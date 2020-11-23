Successfully reported this slideshow.
A Person Becomes A Success

Success is a quality that most of us desire, yet do we really know what success is? The concept is so broad.
Upon graduating from high school, your academic prowess continues and you end up getting an undergraduate degree. You are ...
If you really want to achieve a dream, and you are sure it is going to improve your life, and that will not harm others, you can start working on achieving it right now.

NEVER LOSE YOUR HOPE

  A Person Becomes A Success
  
  Success is a quality that most of us desire, yet do we really know what success is? The concept is so broad. Imagine coming to a new country called the United States as a little boy and not even being able to walk on your feet when you are young. Then you require lots of medical attention and spend lots of time in a hospital setting. The very thought of being strapped to an operating table terrifies you. It scares you so much that you start to cry and you wonder when this nightmare is going to be over. After each surgery especially if there are several of them, you have to spend at least a good 8 weeks just to recover. After all of the required medical attention, you most probably need physical therapy to improve the flexibility and coordination in your muscles and joints. Upon starting school as a child, you may become picked on and bullied by other kids. You may have trouble relating to others on a social level. But in spite of these challenges, you are very gifted and smart academically. All throughout your school career, you become a success and receive many awards for your good grades. You become well-liked by your teachers and many of your classmates. Even a loss in the student body elections for student secretary in middle school during the 7th grade does not deter you from wanting to succeed in school.
  Upon graduating from high school, your academic prowess continues and you end up getting an undergraduate degree. You are then able to prove that you can hold a job successfully. Your employer sees your dedication and hard work and he or she also notices your value to the company. And even after you are laid off from your job, you can still see yourself as a success because you worked so hard to get to where you are today in spite of so many challenges and obstacles. Upon being laid off from your corporate job, you begin to explore other possibilities of jobs that you could do. Somehow, you end up studying Accounting, still feeling and believing that you are a success in your life. The story that was just told is a short version of the story of this writer and how he became a success. This narrative account shows what real success really is even if you lose your job and have been affected by a down economy.

