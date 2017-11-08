What do Android App Developers need to know about Alexa Skills?
 Amazon has developed Alexa as an intelligent personal assistant for a variety of devices. Alexa enables users to accompl...
The latest version of the mobile app further enables users to communicate with their Echo devices by making calls or send...
 The tools, APIs, code snippets, and documentation provided by ASK help programmers to simplify and accelerate Alexa skil...
Understanding Important Aspects of Alexa Skill Development Types of Alexa Skills An Android app developer has option to de...
Specific APIs Alexa Skills Kit allows developers to choose from a wide range of self- service APIs. The Android app develo...
Voice User Interface Amazon requires developers to focus extensively on voice user interface (VUI) while developing a new ...
Content Designed By : Mindfire Solutions
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

What do android app developers need to know about alexa skills?

18 views

Published on

Amazon has developed Alexa as an intelligent personal assistant for a variety of devices. Alexa enables users to accomplish a number of tasks – play music, get information, access news, manage shopping lists and operate smart home devices – simply using their voice. At present, Alexa supports several mobile platforms including Android. The users have option to download Alexa app for Android from both Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore. They can even use the Alexa App to manage their devices more efficiently with voice commands.

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
18
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

What do android app developers need to know about alexa skills?

  1. 1. What do Android App Developers need to know about Alexa Skills?
  2. 2.  Amazon has developed Alexa as an intelligent personal assistant for a variety of devices. Alexa enables users to accomplish a number of tasks – play music, get information, access news, manage shopping lists and operate smart home devices – simply using their voice.  At present, Alexa supports several mobile platforms including Android. The users have option to download Alexa app for Android from both Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore. They can even use the Alexa App to manage their devices more efficiently with voice commands.
  3. 3. The latest version of the mobile app further enables users to communicate with their Echo devices by making calls or sending text messages. Amazon currently allows users to choose from over 15000 skills or voice experiences. The users even have option to install specific skills to interact with specific smart appliances or access specific apps, websites, or services. Amazon further allows developers to create and upload new Alexa skills using Alexa Skills Kit (ASK).
  4. 4.  The tools, APIs, code snippets, and documentation provided by ASK help programmers to simplify and accelerate Alexa skill development.  The Android app developers also have option to develop a variety of skills for Alexa. However, it is important for the Android App Developers to understand various aspects of Alexa skill development.
  5. 5. Understanding Important Aspects of Alexa Skill Development Types of Alexa Skills An Android app developer has option to develop a variety of skills for Alexa – custom skills, smart home skills, flash briefing skills and video skills. A custom skill must have the capability to handle any user request, whereas a smart home skill must enable users to operate/control cloud-enabled smart-home devices. A flash briefing skill needs to provide original content for a user’s flash briefings, while a video skill must enable users to find and access video content without invoking any specific skill.
  6. 6. Specific APIs Alexa Skills Kit allows developers to choose from a wide range of self- service APIs. The Android app developer needs to use specific APIs according to the type of Alexa skill he wants to develop. For instance, while developing a smart home skill, the developer must use the Smart Home Skill API. The Smart Home Skill API defines the requests to be handled by the skill and the voice commands required to invoke the skills. The Android app developer must use the Video Skill API to develop video skills and the Flash Briefing Skill API to create flash briefing skills.
  7. 7. Voice User Interface Amazon requires developers to focus extensively on voice user interface (VUI) while developing a new Alexa skill. The VUI creates custom voice experiences and enables users to interact with devices through voice input. While developing a new Alexa skill, the Android app developer must keep in mind the latest trends in VUI development – natural language understanding (NLU), automatic speech recognition (ASR), text to speech (TTS), machine learning, and Internet of Things (IoT). Also, he must refer to the Amazon Alexa Voice Design Guide to create skills that deliver voice experience based on human conversation.
  8. 8. Content Designed By : Mindfire Solutions

×