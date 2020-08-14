Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Objectives: a. Identify interrelationship among health information, health products and health services; b. Distinguish th...
Consumer  anyone who purchase goods and services.
Consumer Health  refers to the decisions you make about the purchase and use of health information, products and services...
Consumer Health Education  process of assisting you to acquire the correct information and understanding so that you will...
Health Information  data and facts gathered from media and people including the professionals and the agencies.
Health Products  substances, materials or equipment prepared or manufactured for you to buy and use on the maintenance of...
Health Services  refer to health action and procedures or work furnished or supplied to help satisfy your needs and wants...
Consumer health education
Consumer health education
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Consumer health education

24 views

Published on

Grade 10

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Consumer health education

  1. 1. Objectives: a. Identify interrelationship among health information, health products and health services; b. Distinguish the guidelines in the selection and evaluation of health information, products and services; c. Create a health assessment on the various health conditions; and d. Discuss the importance of good decision-making.
  2. 2. Consumer  anyone who purchase goods and services.
  3. 3. Consumer Health  refers to the decisions you make about the purchase and use of health information, products and services that will have a direct affect on your health.
  4. 4. Consumer Health Education  process of assisting you to acquire the correct information and understanding so that you will be able to make wise decisions on health items.
  5. 5. Health Information  data and facts gathered from media and people including the professionals and the agencies.
  6. 6. Health Products  substances, materials or equipment prepared or manufactured for you to buy and use on the maintenance of health and the treatment of diseases.
  7. 7. Health Services  refer to health action and procedures or work furnished or supplied to help satisfy your needs and wants as a consumer.

×