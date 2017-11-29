Word 2 Tha Mutha! Pt.1360 Title Date Written Written With Written By Copyrightdated Murad Camarad Wysinger Dubsac Entertai...
1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.Anit no need foe un-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as tight! 4.Anit no need foe un-tight! 5.So I'm s...
Vers.1 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.Anit no need foe un-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as tight! 4.Anit no need foe un-tight! 5.S...
Murad Camarad Wysinger C.D! Pt.29 Vers.1 1.So dat’s on me! 2.Homie! 3.Bay-bee! 4.Like a straight “G” 5.So ya see! 6.It’s c...
Murad Camarad Wysinger C.D! Vers.2 1.So dis how ya! See! 2.Homie! 3.Bay-bee! 4.Like a straight “G” 5.So ya see! 6.It’s cal...
Murad Camarad Wysinger C.D! Word 2 Tha Mutha! Pt.1360 Vers.1 1.So I'm stayin as word! 2.So I'm stayin as 3rd! 3.So dis is ...
1.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 2.Dis is what's word muthacucca! 3.Dat's what's 3rd muthafucca! 4.Dis is what's word muthafu...
2 tha muthafucca! Vers.2 1.So I'm a real cool ass brotha! 2.Dat's word 2 Tha Mutha! 3.So you really anit my brotha! 4.So w...
fake ass succ-as! 7.All of you little bitch ass clucc-as! 8.Or even bitch made ass muthafucc-as! 9.To tryin get yo! head a...
2x:Chorus: 1.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 2.Dis is what's word muthacucca! 3.Dat's what's 3rd muthafucca! 4.Dis is what's w...
muthafucca! 9.It's word 2 tha muthafucca!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Word 2 tha mutha.pt.1360

6 views

Published on

Word 2 tha mutha.pt.1360

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Word 2 tha mutha.pt.1360

  1. 1. Word 2 Tha Mutha! Pt.1360 Title Date Written Written With Written By Copyrightdated Murad Camarad Wysinger Dubsac Entertainment, Kujo,Kristianj,Khalifah, Aztex Amen-Ra & Aztexahmian, Aalifa Amen-Ra & Aalifahmian, MR. AMOURA,A-Bomb, Zodiac Killa,Gemini X, Muzadalifa,Zalifa,Kalifa Word 2 Tha Mutha! Pt.1360 1.Stay-in As Right! Pt.1 2.Anit No NeedFoe Un-right! Pt.1 3.Murad Camarad Wysinger C.D! Pt.29 4.Word 2 Tha Mutha! Pt.1360 Stay-in As Right! Pt.1 Vers.1
  2. 2. 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.Anit no need foe un-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as tight! 4.Anit no need foe un-tight! 5.So I'm stayin as a-lright! 6.Anit no need foe un-alright 2x Chorus 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.Anit no need foe un-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as right! 4.Anit no need foe un-right! Vers.2 1.So I can see-tha-light! 2.So I can did-mine’s-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as tight 4.Anit no need foe un-tight! 5.So I'm stay-in as right! 6.Anit no need foe un-right! 2x Chorus 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.Anit no need foe un-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as right! 4.Anit no need foe un-right! Anit No NeedFoe Un-right! Pt.1
  3. 3. Vers.1 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.Anit no need foe un-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as tight! 4.Anit no need foe un-tight! 5.So I'm stayin as a-lright! 6.Anit no need foe un-alright! 2x Chorus 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.So I'm stay-in as right! 3.Anit no need foe un-right! 4.Anit no need foe un-right! Vers.2 1.So I can see-tha-light! 2.So I can did-mine’s-right! 3.So I'm stay-in as alright! 4.Anit no need foe un-alright! 5.So I'm stay-in as right! 6.Anit no need foe un-right! 2x Chorus 1.So I'm stay-in as right! 2.So I'm stay-in as right! 3.Anit no need foe un-right! 4.Anit no need foe un-right!
  4. 4. Murad Camarad Wysinger C.D! Pt.29 Vers.1 1.So dat’s on me! 2.Homie! 3.Bay-bee! 4.Like a straight “G” 5.So ya see! 6.It’s called tha real ass Murad Camarad Wysinger C.D! 2x:Chorus 1.So when you listen to it see! 2.As very! 3.closely! 4.It’s called tha real ass Murad Camarad Wysinger C.D! 5.It’s called tha real ass
  5. 5. Murad Camarad Wysinger C.D! Vers.2 1.So dis how ya! See! 2.Homie! 3.Bay-bee! 4.Like a straight “G” 5.So ya see! 6.It’s called tha real ass Murad Camarad Wysinger C.D! 2x:Chorus 1.So when you listen to it see! 2.As very! 3.closely! 4.It’s called tha real ass Murad Camarad Wysinger C.D! 5.It’s called tha real ass
  6. 6. Murad Camarad Wysinger C.D! Word 2 Tha Mutha! Pt.1360 Vers.1 1.So I'm stayin as word! 2.So I'm stayin as 3rd! 3.So dis is was heard! 4.So dat's as heard! 5.So dis is tha best word as a muthacucca! 6.So dat's as word 2 tha muthafucca! 2x:Chorus:
  7. 7. 1.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 2.Dis is what's word muthacucca! 3.Dat's what's 3rd muthafucca! 4.Dis is what's word muthafucca! 5.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 6.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 7.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 8.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 9.It's word
  8. 8. 2 tha muthafucca! Vers.2 1.So I'm a real cool ass brotha! 2.Dat's word 2 Tha Mutha! 3.So you really anit my brotha! 4.So why act like a dumb ass muthafucc-a! 5.So fucc tryna go to my brand-new -ass-heaven muthafucc-a! 6.So fucc all of you
  9. 9. fake ass succ-as! 7.All of you little bitch ass clucc-as! 8.Or even bitch made ass muthafucc-as! 9.To tryin get yo! head as ducc-a! 10.By a starch crease ragged real ass chucc-a! 11.So fucc all of you wacc ass succ-as! 12.It's word 2 tha muthafucc-a!
  10. 10. 2x:Chorus: 1.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 2.Dis is what's word muthacucca! 3.Dat's what's 3rd muthafucca! 4.Dis is what's word muthafucca! 5.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 6.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 7.It's word 2 tha muthafucca! 8.It's word 2 tha
  11. 11. muthafucca! 9.It's word 2 tha muthafucca!

×