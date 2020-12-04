Virtual tour of romania

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Privileged + Conﬁdential Virtual Country Tour
Proprietary + ConﬁdentialProprietary + Conﬁdential History, Language, Geography fepopa@
Proprietary + ConﬁdentialProprietary + Conﬁdential Romania joined the European Union in January 2007
Proprietary + ConﬁdentialProprietary + Conﬁdential Happy Birthday, Romania! This year marks 102 years since the Great Unio...
Proprietary + ConﬁdentialProprietary + Conﬁdential
Proprietary + ConﬁdentialProprietary + Conﬁdential DECEBALUS REX, KING OF DACIA (87-106 AD)
Proprietary + ConﬁdentialProprietary + Conﬁdential SARMISEGETUZA REGIA, CAPITAL OF DACIA
Proprietary + ConﬁdentialProprietary + Conﬁdential How are you? I’m ﬁne, thanks! Q: Buna! Ce faci? A: Bine, multumesc!
Proprietary + ConﬁdentialProprietary + Conﬁdential
Proprietary + ConﬁdentialProprietary + Conﬁdential THE SPHINX, BUCEGI MOUNTAINS
Proprietary + ConﬁdentialProprietary + Conﬁdential SCARISOARA, THE 2ND LARGEST ICE CAVE IN THE WORLD
Proprietary + ConﬁdentialProprietary + Conﬁdential THE BLACK SEA
Proprietary + ConﬁdentialProprietary + Conﬁdential THE DANUBE DELTA
Proprietary + ConﬁdentialProprietary + Conﬁdential GIANT HOUSE OF PARLIAMENT LOCATED IN THE CAPITAL, BUCHAREST
Proprietary + ConﬁdentialProprietary + Conﬁdential Beautiful Castles and Churches fepopa@
Proprietary + ConﬁdentialProprietary + Conﬁdential PELES CASTLE, SINAIA
Proprietary + ConﬁdentialProprietary + Conﬁdential BRAN CASTLE Often associated with Count Dracula’s Castle, a ﬁctional ch...
Proprietary + ConﬁdentialProprietary + Conﬁdential VLAD “DRACUL” THE DRAGON
Proprietary + ConﬁdentialProprietary + Conﬁdential CORVIN CASTLE
Proprietary + ConﬁdentialProprietary + Conﬁdential NEAMT CITADEL
Proprietary + ConﬁdentialProprietary + Conﬁdential THE PAINTED CHURCH OF VORONET
Proprietary + ConﬁdentialProprietary + Conﬁdential THE VORONET BLUE IS UNIQUE IN THE WORLD
Proprietary + ConﬁdentialProprietary + Conﬁdential BLACK CHURCH, BRASOV
Proprietary + ConﬁdentialProprietary + Conﬁdential Customs and Traditions fepopa@
Proprietary + ConﬁdentialProprietary + Conﬁdential ST NICHOLAS & CHRISTMAS St Nicholas Day (6th December). On the evening ...
Proprietary + ConﬁdentialProprietary + Conﬁdential MARTISOR AND EASTER Mărțișor is celebrated on March 1st. The name Mărți...
Proprietary + ConﬁdentialProprietary + Conﬁdential TRADITIONAL FOOD Sarmale (Cabbage Rolls) Cozonac (Sweet bread roll) Dro...
Proprietary + ConﬁdentialProprietary + Conﬁdential MEDIEVAL FESTIVALS
Proprietary + Conﬁdential Did you know…? QUIZ! fepopa@
Proprietary + Conﬁdential Nadia Elena Comăneci is a Romanian retired gymnast and a ﬁve-time Olympic gold medalist, all in ...
Proprietary + Conﬁdential Constantin Brâncuși was a Romanian sculptor, painter and photographer who made his career in Fra...
Proprietary + Conﬁdential MERRY CEMETERY The villagers in the small Romanian town of Sapanta have learned to embrace death...
Proprietary + Conﬁdential TRANSFAGARASAN Approx 100 miles long, the Transfagarasan Highway is Romania’s most spectacular r...
Proprietary + ConﬁdentialProprietary + Conﬁdential ● Documentary: Untaimed Romania ● Travel Video: 10 places to visit in R...
Proprietary + ConﬁdentialProprietary + Conﬁdential THANK YOU! MULTUMESC! fepopa@
×