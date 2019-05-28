Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. To Tryin Stay As Win… Pt.2 Title Date Written Written With Written By Copyrightdated Murad Camarad Wysinger Dubsac Entertainment, Kujo,Kristianj,Khalifah, Aztex Amen-Ra & Aztexahmian, Aalifa Amen-Ra & Aalifahmian, MR. AMOURA,A-Bomb, Zodiac Killa,Gemini X, Muzadalifa,Zalifa,Kalifa To Tryin Stay As Win… Pt.2 1.Aztex-Indian-King! 2.Edit Out! 3.To Tryin Stay As Win… Pt.2 4.Anit No NeedTo Tryin Kill No One! Pt.1 Aztex-Indian-King! Vers.1 1.So we use to live like king’s! 2.And queen’s!
  2. 2. 3.So my real-ass Mom’s and Pop’s gave me nice thing’s! 4.Like a diamond ring! 5.So I’m stay-in as someth-in! 6.So you fake ass fool’s anit noth-in! 7.So dis is on anything! 8.So dis is on anything! 9.So dat’s on everything! 10.So dat’s on everything! 2x:Chorus 1.So I keepa tight rolex ring! 2.So if ya! know what I mean! 3.So I’m a real-ass Aztex-Indian-King! 4.So I’m a real-ass Aztex-Indian-King! Vers.2 1.So when I’m on tha scene! 2.So I’m stay-in as real clean! 3.Smok-in on some greeny-green! 4.So if ya! know what I mean!
  3. 3. 5.So if ya! know what I mean! 6.So I’m a real-ass Aztex-Indian-King! 2x:Chorus 1.So I keepa tight rolex ring! 2.So if ya! know what I mean! 3.So I’m a real-ass Aztex-Indian-King! 4.So I’m a real-ass Aztex-Indian-King! Edit Out! Vers.1 1.So I'm like a real-ass scout! 2.Witout! 3.A doubt! 4.On a brand-new route! 5.So I'm stay-in cash-ed out! 6.So I'm stay-in paper-ed out! 7.To tryin take fool's out! 8.So we can edit-out! 2x:Chorus 1.So I got tha clout! 2.Witout! 3.A doubt!
  4. 4. 4.So we can edit-out! 5.So we can edit-out! Vers.2 1.So it's W/S out! 2.All tha way down south! 3.So dat's what it's all about! 4.Witout! 5.A doubt! 6.So we can edit-out! 2x:Chorus 1.So I got tha clout! 2.Witout! 3.A doubt! 4.So we can edit-out! 5.So we can edit-out! To Tryin Stay As Win… Pt.2 Vers.1 1.So I'm stay-in as someth-in! 2.Anit no need foe noth-in! 3.So now I was only say-in! 4.Anit no need foe play-in!
  5. 5. 5.So if you are my friend! 6.To tryin stay as win... 2x:Chorus 1.So if you are my friend 2.So if you are my friend 3.To tryin stay as win… 4.To tryin stay as win… Vers.2 1.So I'm stay-in! 2.Anit no un-stay-in! 3.Anit no say-in! 4.Anit no way-in! 5.Anit no other way-in! 6.Anit no any way-in! 2x:Chorus 1.So if you are my friend 2.So if you are my friend 3.To tryin stay as win… 4.To tryin stay as win… Anit No NeedTo Tryin Kill No One! Pt.1
  6. 6. Verse 1 1.So I'm tryna stayin as somethin! 2.Anit no need foe nothin! 3.So its as almost done! 4.Anit no need foe nothin! 5.It's as done! 6.It's as done! 2x:Chorus: 1.So I'm True Ruler of tha Sun! 2.So I'm True Ruler of tha Sun! 3.Anit no need to tryin kill no one! 4.Anit no need to tryin kill no one! Verse 1 1.So I'm tryna stayin as somethin! 2.Anit no need foe nothin! 3.So its as almost done! 4.Anit no need foe nothin! 5.It's as done! 6.It's as done!
  7. 7. 2x:Chorus: 1.So I'm True Ruler of tha Sun! 2.So I'm True Ruler of tha Sun! 3.Anit no need to tryin kill no one! 4.Anit no need to tryin kill no one!

