Inadequate storage of reagent or calibrator, • Change in sample or reagent volumes, • Change in temp. of incubators, • Deterioration of photometric lamp and change from one operator to another. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  60. 60. ➢ Random errors May be caused by factors such as • Bubbles in reagents and reagent lines, • Improperly mixed reagents, • Unstable temp and incubation, • Unstable electrical supply, • Individual operator variation in pipetting, timing etc. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  61. 61. Good Habit # 3 • When many tests within an instrument are displaying QC problems, troubleshooting steps should be aimed at those things that the tests have in common. • Examples are tests using same filter, same lamp or same mode of detection (endpoint or kinetic). Consider factors in common How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  62. 62. Good Habit # 4 Relate causes to recent changes • A sudden shift (systematic error) is usually due to a recent event such as replacement of reagent, recent calibrator etc. • A systematic trend can be more difficult to resolve than a shift simply because the problem is occurring over a long period of time. • In contrast, random error problems are more difficult to identify and resolve, mostly due to the nature of the error, which cannot be predicted or quantified as can systematic error. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  63. 63. Good Habit # 5 Verify the solution and document the remedy • After the cause of the problem has been identified, it must be corrected and the solution verified by re-testing all of the controls. • The out-of-control event must be documented along with the corrective action. • Troubleshooting reports should be completed for unusual problems to aid in future problem- solving. How to Manage Your Lab? Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  64. 64. ‫الجودة‬=‫اإلحسان‬‫و‬ ‫ان‬‫اإلتق‬ Dr. Nashwa Elsayed
  65. 65. Dr. Nashwa Elsayed

