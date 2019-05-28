Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. To Tryin Leave It Alone! Pt.2 Title Date Written Written With Written By Copyrightdated Murad Camarad Wysinger Dubsac Entertainment, Kujo,Kristianj,Khalifah, Aztex Amen-Ra & Aztexahmian, Aalifa Amen-Ra & Aalifahmian, MR. AMOURA,A-Bomb, Zodiac Killa,Gemini X, Muzadalifa,Zalifa,Kalifa To Tryin Leave It Alone! Pt.2 1.AfterLife! Pt.1 2.To Tryin Stay As MoneyedOut! Pt.1 3.To Tryin Leave It Alone! Pt.2 4.Anit No NeedFoe Nothin! Pt.1 AfterLife! Pt.1 Verse 1 1.I fly like a dove in tha sky!
  2. 2. 2.When I awake I arise! 3.To bring life a surprise! 4.All I wanna do is stay as alive! 5.You,you know dat it’s dat it’s me! I’m tha Holy, Holy Sirer! 6.Of a Aztex Wirer! 7.Who’s girls should desire! 8.My clothes and attire! 9.Cuz I’m tha Criminal Class Sirer! 10.When I’m ready to retirer! 11.I will retirer, 12.From tha minute I’m
  3. 3. tha Eye King! 13.From tha minute you can do nothin! 14.From tha minute I can bring! 15.Hatit a burnin sting! 16.Just to harvest a troubling offspring! 17.Please don’t akiss my Aztex ring! 18.And I wear a awesome crown fresh! 19.I Plus I’m always stayin as bless! 20.Fresh! 21.I’m more than a awesome champ see! 22.I had to do it all by myself like a Gee! 23.God’s Will… made me! 24Yall couldn’t fade me! 25.Cuz I had to give it
  4. 4. up! everysingle day Gee! 26.Cuz Amen-Ra is tha key! 27.To finally see! 28.I anit gone trip awhen tha spirit raze me! 29.I think dat we should get it navigated! 30.Just to stay as escalated! 31.So tell me what’s really indicated! 32.So ya! Know! 33.I finsta really tryin stay above! 34.And I put dat on everthang dat I love! 35.Let’s get,get give it up! 36.When it’s time together and we can wake up!
  5. 5. 37.We always wanna try to show you much love! 38.Good thing’s is what it’s truly made of! Singin: 1.I hope dat I could have a minute in tha Afterlife,AfterLife, AfterLife! 2.In a minute I can finally Think right, Think right, Think right! 2x: Chorus 1.Dis is tha minute in tha AfterLife I can tell I’m fine! 2.Movin away I go wit tha sunlight I can
  6. 6. finally think bright! Verse 2 1.What I do is make a ho praise,praise me fall to her feet! 2.Aztex Army is on a mission please! 3.I’m an Aztex Popee Chulo see! 4.Anit no need to bustin shots at any 5.Givin much props wit 800 degrees! 6.Givin much props stayin as dressed in fatigues! 7.Naw! fool’s anit my friends they just sentimental! 8.you wanna act like it
  7. 7. time just to stay as all gental! 9.I’m tha Eye King drapped in gold! 10.Dubsac got some weed already rolled! 11.I’m about to spit some flows dat’s proper and cold! 12.Easy on all dat a lot fool’s anit gone! 13.Even yeah! Don’t get afraid! 14.While other fool’s get slade! 15.Anit no way to fade! 16.Dam! I’m tryna goin hard than yall today! 17.Alot fool’s dat’s trippin can get it today!
  8. 8. 18.Oh! Yeah! You shinnin in my eye! 19.You all tha bootsy brades got it on at night! 20.As I soon as I rise up! I’m gone rise! 21.I know I gotta try to make inorder to survive! 22.I know I gotta try to stay as alive! 21.Man! I’m telling you man dis is a proper book! 22.Dude dis spit! Is proper how it’s gone have to look! 23.Dude dis how you gotta know how to handle biz!
  9. 9. 24.Cuz everybody does have a righteous way to live! Singin: 1.I hope dat I could have a minute in tha Afterlife,AfterLife, AfterLife! 2.And in a minute I can finally Think right, Think right,Think right! 2x:Chorus 1.Dis is tha minute in tha AfterLife I can tell I’m fine! 2.Movin away I go wit tha sunlight I can finally think bright!
  10. 10. To Tryin Stay As MoneyedOut! Pt.1 Verse 1 1.So I got tha clout! 2.Without! 3.A doubt! 4.To tryin make stacc as no, 5.Doubt! 6.To tryin stay as moneyed out! 2x:Chorus: 1.So I got tha clout! 2.Without! 3.A doubt! 4.To tryin stay as moneyed out! 5.To tryin stay as moneyed out! Verse 2 1.So I got tha clout! 2.Without! 3.A doubt! 4.To tryin make stacc as no,
  11. 11. 5.Doubt! 6.To tryin stay as papered out! 2x:Chorus: 1.So I got tha clout! 2.Without! 3.A doubt! 4.To tryin stay as moneyed out! 5.To tryin stay as moneyed out! To Tryin Leave It Alone! Pt.2 Vers.1 1.So I write real good ass song's! 2.To tryin get as along! 3.To tryin stay as strong! 4.Anit no need foe wrong! 5.So dis is was goin on! 6.So dat's was goin on! 2x:Chorus 1.To tryin leave it alone! 2.To tryin leave it alone! 3.So dis is was goin on! 4.So dat's was goin on!
  12. 12. Vers.2 1.So I write real good ass song's! 2.To tryin get as along! 3.To tryin stay as strong! 4.Anit no need foe wrong! 5.So dis is was goin on! 6.So dat's was goin on! 2x:Chorus 1.To tryin leave it alone! 2.To tryin leave it alone! 3.So dis is was goin on! 4.So dat's was goin on! Anit No NeedFoe Nothin! Pt.1 Verse 1 1.So I'm tryna stay as somethin! 2.Anit no need foe nothin! 3.So its as almost done! 4.Anit no need foe nothin! 5.It's as done! 6.It's as done!
  13. 13. 2x:Chorus: 1.So I'm tryin stay as somethin 2.So I'm tryin stay as somethin! 3.Anit no need foe nothin! 4.Anit no need foe nothin! Verse 2 1.So I'm tryna stay as somethin! 2.Anit no need foe nothin! 3.So its as almost done! 4.Anit no need foe nothin! 5.It's as done! 6.It's as done! 2x:Chorus: 1.So I'm tryin stay as somethin! 2.So I'm tryin stay as somethin! 3.Anit no need foe nothin! 4.Anit no need foe nothin

