To tryin stay as friends.pt.2

To tryin stay as friends.pt.2

To tryin stay as friends.pt.2

  1. 1. To Tryin Stay As Friends! Pt.2 Title Date Written Written With Written By Copyrightdated Murad Camarad Wysinger Dubsac Entertainment, Kujo,Kristianj,Khalifah, Aztex Amen-Ra & Aztexahmian, Aalifa Amen-Ra & Aalifahmian, MR. AMOURA,A-Bomb, Zodiac Killa,Gemini X, Muzadalifa,Zalifa,Kalifa To Tryin Stay As Friends! Pt.2 1.Aztex-Indian-King! 2.Fade-Out! 3.To Tryin Stay As Friends! Pt.2 4.Anit No NeedTo Tryin Kill No One! Pt.1 Aztex-Indian-King! Vers.1 1.So we use to live like king’s! 2.And queen’s! 3.So my real-ass Mom’s and
  2. 2. Pop’s gave me nice thing’s! 4.Like a diamond ring! 5.So I’m stay-in as someth-in! 6.So you fake ass fool’s anit noth-in! 7.So dis is on anything! 8.So dis is on anything! 9.So dat’s on everything! 10.So dat’s on everything! 2x:Chorus 1.So I keepa tight rolex ring! 2.So if ya! know what I mean! 3.So I’m a real-ass Aztex-Indian-King! 4.So I’m a real-ass Aztex-Indian-King! Vers.2 1.So when I’m on tha scene! 2.So I’m stay-in as real clean! 3.Smok-in on some greeny-green! 4.So if ya! know what I mean! 5.So if ya! know what I mean!
  3. 3. 6.So I’m a real-ass Aztex-Indian-King! 2x:Chorus 1.So I keepa tight rolex ring! 2.So if ya! know what I mean! 3.So I’m a real-ass Aztex-Indian-King! 4.So I’m a real-ass Aztex-Indian-King! Fade-Out! Vers.1 1.So I'm like a real-ass scout! 2.Witout! 3.A doubt! 4.On a brand-new route! 5.So I'm stay-in cash-ed out! 6.So I'm stay-in paper-ed out! 7.To tryin take fool's out! 8.So we can fade-out! 2x:Chorus 1.So I got tha clout! 2.Witout! 3.A doubt! 4.So we can fade-out!
  4. 4. 5.So we can fade-out! Vers.2 1.So it's W/S out! 2.All tha way down south! 3.So dat's what it's all about! 4.Witout! 5.A doubt! 6.So we can fade-out! 2x:Chorus 1.So I got tha clout! 2.Witout! 3.A doubt! 4.So we can fade-out! 5.So we can fade-out! To Tryin Stay As Friends! Pt.2 Vers.1 1.So please listen my-very-friend! 2.I had to make-amend’s! 3.Tha-right-way to depend! 4.To try-in defend! 5.From tha begin!
  5. 5. 6.Dat’s of tha orgin! 2x:Chorus 1.To tryin stay as friends! 2.To tryin stay as friends! 3.To tha very End… 4.To tha very Fin… Vers.2 1.So my real-ass name is Murad Camarad man! 2.And! 3.So I’m a real- ass-Aztexcian! 4.Indian! 5.To tryin stay as friends! 6.To tha very End… 2x:Chorus 1.To tryin stay as friends! 2.To tryin stay as friends! 3.To tha very End… 4.To tha very Fin…
  6. 6. Anit No NeedTo Tryin Kill No One! Pt.1 Verse 1 1.So I'm tryna stayin as somethin! 2.Anit no need foe nothin! 3.So its as almost done! 4.Anit no need foe nothin! 5.It's as done! 6.It's as done! 2x:Chorus: 1.So I'm True Ruler of tha Sun! 2.So I'm True Ruler of tha Sun! 3.Anit no need to tryin kill no one! 4.Anit no need to tryin kill no one! Verse 1 1.So I'm tryna stayin as somethin! 2.Anit no need foe nothin! 3.So its as almost done! 4.Anit no need foe nothin!
  7. 7. 5.It's as done! 6.It's as done! 2x:Chorus: 1.So I'm True Ruler of tha Sun! 2.So I'm True Ruler of tha Sun! 3.Anit no need to tryin kill no one! 4.Anit no need to tryin kill no one!

