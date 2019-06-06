Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Fashion Spread 3 Photoshoot
F-stop: F/16 Exposure Time: 1/60
F-stop: F/16 Exposure Time: 1/60
F-stop: F/16 Exposure Time: 1/60
F-stop: F/16 Exposure Time: 1/60
F-stop: F/16 Exposure Time: 1/60
F-stop: F/16 Exposure Time: 1/60
F-stop: F/16 Exposure Time: 1/60
F-stop: F/16 Exposure Time: 1/60
F-stop: F/16 Exposure Time: 1/60
F-stop: F/16 Exposure Time: 1/60
F-stop: F/16 Exposure Time: 1/60
F-stop: F/16 Exposure Time: 1/60
F-stop: F/16 Exposure Time: 1/60
F-stop: F/16 Exposure Time: 1/60
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fashion spread 3

14 views

Published on

Fashion spread 3

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fashion spread 3

  1. 1. Fashion Spread 3 Photoshoot
  2. 2. F-stop: F/16 Exposure Time: 1/60
  3. 3. F-stop: F/16 Exposure Time: 1/60
  4. 4. F-stop: F/16 Exposure Time: 1/60
  5. 5. F-stop: F/16 Exposure Time: 1/60
  6. 6. F-stop: F/16 Exposure Time: 1/60
  7. 7. F-stop: F/16 Exposure Time: 1/60
  8. 8. F-stop: F/16 Exposure Time: 1/60
  9. 9. F-stop: F/16 Exposure Time: 1/60
  10. 10. F-stop: F/16 Exposure Time: 1/60
  11. 11. F-stop: F/16 Exposure Time: 1/60
  12. 12. F-stop: F/16 Exposure Time: 1/60
  13. 13. F-stop: F/16 Exposure Time: 1/60
  14. 14. F-stop: F/16 Exposure Time: 1/60
  15. 15. F-stop: F/16 Exposure Time: 1/60

×