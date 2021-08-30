Successfully reported this slideshow.
CCR TASK- HOW DID YOU USE GENRE CONVENTIONS AND REPRESENTATION OF SOCIAL GROUPS IN YOUR OPENING SEQUENCE? MELIS SEZGIN
OUR OPENING SEQUENCE- ‘THE CHAIN’  Our film opening sequence idea was mainly of the action genre, although it did have so...
CAMERA  In action films, the most common types of camera shots used are tracking shots, wide/long shots, high angle shots...
MISE-EN-SCENE- PROPS AND COSTUMES  In action films, props tend to be quite “hardcore”- aggressive and violent, such as gu...
MISE-EN-SCENE- BODY LANGUAGE AND FACIAL EXPRESSIONS  The actors’ skills were another significant factor of how we present...
SOUND  On the day, we recorded with a microphone to pick up important diegetic sounds like the victim running, getting st...
EDITING  Our sequence relied a lot on the editing, due to the cross-cutting structure of it, as well as the CCTV special ...
CHARACTERS  The hitman; the protagonist, was intended to be a white heterosexual male in his mid to late 20’s, of a low/m...
CONVENTIONALITY/UNCONVENTIONALITY OF CHARACTERS  The hitman is quite a conventional main character for an action film- a ...
Ccr1 genre conventions &amp; social groups

  1. 1. CCR TASK- HOW DID YOU USE GENRE CONVENTIONS AND REPRESENTATION OF SOCIAL GROUPS IN YOUR OPENING SEQUENCE? MELIS SEZGIN
  2. 2. OUR OPENING SEQUENCE- ‘THE CHAIN’  Our film opening sequence idea was mainly of the action genre, although it did have some elements of crime and thriller too…  The sequence consisted of cross-cutting between a hitman being given a task by a boss (the boss handed him polaroid pictures of the victims), and the scenes of the hitman killing said victims, sometimes seen through the ‘CCTV cameras’ of the building.
  3. 3. CAMERA  In action films, the most common types of camera shots used are tracking shots, wide/long shots, high angle shots (could also be crane ups or birds eye view shots), canted/Dutch angle shots, etc.  We tried our best to incorporate these in our sequence. The CCTV style shots were taken from high angles in the corners of our locations, which were not only logistically correct in terms of where the security cameras would be, but also represented the victims as being vulnerable, as it created the illusion that they were very small.  One specific shot which took us a while to get right, was the handheld tracking shot of one victim through the hallway. The cameraman had to run through the corridor while following the actor’s movements, constantly changing levels. We had to rehearse this a lot so there would be no clashing of the actor and the cameraman, or any damage done to the equipment. After a few attempts, we got a shot that we liked. In the sequence, it added the suspense and tension, especially because of the slightly uneasy shakiness of it, in addition to emphasizing the action aspect of it. Within the shot, there were frames that could be considered canted angles; which gave the impression of stress and disorientation, and high angles; which painted the victim as weak and afraid in comparison to the hitman standing above him.  Another type of shot which we used here and there was close-ups. These were useful to show off little details which were important to the plot, such as the polaroid pictures being passed from the boss to the hitman, or the hitman ripping the chains off his victims. In some ways, the close-ups could be considered both action and enigma codes, as they let the viewer know that these objects (photographs & chains) have significance to the story, but also make them wonder what exactly their purpose is, and what they mean.
  4. 4. MISE-EN-SCENE- PROPS AND COSTUMES  In action films, props tend to be quite “hardcore”- aggressive and violent, such as guns, knives (and other weapons), as well as drugs, cigarettes, and more, which all signify illegal/criminal activity.  We had many of these props in our sequence. In the ”polaroid exchange” scene, we laid out a knife, a holster, a gun, and some bullets on the table, as well as a cigarette. In a previous scene- which we ended up cutting in editing- we had laid out some small bags of flour to hint at drug use. To kill his victims, we had the hitman use both a gun and a knife, to illustrate him as being very skilled at his job. We also had many chains which the victims wore around their necks, and a small pouch to put them in so we could indicate that the hitman collected them and gave them to the boss as proof that they have been killed.  Costumes are often of darker colours, and the protagonist usually has an eccentric style or accessory which makes them stand out- like how John Wick is known for wearing formal suits.  The victims- who are members of a gang, wore tracksuits and puffer jackets; the common, recognisable style of clothing which young British gangs and drug dealers from slightly lower classes often wear.  The hitman was dressed in an all-black outfit, with the statement pieces being his oversized leather jacket, and his black, bandana style mask, which had a red skeleton mouth graphic on it, and went over his nose and mouth. If this sequence were part of a real film being produced by a film company, this mask would be easy to turn into merchandise. The leather jacket conveys him as tough and cool, possibly even rebellious. He also wore a gold ring- another indicator of mafia/gang culture.  The “boss”, although we never see his full body very clearly, was wearing a black suit and white button up shirt, showing his higher status and class. He had sunglasses and a plain black half balaclava mask, though these can only be seen very vaguely in some over-the-shoulder shots. We also gave him a fake tattoo on his hand, which can be seen in the very last shot with the film title on it, where the chains are thrown on the desk, and some other shots of him passing the photographs to the hitman. This displays him as a thug or a gangster, because although they may be more normalized in today’s society, they are still conventionally symbolic of unruly behavior. Props on table Red and black skull mask Hand tattoo
  5. 5. MISE-EN-SCENE- BODY LANGUAGE AND FACIAL EXPRESSIONS  The actors’ skills were another significant factor of how we presented our characters the way that we did. In conventional action and thriller films, the characters are very serious- not usually comedic. This is how we portrayed the characters in our opening sequence.  We wanted to present the hitman as experienced and brutal; someone who has no problem killing anyone who gets in his way. This professional characterization can be seen in the calm and collected body language of the actor, for example when he walks through the hallway slowly without being detected, or when he nods at the photographs which the boss gives him, suggesting that this task will be easy for him to complete.  Although we never really see the boss’ face, it was still important to us that he was demonstrated as an authoritative figure with wealth and power. Other than his costume, we showed this through the manner in which he passed the photos to the hitman- careful yet relaxed. His hands were very steady, showing that he is not afraid or intimidated by the hitman. In addition to this, the fact that his face doesn’t make an appearance adds a mystery to his character.  The victims were depicted as being much less dominant than both the hitman and the boss. At times, they were even shown as being physically weak and quite naïve. For instance, in one of the scenes, a victim stands up to check on a noise he hears; falling straight into the hitman’s trap and gets killed straight away- he is unable to fight back. Not only does this exhibit how feeble he is- but it also exaggerates the strength of the hitman.
