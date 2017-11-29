Word 2 Tha Mutha! Pt.1361 Title Date Written Written With Written By Copyrightdated Murad Camarad Wysinger Dubsac Entertai...
  1. 1. Word 2 Tha Mutha! Pt.1361 Title Date Written Written With Written By Copyrightdated Murad Camarad Wysinger Dubsac Entertainment, Kujo,Kristianj,Khalifah, Aztex Amen-Ra & Aztexahmian, Aalifa Amen-Ra & Aalifahmian, MR. AMOURA,A-Bomb, Zodiac Killa,Gemini X, Muzadalifa,Zalifa,Kalifa Word 2 Tha Mutha! Pt.1361 1.Stay-in As Right! Pt.1 2.Anit No NeedFoe Un-right! Pt.1 3.Aztex Indian Army! Pt.29 4.Word 2 Tha Mutha! Pt.1361 Stay-in As Right! Pt.1 Vers.1 1.So I'm stay-in as right!
  2. 2. 2.Anit no need foe un-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as tight! 4.Anit no need foe un-tight! 5.So I'm stayin as a-lright! 6.Anit no need foe un-alright 2x Chorus 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.Anit no need foe un-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as right! 4.Anit no need foe un-right! Vers.2 1.So I can see-tha-light! 2.So I can did-mine’s-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as tight 4.Anit no need foe un-tight! 5.So I'm stay-in as right! 6.Anit no need foe un-right! 2x Chorus 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.Anit no need foe un-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as right! 4.Anit no need foe un-right! Anit No NeedFoe Un-right! Pt.1
  3. 3. Vers.1 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.Anit no need foe un-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as tight! 4.Anit no need foe un-tight! 5.So I'm stayin as a-lright! 6.Anit no need foe un-alright! 2x Chorus 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.So I'm stay-in as right! 3.Anit no need foe un-right! 4.Anit no need foe un-right! Vers.2 1.So I can see-tha-light! 2.So I can did-mine’s-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as alright! 4.Anit no need foe un-alright! 5.So I'm stay-in as right! 6.Anit no need foe un-right! 2x Chorus 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.So I'm stay-in as right! 3.Anit no need foe un-right! 4.Anit no need foe un-right!
  4. 4. Aztex Indian Army! Pt.29 Verse1 1.It’s like yo! 2.Dis foe! 3.Tha real Gee’s! 4.Forget tha fake Gee’s! 5.It’s AOD’S Will… 6.To stay as real! 7.Wit Mr. D. 8.U.B. 9.S.A.C! 10.Aztex Amen-Ra & 11.Aztexahmian, 12.Aalifa Amen-Ra & 13.Aalifahmian, 14.Dat’s from tha W/S A. B. 15.C! 16.Wit tha 3! 2x:Chorus: 1.Aztex Indian is a Army! 2.Better yet a navy! 3.You shouldn’t never try to harm me! 4.Cause dat anit gravy!
  5. 5. Verse 2 1.It’s tha A.Z. 2.T. 3.E. 4.X or C! 5.And Aztex Indian Army! 6.So ya! see! 7.Anit no neeed to stress! 8.Anit no need to test! 9.So it’s never,ever tha lest! 10.A proper way to Gee Tha West! 2x:Chorus 1.Aztex Indian is a Army! 2.Better yet a navy! 3.You shouldn’t never try to harm me! 4.Cause dat anit gravy! Word 2 Tha Mutha! Pt.1361 Vers.1 1.So I'm doin it word! 2.So I
  6. 6. did as 3rd! 3.I had to stay as word! 4.Anit no need foe un-word! 5.I had to stay as 3rd! 6.Anit no need foe un-3rd! 2x:Chorus: 1.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 2.Anit no need foe un-word muthacucca! 3.Anit no need foe un-word muthafucca! 4.Anit no
  7. 7. need foe un-word muthacucca! 5.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 6.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 7.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 8.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 9.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! Vers.1 1.So I'm a real cool ass brotha! 2.Dat's Word 2 Tha Mutha! 3.So you really anit my brotha! 4.So why act like a dumb ass muthafucc-a! 5.So fucc tryna go to
  8. 8. my brand-new-ass-heaven muthafucc-a! 6.So fucc all of you fake ass succ-as! 7.All of you little bitch ass clucc-as! 8.Or evenbitch made ass muthafucc-as! 9.To tryin get yo! head as ducc-a! 10.By a starch crease ragged real ass chucc-a! 11.So fucc all of you wacc ass succ-as! 12.It's word 2 tha muthafucc-a! 2x:Chorus: 1.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 2.Anit no need foe un-word muthacucca! 3.Anit no need foe un-word muthafucca!
  9. 9. 4.Anit no need foe un-word muthacucca! 5.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 6.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 7.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 8.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 9.It's word 2 tha muthafucca!