  6. 6. SOUND  On the day, we recorded with a microphone to pick up important diegetic sounds like the victim running, getting stabbed, etc. In post-production, we ended up using all of it and not cutting anything out, for a more immersive and realistic viewer experience. A particular noise which was significant, was the groan of a victim when he gets killed, reflecting how much pain he is feeling as a result of the hitman’s viciousness. The sound of another victim breathing heavily before being killed was also very impactful in adding anticipation.  There was no dialogue in the sequence for multiple reasons. Firstly, we wanted to avoid anything which would be too cliché or cheesy so that the mood and impact of the sequence was not ruined. Secondly, the absence of speaking added even more mystery, hypothetically making the viewer ask questions, and consequently keep watching to find out the answers.  As for non diegetic sound, we searched for copyright-free music on YouTube, searching with words such as “suspenseful”, “thriller” and so on. Although it took us quite a while to find something appropriate which we did not consider cringeworthy, we eventually found a piece which we all liked; “Interception” by Kai Engel. It had a good amount of tension, but it was not too over the top, and it didn’t stay the same the entire time; there was some variation between a more modern, menacing sounding staccato keyboard section, and a more classical piano section with a somber mood. There were also some low, drum-like notes which we intentionally synced with certain movements, like the chains being dropped onto the table. Other than the music, the only non-diegetic sound effect which we added in was the fizzle/crackle of the CCTV footage, when the screen flickered between scenes. I think that this was helpful in adding to the slightly ominous tone of the sequence.
  7. 7. EDITING  Our sequence relied a lot on the editing, due to the cross-cutting structure of it, as well as the CCTV special effects. Cross-cutting is not uncommon in action films, some famous examples being in director Christopher Nolan’s films, like Inception, where the editing technique is used towards the end of the film, possibly indicating multiple levels of consciousness. However, the more common, simpler implication of cross-cutting is that the action in these two (or more) locations is occurring simultaneously. My group and I decided to go against this convention, and cross-cut between the past and the future (around a few days apart from each other) instead of two situations happening at the same time. The way in which we illustrated this was through having the hitman appear in both locations (and he can’t be in two places at once- since this is not a supernatural/fantastical genre), meaning that the CCTV shots and the other ‘killing’ shots became sort of flash-forwards.  As for the CCTV editing, the fact that the viewer sees some of the action through the eyes of a security camera, gives the impression that something scandalous or dangerous is happening because the purpose of these cameras is to catch people committing crimes. Within the CCTV footage, we added in some jump cuts to look like glitches, which ultimately built onto the eeriness of the scenes. The footage also raises the questions about what this location is/ where they are, as it makes the viewer wonder why it has security cameras in the first place.
  8. 8. CHARACTERS  The hitman; the protagonist, was intended to be a white heterosexual male in his mid to late 20’s, of a low/middle class (although throughout the rest of the film he would likely rise up through the ranks, being hired by more and more people) with quite a lot of skill in killing people. Some of his recognizable personality traits would be fearless, unsparing and professional.  These victims would only be in the start of the film, but they could represent how every other antagonist in the film will be unable to compete with the hitman. In the opening sequence, the victims are also heterosexual males in their late teens or early 20’s, who are members of a drug-dealing gang, and of a low class. A couple of them were white, but there was also a mixed race (black and white) actor playing a victim.  The boss was presented as someone with great jurisdiction- yet another white heterosexual male, who is in his late 30’s or even early 40’s, and in the higher end of the middle class. I imagine that he has been doing illegal business for most of his adult life.
  9. 9. CONVENTIONALITY/UNCONVENTIONALITY OF CHARACTERS  The hitman is quite a conventional main character for an action film- a straight white man. Almost every hitman film has this type of person cast in the lead role, and straight white male audiences (who are typically most drawn to the action genre) tend to prefer it like this. Other audiences with other backgrounds, genders, or sexualities are used to this, and have been conditioned by society & the film/TV industry to enjoy these movies. Some examples of films with these stereotypical ‘hitman’ protagonists are John wick, Leon, The Bourne Supremacy, Collateral and more. Although it is possible that some people have gotten bored of it, and are looking for more ground-breaking, unconventional actors in lead roles, judging by how popular films such as “Wonder Woman” with a strong female lead are.  The victims are both stereotypical and counter-typical. The way they look is what makes them fit in with society’s perception of typical, British, gang members, otherwise known as “roadmen” in modern culture- wearing tracksuits, chains, puffer jackets, etc. However, the way that they act is counter-typical, specifically in the context of men, who in action movies are often portrayed as very physically strong and macho. In our sequence, they are killed very easily and struggle to fight back. The reason why we depicted them in this way was to make the hitman’s strength even more exaggerated and emphasized.

media task- the representation of social groups in our opening sequence

